Content

Examples

Getting started

Install react-native-navbar : By using yarn : $ yarn add react- native -navbar By using npm : $ npm install react- native -navbar --save

Import it in the file where you want to use it: import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar' ;

Add it to your React element tree:

const styles = { container : { flex : 1 , }, }; const rightButtonConfig = { title : 'Next' , handler : () => alert( 'hello!' ), }; const titleConfig = { title : 'Hello, world' , }; function ComponentWithNavigationBar ( ) { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < NavigationBar title = {titleConfig} rightButton = {rightButtonConfig} /> </ View > ); }

That's it, you're ready to go!

API

style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects

- (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects containerStyle - (Object) - Style object for styling navbar container

- (Object) - Style object for styling navbar container tintColor - (String) - NavigationBar's tint color

- (String) - NavigationBar's tint color statusBar - (Object): style - ('light-content' or 'default') - Style of statusBar hidden - (Boolean) tintColor - (String) - Status bar tint color hideAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar hide animation showAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar show animation

- (Object): leftButton / rightButton - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom left/right button element. Configuration object has following keys: title - (String) - Button's title tintColor - (String) - Button's text color style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects handler - (Function) - onPress function handler disabled - (Boolean) - If true, disable interactions for this button. accessible - (Boolean) - Indicates that the view is an accessibility element accessibilityLabel - (String, React Element) - Overrides the text that's read by the screen reader for the button.

- (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom left/right button element. Configuration object has following keys: title - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom title element. Configuration object has following keys: title - (String) - Button's title style - (Object, Array, Number) - Style object or array of style objects tintColor - (String) - Title's text color ellipsizeMode - ('head', 'middle', 'tail', 'clip') - How to display the text numberOfLines - (Number) - How to truncate the text

- (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom title element. Configuration object has following keys:

Usage with Webpack

This module uses JSX syntax and requires a compiler such as babel. React Native's packager runs this automatically but if you use Webpack be sure to compile this module from your dependencies

loaders: [{ test : /\.js$/ , include : [ path.resolve(__dirname, "src" ), path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/react-native-navbar" ) ], loader : 'babel' , query : { stage : 0 , plugins : [] } }]

Feel free to ping me on twitter If you want to report a bug, please submit an issue!