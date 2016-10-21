NavigationBar written in pure javascript for cross-platform support
Since most of our apps have a similar navigationBar, we made it to be a common component
Needs react-native >= 0.14.2
###Documentation
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
//not include the height of statusBar on ios platform
height: PropTypes.number,
titleColor: PropTypes.string,
backgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
leftButtonTitle: PropTypes.string,
leftButtonTitleColor: PropTypes.string,
onLeftButtonPress: PropTypes.func,
rightButtonTitle: PropTypes.string,
rightButtonTitleColor: PropTypes.string,
onRightButtonPress: PropTypes.func
###Usage
####Step 1 - install
npm install react-native-navigation-bar --save
####Step 2 - import and use in project
import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navigation-bar';
<NavigationBar
title={'this is a test'}
height={44}
titleColor={'#fff'}
backgroundColor={'#149be0'}
leftButtonIcon={}
leftButtonTitle={'back'}
leftButtonTitleColor={'#fff'}
onLeftButtonPress={onBackHandle}
rightButtonIcon={}
rightButtonTitle={'forward'}
rightButtonTitleColor={'#fff'}
onRightButtonPress={onForwardHandle}
/>