react-native-navigation-luko

by wix
6.12.3 (see all)

A complete native navigation solution for React Native

Overview

7

GitHub Stars

12.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

407

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


React Native Navigation

NPM downloads NPM latest version NPM snapshot version NPM snapshot version

Follow on Twitter Chat on Discord StackExchange

React Native Navigation provides 100% native platform navigation on both iOS and Android for React Native apps. The JavaScript API is simple and cross-platform - just install it in your app and give your users the native feel they deserve. Ready to get started? Check out the docs.

Quick Links

Requirements

Apps using React Native Navigation may target iOS 11 and Android 5.0 (API 21). You may use Windows, macOS or Linux as your development operating system.

Installation

As react-native-navigation is a native navigation library - integrating it into your app will require editing native files. Follow the installation guides in the documentation.

