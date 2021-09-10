openbase logo
rnn

react-native-navigation-drawer-extension

by Luke Brandon Farrell
4.2.0 (see all)

Drawer API built on top of wix react-native-navigation for iOS and Android (with TypeScript!)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme


React Native Navigation Drawer Extension

version license downloads

React Native Navigation by Wix does not offer an in-built solution for displaying a drawer on iOS. Their current side-menu has limited functionality on both iOS and Android. This is a drawer solution using showOverlay under the hood to display a drawer on iOS and Android.

If you are using React Native Navigation >= 3.0.0 then use version 3.x.x + of this library.

Install

 npm install react-native-navigation-drawer-extension --save

or

 yarn add react-native-navigation-drawer-extension

Usage

You need to register your drawer component with RNN. To do this use the register method and wrap your component in the RNNDrawer HOC.

import { Navigation } from "react-native-navigation";
import { RNNDrawer } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension";

// register our drawer component with RNN
Navigation.registerComponent("CustomDrawer", () => RNNDrawer.create(CustomDrawer));

You can then use the drawer by calling a custom method. The showDrawer method will take a single parameter options identical to showOverlay.

import { RNNDrawer } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension";

RNNDrawer.showDrawer({
  component: {
    name: "CustomDrawer",
    passProps: {
      animationOpenTime: 300,
      animationCloseTime: 300,
      direction: "left",
      dismissWhenTouchOutside: true,
      fadeOpacity: 0.6,
      drawerScreenWidth: "75%" || 445, // Use relative to screen '%' or absolute
      drawerScreenHeight: "100%" || 700,
      style: { // Styles the drawer container, supports any react-native style
        backgroundColor: "red",
      },
      parentComponentId: props.componentId, // Custom prop, will be available in your custom drawer component props
    },
  }
});

RNNDrawer.dismissDrawer();

To navigate from the drawer you must pass the parent componentId and use that to navigate. e.g:

// From drawer component
Navigation.push(parentComponentId, {
  component: {
    name: "CustomScreenFromDrawer",
  },
});

There's a complete and functional example at the example folder, with more thorough explanation on each method.

Props

The props below are used to configure the drawer and are to be used in RNN passProps:. Any aditional props will be passed to your custom drawer component.

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
animationOpenTimefloatYes300Time in milliseconds to execute the drawer opening animation.
animationCloseTimefloatYes300Time in milliseconds to execute the drawer closing animation.
directionstringYesleftDirection to open the collage, one of: ["left", "right", "top", "bottom"].
dismissWhenTouchOutsideboolYestrueShould the drawer be dismissed when a click is registered outside?
fadeOpacitynumberYes0.6Opacity of the screen outside the drawer.
drawerScreenWidthnumberYes0.80 - 1, width of drawer in relation to the screen.
drawerScreenHeightnumberYes10 - 1, height of drawer in relation to the screen.
disableDraggingbooleanYesfalseWhether you want to disable dragging of the drawer. Useful if you have ScrollView inside the drawer (addresses #62).
disableSwipingbooleanYesfalseWhether you want to disable swiping gesture. Use it only in pair with disableDragging.

SideMenuView

The library also exposes a component which will allow you to open the drawer by either swiping the left or right gutter of the phone. This is achieved by using event listeners to communicate with the RNNDrawer HOC component. To enable this feature wrap your screen with the SideMenuView component. <SideMenuView> is just an enhanced <View> all props are passed down to <View>.

import { SideMenuView } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension";

<SideMenuView
  style={{ flex: 1 }}
  drawerName={'CustomDrawer'}
  direction={'right'}
  passProps={{
    animationOpenTime: 300,
    animationCloseTime: 300,
    dismissWhenTouchOutside: true,
    fadeOpacity: 0.6,
    drawerScreenWidth: '75%',
    drawerScreenHeight: '100%',
    parentComponentId: props.componentId,
    style: {
      backgroundColor: 'white', 
    },
  }}
  options={{
    layout: {
      componentBackgroundColor: 'transparent',
    }
 >
  {...}
 </SideMenuView>

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
styleStylePropYesThe style of the drawer container.
drawerNamestringNoThe name of the drawer component.
directionstringYesleftThe direction to open the drawer, one of: ["left", "right"].
passPropsobjectYesThe values passed to the drawer. See props in RNNDrawer above.
optionsOptionsYesThe options to configure properties of the React Native Navigation native screen. Refer to React Native Navigation's options object.
swipeSensitivitynumberYes0.2The sensitivity of the swipe to invoke each function.
sideMarginnumberYes15The size of the gutter for both sides.
sideMarginLeftnumberYesThe size of the gutter for the left side.
sideMarginRightnumberYesThe size of the gutter for the right side.

Contributors ✨

All Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Rodrigo Vieira
💻 🐛 📖 🚧
Luke Brandon Farrell
💻 🐛 📖
CyberFuntik
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

