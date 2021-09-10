

React Native Navigation Drawer Extension

React Native Navigation by Wix does not offer an in-built solution for displaying a drawer on iOS. Their current side-menu has limited functionality on both iOS and Android. This is a drawer solution using showOverlay under the hood to display a drawer on iOS and Android.

If you are using React Native Navigation >= 3.0.0 then use version 3.x.x + of this library.

Install

npm install react-native-navigation-drawer-extension --save

or

yarn add react-native-navigation-drawer-extension

Usage

You need to register your drawer component with RNN. To do this use the register method and wrap your component in the RNNDrawer HOC.

import { Navigation } from "react-native-navigation" ; import { RNNDrawer } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension" ; Navigation.registerComponent( "CustomDrawer" , () => RNNDrawer.create(CustomDrawer));

You can then use the drawer by calling a custom method. The showDrawer method will take a single parameter options identical to showOverlay .

import { RNNDrawer } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension" ; RNNDrawer.showDrawer({ component : { name : "CustomDrawer" , passProps : { animationOpenTime : 300 , animationCloseTime : 300 , direction : "left" , dismissWhenTouchOutside : true , fadeOpacity : 0.6 , drawerScreenWidth : "75%" || 445 , drawerScreenHeight : "100%" || 700 , style : { backgroundColor : "red" , }, parentComponentId : props.componentId, }, } }); RNNDrawer.dismissDrawer();

To navigate from the drawer you must pass the parent componentId and use that to navigate. e.g:

Navigation.push(parentComponentId, { component : { name : "CustomScreenFromDrawer" , }, });

There's a complete and functional example at the example folder, with more thorough explanation on each method.

Props

The props below are used to configure the drawer and are to be used in RNN passProps: . Any aditional props will be passed to your custom drawer component.

Prop Type Optional Default Description animationOpenTime float Yes 300 Time in milliseconds to execute the drawer opening animation. animationCloseTime float Yes 300 Time in milliseconds to execute the drawer closing animation. direction string Yes left Direction to open the collage, one of: ["left", "right", "top", "bottom"]. dismissWhenTouchOutside bool Yes true Should the drawer be dismissed when a click is registered outside? fadeOpacity number Yes 0.6 Opacity of the screen outside the drawer. drawerScreenWidth number Yes 0.8 0 - 1, width of drawer in relation to the screen. drawerScreenHeight number Yes 1 0 - 1, height of drawer in relation to the screen. disableDragging boolean Yes false Whether you want to disable dragging of the drawer. Useful if you have ScrollView inside the drawer (addresses #62). disableSwiping boolean Yes false Whether you want to disable swiping gesture. Use it only in pair with disableDragging.

SideMenuView

The library also exposes a component which will allow you to open the drawer by either swiping the left or right gutter of the phone. This is achieved by using event listeners to communicate with the RNNDrawer HOC component. To enable this feature wrap your screen with the SideMenuView component. <SideMenuView> is just an enhanced <View> all props are passed down to <View> .

import { SideMenuView } from "react-native-navigation-drawer-extension" ; < SideMenuView style = {{ flex: 1 }} drawerName = { ' CustomDrawer '} direction = { ' right '} passProps = {{ animationOpenTime: 300 , animationCloseTime: 300 , dismissWhenTouchOutside: true , fadeOpacity: 0.6 , drawerScreenWidth: ' 75 %', drawerScreenHeight: ' 100 %', parentComponentId: props.componentId , style: { backgroundColor: ' white ', }, }} options = {{ layout: { componentBackgroundColor: ' transparent ', } > {...} </ SideMenuView >

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description style StyleProp Yes The style of the drawer container. drawerName string No The name of the drawer component. direction string Yes left The direction to open the drawer, one of: ["left", "right"]. passProps object Yes The values passed to the drawer. See props in RNNDrawer above. options Options Yes The options to configure properties of the React Native Navigation native screen. Refer to React Native Navigation's options object. swipeSensitivity number Yes 0.2 The sensitivity of the swipe to invoke each function. sideMargin number Yes 15 The size of the gutter for both sides. sideMarginLeft number Yes The size of the gutter for the left side. sideMarginRight number Yes The size of the gutter for the right side.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!