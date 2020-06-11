openbase logo
react-native-navbar

by react-native-community
2.1.0 (see all)

Navbar component for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

808

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Header Navigation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Customizable navbar for react-native

react-native-side-menu demo

Content

Examples

Getting started

  • Install react-native-navbar:

    • By using yarn:
      $ yarn add react-native-navbar
    • By using npm:
      $ npm install react-native-navbar --save

  • Import it in the file where you want to use it:

    import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar';

  • Add it to your React element tree:

const styles = {
  container: {
    flex: 1,
  },
};

const rightButtonConfig = {
  title: 'Next',
  handler: () => alert('hello!'),
};

const titleConfig = {
  title: 'Hello, world',
};

function ComponentWithNavigationBar() {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <NavigationBar
        title={titleConfig}
        rightButton={rightButtonConfig}
      />
    </View>
  );
}

That's it, you're ready to go!

API

  • style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects
  • containerStyle - (Object) - Style object for styling navbar container
  • tintColor - (String) - NavigationBar's tint color
  • statusBar - (Object):
    • style - ('light-content' or 'default') - Style of statusBar
    • hidden - (Boolean)
    • tintColor - (String) - Status bar tint color
    • hideAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar hide animation
    • showAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar show animation
  • leftButton / rightButton - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom left/right button element. Configuration object has following keys:
    • title - (String) - Button's title
    • tintColor - (String) - Button's text color
    • style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects
    • handler - (Function) - onPress function handler
    • disabled - (Boolean) - If true, disable interactions for this button.
    • accessible - (Boolean) - Indicates that the view is an accessibility element
    • accessibilityLabel - (String, React Element) - Overrides the text that's read by the screen reader for the button.
  • title - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom title element. Configuration object has following keys:
    • title - (String) - Button's title
    • style - (Object, Array, Number) - Style object or array of style objects
    • tintColor - (String) - Title's text color
    • ellipsizeMode - ('head', 'middle', 'tail', 'clip') - How to display the text
    • numberOfLines - (Number) - How to truncate the text

Usage with Webpack

This module uses JSX syntax and requires a compiler such as babel. React Native's packager runs this automatically but if you use Webpack be sure to compile this module from your dependencies

loaders: [{
  test: /\.js$/,
   include: [
     path.resolve(__dirname, "src"),
     path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/react-native-navbar")
   ],
  loader: 'babel',
  query: { stage: 0, plugins: [] }
}]

Questions?

Feel free to ping me on twitter If you want to report a bug, please submit an issue!

