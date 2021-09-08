Shadows and neumorphism/neomorphism for iOS & Android (like iOS).

See example folder

Installation

IMPORTANT: this library, starting from v1.0.0, no longer supports expo because React Native Art library was recently deprecated from expo.

Step 1

Run the command below to install the plugin.

npm i react-native-neomorph-shadows

Step 2

You need to install React Native Art in your project.

npm install @react-native-community/art --save

With autolinking (react-native 0.60+)

cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Pre 0.60

react-native link @react-native-community/art

Great! Let's start to use it.

Usage

There are three components: Shadow, Neomorph & NeomorphBlur. Prop style supports most of the view/layout styles.

IMPORTANT: Components dont't support Flex .

If you want flex and auto sizing of Shadow or Neomorph components, use ShadowFlex/NeomorphFlex experimental components, but be careful, these components reduce performance by double rerender. If you know exactly what size(width, height props) it should be, use Shadow/Neomorph components.

Shadow / ShadowFlex

import { Shadow } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows' ; ... <Shadow inner useArt style={{ shadowOffset : { width : 10 , height : 10 }, shadowOpacity : 1 , shadowColor : "grey" , shadowRadius : 10 , borderRadius : 20 , backgroundColor : 'white' , width : 100 , height : 100 , }} > ... < /Shadow>

Neomorph / NeomorphFlex

Opacity of two shadows automaticly changing and depends of backgroundColor brightness.

import { Neomorph } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows' ; ... <Neomorph inner swapShadows style={{ shadowRadius : 10 , borderRadius : 25 , backgroundColor : '#DDDDDD' , width : 150 , height : 150 , }} > ... < /Neomorph>

Nested Neomorph

<Neomorph style={{ shadowRadius : 3 , borderRadius : 100 , backgroundColor : '#DDDDDD' , width : 200 , height : 200 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , }} > < Neomorph inner style = {{ shadowRadius: 7 , borderRadius: 90 , backgroundColor: '# F19F9F ', width: 180 , height: 180 , justifyContent: ' center ', alignItems: ' center ', }} > < Neomorph style = {{ shadowRadius: 7 , borderRadius: 50 , backgroundColor: '# DDDDDD ', width: 100 , height: 100 , }} /> </ Neomorph > </ Neomorph >

Custom shadow colors of Neomorph

<Neomorph darkShadowColor= "#FF3333" lightShadowColor= "#3344FF" style={{ shadowOpacity : 0.3 , shadowRadius : 15 , borderRadius : 50 , backgroundColor : '#ECF0F3' , width : 200 , height : 200 , }} />

Neomorph Blur

import { NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows' ; < NeomorphBlur style = {{ shadowRadius: 12 , borderRadius: 70 , backgroundColor: '# ECF0F3 ', width: 140 , height: 140 , }} /> ;

Animation

import { Animated } from 'react-native' ; import { Shadow, Neomorph, NeomorphBlur } from 'react-native-neomorph-shadows' ; const AnimatedShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Shadow); const AnimatedNeomorph = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Neomorph); const AnimatedNeomorphBlur = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(NeomorphBlur); ... <AnimatedShadow /> < AnimatedNeomorph /> < AnimatedNeomorphBlur />

Props

Shadow/ShadowFlex props

Prop Type Default Description style object undefined Like View/Layout style prop with a few difference. Flex not available. width & height is required. (None of this is about the ShadowFlex) useArt bool false If true, the component will use drawable shadow on both platform (iOS, Android) inner bool false If true, a shadow will be inside of component children node undefined

Neomorph/NeomorphFlex props