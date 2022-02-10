openbase logo
react-native-navigation

by wix
7.24.1 (see all)

A complete native navigation solution for React Native

Overview

Readme


React Native Navigation

React Native Navigation provides 100% native platform navigation on both iOS and Android for React Native apps. The JavaScript API is simple and cross-platform - just install it in your app and give your users the native feel they deserve. Ready to get started? Check out the docs.

Requirements

Apps using React Native Navigation may target iOS 11 and Android 5.0 (API 21). You may use Windows, macOS or Linux as your development operating system.

Installation

As react-native-navigation is a native navigation library - integrating it into your app will require editing native files. Follow the installation guides in the documentation.

100
Marc Rousavy
November 9, 2020
they call me ranch cause I be dressing
November 9, 2020
Highly Customizable
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

fully native performanceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 📈🔥🔥 (and an easy to use API)

guyca
Yash Vaghela
1 month ago
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago
jaballah dorsaf
2 months ago
Fullstack Developer. Obsessed with all things code. Follow me on Github , Linkedin and netlify !
2 months ago
Mohamed Ramadan
3 months ago
Professional Front-End developer with 3 years of experience, working with modern tools and high technical skills to make efficient and effective Apps.
3 months ago
TheOguzhan
3 months ago
3 months ago

