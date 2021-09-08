Shadows and neumorphism/neomorphism for iOS & Android (like iOS).
IMPORTANT:
this library, starting from v1.0.0, no longer supports expo because
React Native Art library was recently deprecated from expo.
Run the command below to install the plugin.
npm i react-native-neomorph-shadows
You need to install
React Native Art in your project.
npm install @react-native-community/art --save
With autolinking (react-native 0.60+)
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
Pre 0.60
react-native link @react-native-community/art
Great! Let's start to use it.
There are three components: Shadow, Neomorph & NeomorphBlur. Prop style supports most of the view/layout styles.
IMPORTANT: Components dont't support
Flex.
If you want flex and auto sizing of Shadow or Neomorph components, use ShadowFlex/NeomorphFlex experimental components, but be careful, these components reduce performance by double rerender. If you know exactly what size(width, height props) it should be, use Shadow/Neomorph components.
import { Shadow } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';
...
<Shadow
inner // <- enable inner shadow
useArt // <- set this prop to use non-native shadow on ios
style={{
shadowOffset: {width: 10, height: 10},
shadowOpacity: 1,
shadowColor: "grey",
shadowRadius: 10,
borderRadius: 20,
backgroundColor: 'white',
width: 100,
height: 100,
// ...include most of View/Layout styles
}}
>
...
</Shadow>
Opacity of two shadows automaticly changing and depends of
backgroundColor brightness.
import { Neomorph } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';
...
<Neomorph
inner // <- enable shadow inside of neomorph
swapShadows // <- change zIndex of each shadow color
style={{
shadowRadius: 10,
borderRadius: 25,
backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
width: 150,
height: 150,
}}
>
...
</Neomorph>
<Neomorph
style={{
shadowRadius: 3,
borderRadius: 100,
backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
width: 200,
height: 200,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}}
>
<Neomorph
inner
style={{
shadowRadius: 7,
borderRadius: 90,
backgroundColor: '#F19F9F',
width: 180,
height: 180,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}}
>
<Neomorph
style={{
shadowRadius: 7,
borderRadius: 50,
backgroundColor: '#DDDDDD',
width: 100,
height: 100,
}}
/>
</Neomorph>
</Neomorph>
<Neomorph
darkShadowColor="#FF3333" // <- set this
lightShadowColor="#3344FF" // <- this
style={{
shadowOpacity: 0.3, // <- and this or yours opacity
shadowRadius: 15,
borderRadius: 50,
backgroundColor: '#ECF0F3',
width: 200,
height: 200,
}}
/>
import { NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';
<NeomorphBlur
style={{
shadowRadius: 12,
borderRadius: 70,
backgroundColor: '#ECF0F3',
width: 140,
height: 140,
}}
/>;
import { Animated } from 'react-native';
import { Shadow, Neomorph, NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows';
const AnimatedShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Shadow);
const AnimatedNeomorph = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Neomorph);
const AnimatedNeomorphBlur = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(NeomorphBlur);
...
<AnimatedShadow />
<AnimatedNeomorph />
<AnimatedNeomorphBlur />
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|object
|undefined
|Like View/Layout style prop with a few difference. Flex not available. width & height is required. (None of this is about the ShadowFlex)
|useArt
|bool
|false
|If true, the component will use drawable shadow on both platform (iOS, Android)
|inner
|bool
|false
|If true, a shadow will be inside of component
|children
|node
|undefined
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|object
|undefined
|Like View/Layout style prop with a few difference. Flex not available. width & height is required. (None of this is about the NeomorphFlex)
|swapShadows
|bool
|false
|If true, the value of
zIndex property both shadows will swap
|inner
|bool
|false
|If true, shadows will be inside of component
|darkShadowColor
|string
|'black'
|Dark shadow color
|lightShadowColor
|string
|'white'
|Light shadow color
|children
|node
|undefined