Reducers and actions to implement navigation in React Native applications (RN 0.28.0+)
npm install --save react-native-navigation-redux-helpers
Define your card reducer
import { cardStackReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';
const initialState = {
key: 'global',
index: 0,
routes: [
{
key: 'applicationSection1',
index: 0
},
],
};
module.exports = cardStackReducer(initialState);
Use this reducer in NavigationCardStack in your component
import { NavigationExperimental } from 'react-native';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { actions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';
const {
popRoute,
pushRoute,
} = actions;
const {
CardStack: NavigationCardStack
} = NavigationExperimental;
class GlobalNavigation extends Component {
render() {
return (
<NavigationCardStack
navigationState={this.props.navigation}
renderOverlay={this._renderOverlay}
renderScene={this._renderScene}
/>
);
}
/* ... */
onGoBack() {
const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
dispatch(popRoute(navigation.key));
}
onGoSomewhere() {
const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
dispatch(pushRoute({ key: 'sowhere else' }, navigation.key));
}
}
function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) {
return {
dispatch
};
}
function mapStateToProps(state) {
return {
// XX: assuming you've registered the reducer above under the name 'cardNavigation'
navigation: state.cardNavigation
};
}
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(GlobalNavigation);
Define your tab reducer
import { tabReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';
const tabs = {
routes: [
{ key: 'feed', title: 'Items' },
{ key: 'notifications', title: 'Notifications' },
{ key: 'settings', title: 'Settings' }
],
key: 'ApplicationTabs',
index: 0
};
module.exports = tabReducer(tabs);
And now put it to good use inside your component
import { TabBarIOS } from 'react-native';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Feed from '../Feed';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { actions as navigationActions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers';
const { jumpTo } = navigationActions;
class ApplicationTabs extends Component {
_renderTabContent(tab) {
if (tab.key === 'feed') {
return (
<Feed />
);
}
/* ... */
}
render() {
const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props;
const children = navigation.routes.map( (tab, i) => {
return (
<TabBarIOS.Item key={tab.key}
icon={tab.icon}
selectedIcon={tab.selectedIcon}
title={tab.title} onPress={ () => dispatch(jumpTo(i, navigation.key)) }
selected={this.props.navigation.index === i}>
{ this._renderTabContent(tab) }
</TabBarIOS.Item>
);
});
return (
<TabBarIOS tintColor="black">
{children}
</TabBarIOS>
);
}
}
function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) {
return {
dispatch
};
}
function mapStateToProps(state) {
return {
// XX: assuming your tab reducer is registered as 'tabs'
navigation: state.tabs
};
}
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(ApplicationTabs);