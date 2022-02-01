UI component for React Native that allows to create a listview with N levels of nesting
yarn add react-native-nested-listview
import NestedListView, {NestedRow} from 'react-native-nested-listview'
const data = [{title: 'Node 1', items: [{title: 'Node 1.1'}, {title: 'Node 1.2'}]}]
<NestedListView
data={data}
getChildrenName={(node) => 'items'}
onNodePressed={(node) => alert('Selected node')}
renderNode={(node, level, isLastLevel) => (
<NestedRow
level={level}
style={styles.row}
>
<Text>{node.title}</Text>
</NestedRow>
)}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
data
|Array of nested items
|Array
|Required
renderNode
|Takes a node from data and renders it into the NestedlistView. The function receives
{node, level, isLastLevel} (see Usage) and must return a React element.
|Function
|Required
getChildrenName
|Function to determine in a node where are the children, by default NestedListView will try to find them in items
|Function
|items
onNodePressed
|Function called when a node is pressed by a user
|Function
|Not required
extraData
|A marker property for telling the list to re-render
|Boolean
|Not required
keepOpenedState
|Prop for keeping the opened state of each node when data passed to the list changes
|Boolean
|Not required
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
height
|Height of the row
|number
|50
children
|Content of the NestedRow
|Component
|Required
level
|Level where a given node is
|number
|Required
style
|NestedRow container style
|Style
|Not required
You can find examples here.
|Version App
|React Native
|Library
|1.0.0
|0.67.1
|0.11.1
I have moved the roadmap of this library to this trello board so that it can be easier to add more things and like that it doesn't create issues in GitHub if I need to create a ticket
In other to start watch mode and develop the library with the examples project (described above), you need to have installed the following npm packages:
npm -g json
npm -g wml
And have the library and examples project in the same root folder, example:
After the previous steps you can then run the following command:
yarn start-watch
and then you can start the examples app as usual:
yarn ios or
yarn android
When you finish with watch mode remember to stop it to get back to normal like this:
yarn stop-watch
If you want to invite me for a coffee after enjoying this library or just for fun.
Thanks