openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnn

react-native-neomorph-shadows

by Daniel
1.1.2 (see all)

Shadows and neumorphism/neomorphism for iOS & Android (like iOS).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

637

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm github Supports Android and iOS

react-native-neomorph-shadows

Shadows and neumorphism/neomorphism for iOS & Android (like iOS).

See example folder

Shadows Demo Neomorph Demo Neomorph Blur Demo More Demo

Installation

IMPORTANT: this library, starting from v1.0.0, no longer supports expo because React Native Art library was recently deprecated from expo.

Step 1

Run the command below to install the plugin.

npm i react-native-neomorph-shadows

Step 2

You need to install React Native Art in your project.

npm install @react-native-community/art --save

With autolinking (react-native 0.60+)

cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Pre 0.60

react-native link @react-native-community/art

Great! Let's start to use it.

Usage

There are three components: Shadow, Neomorph & NeomorphBlur. Prop style supports most of the view/layout styles.

IMPORTANT: Components dont't support Flex.

If you want flex and auto sizing of Shadow or Neomorph components, use ShadowFlex/NeomorphFlex experimental components, but be careful, these components reduce performance by double rerender. If you know exactly what size(width, height props) it should be, use Shadow/Neomorph components.

Shadow / ShadowFlex

Outer shadow demo Inner shadow demo

import { Shadow } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';

...

<Shadow
  inner // <- enable inner shadow
  useArt // <- set this prop to use non-native shadow on ios
  style={{
    shadowOffset: {width: 10, height: 10},
    shadowOpacity: 1,
    shadowColor: "grey",
    shadowRadius: 10,
    borderRadius: 20,
    backgroundColor: 'white',
    width: 100,
    height: 100,
    // ...include most of View/Layout styles
  }}
>
  ...
</Shadow>

Neomorph / NeomorphFlex

Opacity of two shadows automaticly changing and depends of backgroundColor brightness.

Outer neomorph shadow demo Inner neomorph shadow demo

import { Neomorph } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';

...

<Neomorph
  inner // <- enable shadow inside of neomorph
  swapShadows // <- change zIndex of each shadow color
  style={{
    shadowRadius: 10,
    borderRadius: 25,
    backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
    width: 150,
    height: 150,
  }}
>
  ...
</Neomorph>

Nested Neomorph

Nested neomorph shadow demo

<Neomorph
  style={{
    shadowRadius: 3,
    borderRadius: 100,
    backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
    width: 200,
    height: 200,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
  }}
>
  <Neomorph
    inner
    style={{
      shadowRadius: 7,
      borderRadius: 90,
      backgroundColor: '#F19F9F',
      width: 180,
      height: 180,
      justifyContent: 'center',
      alignItems: 'center',
    }}
  >
    <Neomorph
      style={{
        shadowRadius: 7,
        borderRadius: 50,
        backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
        width: 100,
        height: 100,
      }}
    />
  </Neomorph>
</Neomorph>

Custom shadow colors of Neomorph

Custom neomorph shadow demo

<Neomorph
  darkShadowColor="#FF3333" // <- set this
  lightShadowColor="#3344FF" // <- this
  style={{
    shadowOpacity: 0.3, // <- and this or yours opacity
    shadowRadius: 15,
    borderRadius: 50,
    backgroundColor: '#ECF0F3',
    width: 200,
    height: 200,
  }}
/>

Neomorph Blur

Custom neomorph shadow demo

import { NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';

<NeomorphBlur
  style={{
    shadowRadius: 12,
    borderRadius: 70,
    backgroundColor: '#ECF0F3',
    width: 140,
    height: 140,
  }}
/>;

Animation

import { Animated } from 'react-native';
import { Shadow, Neomorph, NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';

const AnimatedShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Shadow);
const AnimatedNeomorph = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Neomorph);
const AnimatedNeomorphBlur = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(NeomorphBlur);

...

<AnimatedShadow />
<AnimatedNeomorph />
<AnimatedNeomorphBlur />

Props

Shadow/ShadowFlex props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
styleobjectundefinedLike View/Layout style prop with a few difference. Flex not available. width & height is required. (None of this is about the ShadowFlex)
useArtboolfalseIf true, the component will use drawable shadow on both platform (iOS, Android)
innerboolfalseIf true, a shadow will be inside of component
childrennodeundefined

Neomorph/NeomorphFlex props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
styleobjectundefinedLike View/Layout style prop with a few difference. Flex not available. width & height is required. (None of this is about the NeomorphFlex)
swapShadowsboolfalseIf true, the value of zIndex property both shadows will swap
innerboolfalseIf true, shadows will be inside of component
darkShadowColorstring'black'Dark shadow color
lightShadowColorstring'white'Light shadow color
childrennodeundefined

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial