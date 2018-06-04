Simple package that will set footer navigation bar color.
if yes you are at right place!!!
Install the dependencies and then after start the packager.
$ npm install --save react-native-navbar-color
You need to register package in your app. follow steps
Use react-native link command to link library.
react-native link react-native-navbar-color
[
REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/src/main/java/PROJECT_ID/MainApplication.java]
Make sure you include in
MainApplication.java file.
import com.bhavan.RNNavBarColor.RNNavBarColor;
In the getPackages method, add the following instantiation to the returned list.
new RNNavBarColor()
[
REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/build.gradle]
In the
build.gradle file add inside dependencies { .... }
compile project(':react-native-navbar-color')
[
REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/settings.gradle]
In the
settings.gradle file add
include ':react-native-navbar-color'
project(':react-native-navbar-color').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-navbar-color/android')
|Method
|Parameters
|Default
|Type
|Description
|Platform
|setColor
|hexcolor
|-
|String
|Navbar color in hex format in string
|Android and API_Level >=21
|setStatusBarColor
|hexcolor, animation
|- ,
true
|String,Boolean
|Statusbar color in hex format, Show animation true/false
|Android
|setStatusBarTheme
|one of
light/
dark/
default , animation
default,
true
|String, Boolean
|Theme of Statusbar Light/Dark/Default in String, Show animation true/false
|Android/iOS
This is how you can set footer navigationbar color in android.
import package from node_modules
import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color'
method to set nav color
NavigationBar.setColor('#ffab8e')
method to set statusbar color
NavigationBar.setStatusBarColor('#ffab8e',false)
method to set statusbar theme
NavigationBar.setStatusBarTheme('dark',true)
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color'
export default class App extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
NavigationBar.setColor('#ffab8e')
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>
This is how we can set the navigation bar color!
</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
MIT