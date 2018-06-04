Simple package that will set footer navigation bar color.

Do you need this?

if yes you are at right place!!!

Installation

Install the dependencies and then after start the packager.

$ npm install --save react-native-navbar-color

Linking library

You need to register package in your app. follow steps

Automatic

Use react-native link command to link library.

react-native link react-native-navbar-color

Manual

[ REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/src/main/java/PROJECT_ID/MainApplication.java ] Make sure you include in MainApplication.java file. import com .bhavan .RNNavBarColor .RNNavBarColor ; In the getPackages method, add the following instantiation to the returned list. new RNNavBarColor() [ REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/app/build.gradle ] In the build.gradle file add inside dependencies { .... } compile project ( ':react-native-navbar-color' ) [ REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/android/settings.gradle ] In the settings.gradle file add include ':react-native-navbar-color' project ( ':react-native-navbar-color' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-navbar-color/android' )

API

Method Parameters Default Type Description Platform setColor hexcolor - String Navbar color in hex format in string Android and API_Level >=21 setStatusBarColor hexcolor, animation - , true String,Boolean Statusbar color in hex format, Show animation true/false Android setStatusBarTheme one of light / dark / default , animation default , true String, Boolean Theme of Statusbar Light/Dark/Default in String, Show animation true/false Android/iOS

Example

This is how you can set footer navigationbar color in android.

import package from node_modules

import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color'

method to set nav color

NavigationBar .setColor ( '#ffab8e' )

method to set statusbar color

NavigationBar.setStatusBarColor( '#ffab8e' , false )

method to set statusbar theme

NavigationBar.setStatusBarTheme( 'dark' , true )

Here it is full example.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View, Text } from 'react-native' import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar-color' export default class App extends Component { componentDidMount() { NavigationBar.setColor( '#ffab8e' ) } render() { return ( < View > < Text > This is how we can set the navigation bar color! </ Text > </ View > ) } }

Output

Todos

Write MORE good methods

License

MIT