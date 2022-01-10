openbase logo
rnn

react-native-navigation-directions

by Lazar Lekic
1.0.4 (see all)

A simple module that allows you to open the default navigation app(IOS: Apple Maps, Android: Google Maps) with drive direction between two points.

Overview

A simple react-native module which allows you to open default navigation app(IOS: Apple Maps, Android: Google Maps) with drive direction between two points. After open the navigation app OpenMapDirections receive callback. Also work with the EXPO(https://expo.io/).

alt text alt text

Installation

npm i react-native-navigation-directions --save
or
yarn add react-native-navigation-directions

Props:

PropTypeRequiredNote
startPointObjectfalseStart point for directions, if this prop is null the start point is device location.
endPointObjecttrueThis is the end position and this prop cannot be empty.
transportTypeStringtrueAvailable values: d => (by car), w => (by foot), r => (by public transit) or b => (biking). If you don’t specify any value, Maps uses the user’s preferred transport type or the previous setting.

Example:

import { OpenMapDirections } from 'react-native-navigation-directions';

export default class App extends React.Component {
 _callShowDirections = () => {
    const startPoint = {
      longitude: -8.945406,
      latitude: 38.575078
    } 

    const endPoint = {
      longitude: -8.9454275,
      latitude: 38.5722429
    }

        const transportPlan = 'w';

    OpenMapDirections(startPoint, endPoint, transportPlan).then(res => {
      console.log(res)
    });
  }
  
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text>Show direction between two random points!</Text>
        <Button
        onPress={() => { this._callShowDirections() }}
        title="Open map"
        color="#841584"
      />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Issues

Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests.

