Install
react-native-navbar:
Import it in the file where you want to use it:
import NavigationBar from 'react-native-navbar';
Add it to your React element tree:
const styles = {
container: {
flex: 1,
},
};
const rightButtonConfig = {
title: 'Next',
handler: () => alert('hello!'),
};
const titleConfig = {
title: 'Hello, world',
};
function ComponentWithNavigationBar() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<NavigationBar
title={titleConfig}
rightButton={rightButtonConfig}
/>
</View>
);
}
That's it, you're ready to go!
API
- style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects
- containerStyle - (Object) - Style object for styling navbar container
- tintColor - (String) - NavigationBar's tint color
- statusBar - (Object):
- style - ('light-content' or 'default') - Style of statusBar
- hidden - (Boolean)
- tintColor - (String) - Status bar tint color
- hideAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar hide animation
- showAnimation - ('fade', 'slide', 'none') - Type of statusBar show animation
- leftButton / rightButton - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom left/right button element. Configuration object has following keys:
- title - (String) - Button's title
- tintColor - (String) - Button's text color
- style - (Object, Array) - Style object or array of style objects
- handler - (Function) - onPress function handler
- disabled - (Boolean) - If true, disable interactions for this button.
- accessible - (Boolean) - Indicates that the view is an accessibility element
- accessibilityLabel - (String, React Element) - Overrides the text that's read by the screen reader for the button.
- title - (Object, React Element) - Either plain object with configuration, or React Element which will be used as a custom title element. Configuration object has following keys:
- title - (String) - Button's title
- style - (Object, Array, Number) - Style object or array of style objects
- tintColor - (String) - Title's text color
- ellipsizeMode - ('head', 'middle', 'tail', 'clip') - How to display the text
- numberOfLines - (Number) - How to truncate the text
Usage with Webpack
This module uses JSX syntax and requires a compiler such as babel.
React Native's packager runs this automatically but if you use Webpack be sure
to compile this module from your dependencies
loaders: [{
test: /\.js$/,
include: [
path.resolve(__dirname, "src"),
path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/react-native-navbar")
],
loader: 'babel',
query: { stage: 0, plugins: [] }
}]
Questions?
