React Native Navigation Bar Color Change is a React Native library for change color of navigation/Bottom bar on Android.
$ yarn add react-native-navigation-bar-color
or
$ npm install react-native-navigation-bar-color --save
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.thebylito.navigationbarcolor.NavigationBarColorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new NavigationBarColorPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-navigation-bar-color'
project(':react-native-navigation-bar-color').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-navigation-bar-color/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-navigation-bar-color')
```
</details>
import React from 'react';
import {View, Text, Button} from 'react-native';
import changeNavigationBarColor, {
hideNavigationBar,
showNavigationBar,
} from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';
export default function App() {
const setNavigationColor = color => {
changeNavigationBarColor(color);
};
const hideNavigation = () => {
hideNavigationBar();
};
const showNavigation = () => {
showNavigationBar();
};
const testSetTranslucent = () => {
changeNavigationBarColor('translucent', false);
};
const testSetTransparent = () => {
changeNavigationBarColor('transparent', true);
};
return (
<View
style={{
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'space-around',
alignContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'cyan',
}}>
<Button title="Set transparent" onPress={testSetTransparent} />
<Button title="Set translucent" onPress={testSetTranslucent} />
<Button
title="Set color red"
onPress={() => {
setNavigationColor('red');
}}
/>
<Button
title="Set color blue"
onPress={() => {
setNavigationColor('blue');
}}
/>
<Button
title="Set color ligth"
onPress={() => {
changeNavigationBarColor('#ffffff', true);
}}
/>
<Button title="Hide bar" onPress={hideNavigation} />
<Button title="Show bar" onPress={showNavigation} />
<Text>Hello Word!</Text>
</View>
);
}
changeNavigationBarColor(color, Boolean(light icon color), Boolean(animated - default is true)): (Android)
Change color of Navigation/Bottom bar. color can be a "translucent" | "transparent" | HEX color, or name.
ex: green, blue, #80b3ff, #ffffff....
Light is true? icons will be dark.
Promise
example = async () => {
try{
const response = await changeNavigationBarColor('#80b3ff');
console.log(response)// {success: true}
}catch(e){
console.log(e)// {success: false}
}
};
example = async () => {
try{
const response = await changeNavigationBarColor('#80b3ff', true);
console.log(response)// {success: true}
}catch(e){
console.log(e)// {success: false}
}
};
hideNavigationBar(): (Android)
Hide Navigation Bar
import { hideNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';
...
hide = () => {
hideNavigationBar();
};
showNavigationBar(): (Android)
Show Navigation Bar
import { showNavigationBar } from 'react-native-navigation-bar-color';
...
show = () => {
showNavigationBar();
};
MIT