React Native Navigation Bar Color Change is a React Native library for change color of navigation/Bottom bar on Android.

react-native <= 0.59.0

1 - Install the package:

$ yarn add react-native-navigation-bar-color

or

$ npm install react-native-navigation-bar-color --save

2 - Configure package:

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.thebylito.navigationbarcolor.NavigationBarColorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new NavigationBarColorPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-navigation-bar-color' project ( ':react-native-navigation-bar-color' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-navigation-bar-color/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project( ':react-native-navigation-bar-color' ) `` ` </details>

Example

**Android Implementation** import React from 'react' ; import {View, Text, Button} from 'react-native' ; import changeNavigationBarColor, { hideNavigationBar, showNavigationBar, } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color' ; export default function App ( ) { const setNavigationColor = color => { changeNavigationBarColor(color); }; const hideNavigation = () => { hideNavigationBar(); }; const showNavigation = () => { showNavigationBar(); }; const testSetTranslucent = () => { changeNavigationBarColor( 'translucent' , false ); }; const testSetTransparent = () => { changeNavigationBarColor( 'transparent' , true ); }; return ( <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'space-around', alignContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'cyan', }}> <Button title="Set transparent" onPress={testSetTransparent} /> <Button title="Set translucent" onPress={testSetTranslucent} /> <Button title="Set color red" onPress={() => { setNavigationColor('red'); }} /> <Button title="Set color blue" onPress={() => { setNavigationColor('blue'); }} /> <Button title="Set color ligth" onPress={() => { changeNavigationBarColor('#ffffff', true); }} /> <Button title="Hide bar" onPress={hideNavigation} /> <Button title="Show bar" onPress={showNavigation} /> <Text>Hello Word!</Text> </View> ); }

API

changeNavigationBarColor(color, Boolean(light icon color), Boolean(animated - default is true)) : (Android)

Change color of Navigation/Bottom bar. color can be a "translucent" | "transparent" | HEX color, or name.

ex: green, blue, #80b3ff, #ffffff....

Light is true? icons will be dark.

Returns a Promise

example = async () => { try { const response = await changeNavigationBarColor( '#80b3ff' ); console .log(response) } catch (e){ console .log(e) } };

OR

example = async () => { try { const response = await changeNavigationBarColor( '#80b3ff' , true ); console .log(response) } catch (e){ console .log(e) } };

Hide Navigation Bar

import { hideNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color' ; ... hide = () => { hideNavigationBar(); };

Show Navigation Bar

import { showNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color' ; ... show = () => { showNavigationBar(); };

License

MIT