react-native-navigation-bar

by beefe
0.2.1 (see all)

NavigationBar written in pure javascript for cross-platform support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

394

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-navigation-bar

NavigationBar written in pure javascript for cross-platform support

Since most of our apps have a similar navigationBar, we made it to be a common component

Needs react-native >= 0.14.2

ui

###Documentation

    title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    //not include the height of statusBar on ios platform
    height: PropTypes.number,
    titleColor: PropTypes.string,
    backgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
    leftButtonTitle: PropTypes.string,
    leftButtonTitleColor: PropTypes.string,
    onLeftButtonPress: PropTypes.func,
    rightButtonTitle: PropTypes.string,
    rightButtonTitleColor: PropTypes.string,
    onRightButtonPress: PropTypes.func

###Usage

####Step 1 - install

    npm install react-native-navigation-bar --save

####Step 2 - import and use in project

    import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navigation-bar';

    <NavigationBar 
        title={'this is a test'}
        height={44}
        titleColor={'#fff'}
        backgroundColor={'#149be0'}
        leftButtonIcon={}
        leftButtonTitle={'back'}
        leftButtonTitleColor={'#fff'}
        onLeftButtonPress={onBackHandle} 
        rightButtonIcon={}
        rightButtonTitle={'forward'}
        rightButtonTitleColor={'#fff'}
        onRightButtonPress={onForwardHandle}
    />

