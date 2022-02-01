UI component for React Native that allows to create a listview with N levels of nesting

Usage

yarn add react- native -nested-listview

import NestedListView, {NestedRow} from 'react-native-nested-listview' const data = [{ title : 'Node 1' , items : [{ title : 'Node 1.1' }, { title : 'Node 1.2' }]}] <NestedListView data={data} getChildrenName={(node) => 'items' } onNodePressed={(node) => alert( 'Selected node' )} renderNode={(node, level, isLastLevel) => ( < NestedRow level = {level} style = {styles.row} > < Text > {node.title} </ Text > </ NestedRow > )} />

Props

NestedListView

Prop Description Type Default data Array of nested items Array Required renderNode Takes a node from data and renders it into the NestedlistView. The function receives {node, level, isLastLevel} (see Usage) and must return a React element. Function Required getChildrenName Function to determine in a node where are the children, by default NestedListView will try to find them in items Function items onNodePressed Function called when a node is pressed by a user Function Not required extraData A marker property for telling the list to re-render Boolean Not required keepOpenedState Prop for keeping the opened state of each node when data passed to the list changes Boolean Not required

NestedRow

Prop Description Type Default height Height of the row number 50 children Content of the NestedRow Component Required level Level where a given node is number Required style NestedRow container style Style Not required

Examples

You can find examples here.

Version App React Native Library 1.0.0 0.67.1 0.11.1

Roadmap

I have moved the roadmap of this library to this trello board so that it can be easier to add more things and like that it doesn't create issues in GitHub if I need to create a ticket

Roadmap Trello Board

Development

In other to start watch mode and develop the library with the examples project (described above), you need to have installed the following npm packages:

npm -g json

npm -g wml

And have the library and examples project in the same root folder, example:

root react-native-nested-listview react-native-nested-listview-examples



After the previous steps you can then run the following command:

yarn start-watch

and then you can start the examples app as usual:

yarn ios or yarn android

When you finish with watch mode remember to stop it to get back to normal like this:

yarn stop-watch

