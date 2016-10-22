openbase logo
react-native-navigation-redux-helpers

by bakery
0.5.0 (see all)

Redux actions and reducers for React Native experimental navigation

Readme

React Native Navigation Redux helpers

Build Status Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status

Reducers and actions to implement navigation in React Native applications (RN 0.28.0+)

When to use this

  • you are using RN ExperimentalNavigation
  • you are using Redux
  • you do not want to write and re-write your own actions and reducers for navigation

Getting started

npm install --save react-native-navigation-redux-helpers

Card navigation

Define your card reducer 

import { cardStackReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';

const initialState = {
  key: 'global',
  index: 0,
  routes: [
    {
      key: 'applicationSection1',
      index: 0
    },
  ],
};

module.exports = cardStackReducer(initialState);

Use this reducer in NavigationCardStack in your component

import { NavigationExperimental } from 'react-native';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { actions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';

const {
  popRoute,
  pushRoute,
} = actions;

const {
  CardStack: NavigationCardStack
} = NavigationExperimental;

class GlobalNavigation extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
      <NavigationCardStack
        navigationState={this.props.navigation}
        renderOverlay={this._renderOverlay}
        renderScene={this._renderScene}
      />
        );
    }

  /* ... */

    onGoBack() {
    const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
    dispatch(popRoute(navigation.key));
    }

  onGoSomewhere() {
    const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
    dispatch(pushRoute({ key: 'sowhere else' }, navigation.key));
  }
}

function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) {
    return {
        dispatch
    };
}

function mapStateToProps(state) {
    return {
        // XX: assuming you've registered the reducer above under the name 'cardNavigation'
        navigation: state.cardNavigation
    };
}

export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(GlobalNavigation);

Tab navigation

Define your tab reducer

import { tabReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';

const tabs = {
  routes: [
    { key: 'feed', title: 'Items' },
    { key: 'notifications', title: 'Notifications' },
    { key: 'settings', title: 'Settings' }
  ],
  key: 'ApplicationTabs',
  index: 0
};

module.exports = tabReducer(tabs);

And now put it to good use inside your component

import { TabBarIOS } from 'react-native';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Feed from '../Feed';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { actions as navigationActions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';

const { jumpTo } = navigationActions;

class ApplicationTabs extends Component {
    _renderTabContent(tab) {
        if (tab.key === 'feed') {
            return (
                <Feed />
            );
        }

        /* ... */
    }

    render() {
        const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
        const children = navigation.routes.map( (tab, i) => {
            return (
                <TabBarIOS.Item key={tab.key}
                        icon={tab.icon}
                        selectedIcon={tab.selectedIcon}
                        title={tab.title} onPress={ () => dispatch(jumpTo(i, navigation.key)) }
                        selected={this.props.navigation.index === i}>
                        { this._renderTabContent(tab) }
                </TabBarIOS.Item>
            );
        });
        return (
            <TabBarIOS tintColor="black">
                {children}
            </TabBarIOS>
        );
    }
}

function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) {
    return {
        dispatch
    };
}

function mapStateToProps(state) {
    return {
        // XX: assuming your tab reducer is registered as 'tabs'
        navigation: state.tabs
    };
}
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(ApplicationTabs);

Supported actions

cardStackReducer

  • pushRoute
  • popRoute
  • jumpTo
  • reset
  • replaceAt
  • replaceAtIndex
  • jumpToIndex
  • back
  • forward

tabReducer

  • jumpTo
  • jumpToIndex

Complete examples

