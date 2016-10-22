React Native Navigation Redux helpers

Reducers and actions to implement navigation in React Native applications (RN 0.28.0+)

When to use this

you are using RN ExperimentalNavigation

you are using Redux

you do not want to write and re-write your own actions and reducers for navigation

Getting started

npm install --save react-native-navigation-redux-helpers

Card navigation

Define your card reducer

import { cardStackReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers' ; const initialState = { key : 'global' , index : 0 , routes : [ { key : 'applicationSection1' , index : 0 }, ], }; module .exports = cardStackReducer(initialState);

Use this reducer in NavigationCardStack in your component

import { NavigationExperimental } from 'react-native' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { actions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers' ; const { popRoute, pushRoute, } = actions; const { CardStack : NavigationCardStack } = NavigationExperimental; class GlobalNavigation extends Component { render() { return ( < NavigationCardStack navigationState = {this.props.navigation} renderOverlay = {this._renderOverlay} renderScene = {this._renderScene} /> ); } /* ... */ onGoBack() { const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props; dispatch(popRoute(navigation.key)); } onGoSomewhere() { const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props; dispatch(pushRoute({ key: 'sowhere else' }, navigation.key)); } } function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) { return { dispatch }; } function mapStateToProps(state) { return { // XX: assuming you've registered the reducer above under the name 'cardNavigation' navigation: state.cardNavigation }; } export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(GlobalNavigation);

Tab navigation

Define your tab reducer

import { tabReducer } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers' ; const tabs = { routes : [ { key : 'feed' , title : 'Items' }, { key : 'notifications' , title : 'Notifications' }, { key : 'settings' , title : 'Settings' } ], key : 'ApplicationTabs' , index : 0 }; module .exports = tabReducer(tabs);

And now put it to good use inside your component

import { TabBarIOS } from 'react-native' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Feed from '../Feed' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { actions as navigationActions } from 'react-native-navigation-redux-helpers' ; const { jumpTo } = navigationActions; class ApplicationTabs extends Component { _renderTabContent(tab) { if (tab.key === 'feed' ) { return ( < Feed /> ); } /* ... */ } render() { const { dispatch, navigation } = this.props; const children = navigation.routes.map( (tab, i) => { return ( < TabBarIOS.Item key = {tab.key} icon = {tab.icon} selectedIcon = {tab.selectedIcon} title = {tab.title} onPress = { () => dispatch(jumpTo(i, navigation.key)) } selected={this.props.navigation.index === i}> { this._renderTabContent(tab) } </ TabBarIOS.Item > ); }); return ( < TabBarIOS tintColor = "black" > {children} </ TabBarIOS > ); } } function mapDispatchToProps(dispatch) { return { dispatch }; } function mapStateToProps(state) { return { // XX: assuming your tab reducer is registered as 'tabs' navigation: state.tabs }; } export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(ApplicationTabs);

Supported actions

cardStackReducer

pushRoute

popRoute

jumpTo

reset

replaceAt

replaceAtIndex

jumpToIndex

back

forward

tabReducer

jumpTo

jumpToIndex

Complete examples