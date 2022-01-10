A simple react-native module which allows you to open default navigation app(IOS: Apple Maps, Android: Google Maps) with drive direction between two points. After open the navigation app OpenMapDirections receive callback. Also work with the EXPO(https://expo.io/).

Installation

npm i react- native -navigation-directions --save or yarn add react- native -navigation-directions

Props:

Prop Type Required Note startPoint Object false Start point for directions, if this prop is null the start point is device location. endPoint Object true This is the end position and this prop cannot be empty. transportType String true Available values: d => (by car), w => (by foot), r => (by public transit) or b => (biking). If you don’t specify any value, Maps uses the user’s preferred transport type or the previous setting.

Example:

import { OpenMapDirections } from 'react-native-navigation-directions' ; export default class App extends React . Component { _callShowDirections = () => { const startPoint = { longitude : -8.945406 , latitude : 38.575078 } const endPoint = { longitude : -8.9454275 , latitude : 38.5722429 } const transportPlan = 'w' ; OpenMapDirections(startPoint, endPoint, transportPlan).then( res => { console .log(res) }); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text > Show direction between two random points! </ Text > < Button onPress = {() => { this._callShowDirections() }} title="Open map" color="#841584" /> </ View > ); } }

Issues

Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests.