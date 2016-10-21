NavigationBar written in pure javascript for cross-platform support

Since most of our apps have a similar navigationBar, we made it to be a common component

Needs react-native >= 0.14.2

###Documentation

title : PropTypes.string.isRequired, height : PropTypes.number, titleColor : PropTypes.string, backgroundColor : PropTypes.string, leftButtonTitle : PropTypes.string, leftButtonTitleColor : PropTypes.string, onLeftButtonPress : PropTypes.func, rightButtonTitle : PropTypes.string, rightButtonTitleColor : PropTypes.string, onRightButtonPress : PropTypes.func

###Usage

####Step 1 - install

npm install react- native -navigation-bar --save

####Step 2 - import and use in project