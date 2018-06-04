openbase logo
rnn

react-native-navbar-color

by Bhavan Patel
1.0.3 (see all)

Module for change color of react-native footer navigation bar and Statusbar

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

693

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

React Native Footer Navigation Bar Color and Status Bar

NPM

react-native-navbar-color

Simple package that will set footer navigation bar color.

Do you need this?

if yes you are at right place!!!

actual

Installation

Install the dependencies and then after start the packager.

$ npm install --save react-native-navbar-color

Linking library

You need to register package in your app. follow steps

Automatic

Use react-native link command to link library.

react-native link react-native-navbar-color

Manual

  1. [REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/src/main/java/PROJECT_ID/MainApplication.java]

    Make sure you include in MainApplication.java file. 

    import com.bhavan.RNNavBarColor.RNNavBarColor;

    In the getPackages method, add the following instantiation to the returned list.

    new RNNavBarColor()

  2. [REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/build.gradle]

    In the build.gradle file add inside dependencies { .... } 

    compile project(':react-native-navbar-color')

  3. [REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/settings.gradle]

    In the settings.gradle file add 

    include ':react-native-navbar-color'
project(':react-native-navbar-color').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-navbar-color/android')

API

MethodParametersDefaultTypeDescriptionPlatform
setColorhexcolor-StringNavbar color in hex format in stringAndroid and API_Level >=21
setStatusBarColorhexcolor, animation- , trueString,BooleanStatusbar color in hex format, Show animation true/falseAndroid
setStatusBarThemeone of light/dark/default , animationdefault,trueString, BooleanTheme of Statusbar Light/Dark/Default in String, Show animation true/falseAndroid/iOS

Example

This is how you can set footer navigationbar color in android.

import package from node_modules

import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color'

method to set nav color

NavigationBar.setColor('#ffab8e')

method to set statusbar color

NavigationBar.setStatusBarColor('#ffab8e',false)

method to set statusbar theme

NavigationBar.setStatusBarTheme('dark',true)

Here it is full example.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color'

export default class App extends Component {
    componentDidMount() {
        NavigationBar.setColor('#ffab8e')
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <View>
                <Text>
                    This is how we can set the navigation bar color!
                </Text>
            </View>
        )
    }
}

Output

example

Todos

  • Write MORE good methods

License

MIT

