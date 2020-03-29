openbase logo
rnn

react-native-navigation-bar-color

by Welington da Silva -
2.0.1 (see all)

React Native component to change bottom bar/navigation bar color on Android

Overview

10.7K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Navigation Bar Color Change

FOSSA Status

React Native Navigation Bar Color Change is a React Native library for change color of navigation/Bottom bar on Android.

Android Only

Table of Contents

Support

Installation

react-native >= 0.60.0

1 - Install the package:

$ yarn add react-native-navigation-bar-color

or

$ npm install react-native-navigation-bar-color --save

That's is all!

react-native <= 0.59.0

1 - Install the package:

$ yarn add react-native-navigation-bar-color

or

$ npm install react-native-navigation-bar-color --save

2 - Configure package:

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.thebylito.navigationbarcolor.NavigationBarColorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new NavigationBarColorPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-navigation-bar-color'
project(':react-native-navigation-bar-color').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-navigation-bar-color/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
     implementation project(':react-native-navigation-bar-color')
    ```
</details>

Example

**Android Implementation** 
import React from 'react';
import {View, Text, Button} from 'react-native';
import changeNavigationBarColor, {
  hideNavigationBar,
  showNavigationBar,
} from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';

export default function App() {
  const setNavigationColor = color => {
    changeNavigationBarColor(color);
  };
  const hideNavigation = () => {
    hideNavigationBar();
  };

  const showNavigation = () => {
    showNavigationBar();
  };

  const testSetTranslucent = () => {
    changeNavigationBarColor('translucent', false);
  };

  const testSetTransparent = () => {
    changeNavigationBarColor('transparent', true);
  };

  return (
    <View
      style={{
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: 'space-around',
        alignContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
        backgroundColor: 'cyan',
      }}>
      <Button title="Set transparent" onPress={testSetTransparent} />
      <Button title="Set translucent" onPress={testSetTranslucent} />
      <Button
        title="Set color red"
        onPress={() => {
          setNavigationColor('red');
        }}
      />
      <Button
        title="Set color blue"
        onPress={() => {
          setNavigationColor('blue');
        }}
      />
      <Button
        title="Set color ligth"
        onPress={() => {
          changeNavigationBarColor('#ffffff', true);
        }}
      />
      <Button title="Hide bar" onPress={hideNavigation} />
      <Button title="Show bar" onPress={showNavigation} />
      <Text>Hello Word!</Text>
    </View>
  );
}

API

changeNavigationBarColor(color, Boolean(light icon color), Boolean(animated - default is true)): (Android)

Change color of Navigation/Bottom bar. color can be a "translucent" | "transparent" | HEX color, or name.

ex: green, blue, #80b3ff, #ffffff....

Light is true? icons will be dark.

  • Returns a Promise
  example = async () => {
      try{
          const response = await changeNavigationBarColor('#80b3ff');
          console.log(response)// {success: true}
      }catch(e){
          console.log(e)// {success: false}
      }

  };

OR

  example = async () => {
      try{
          const response = await changeNavigationBarColor('#80b3ff', true);
          console.log(response)// {success: true}
      }catch(e){
          console.log(e)// {success: false}
      }
    
  };

hideNavigationBar(): (Android)

Hide Navigation Bar

  import { hideNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';
 ...
  hide = () => {
      hideNavigationBar();
  };

showNavigationBar(): (Android)

Show Navigation Bar

  import { showNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';
 ...
  show = () => {
      showNavigationBar();
  };

License

MIT

FOSSA Status

