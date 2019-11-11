No Longer Maintained

I wrote this very early when react native was also very new. I no longer recommend using this library. Please consider using a solution like react-navigation.

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), fully customizable, React Native Navigation Bar component.

I created this project after going through the navbars contained in Awesome React and not finding any that were cross-platform, customizable, and integrated the status bar. This project is a spiritual successor to react-native-navbar (I forked it and ended up changing like 90% of it).

To find a preview of all examples go to the examples folder.

Note

This library of components require the use of React Native's Babel transpiler to work. If you are using the most up to date version of React Native, it should just work out of the box.

Content

Installation

First of all, make sure you're using npm@3.0.0+ and babel@6.0.0+ for version 1.1.1 or above. For version 2.0.0 and above, you will need to be using react-native@0.44 or greater.

npm install --save react-native-nav

Getting started

Start a new React Native Project. Then, npm install --save react-native-nav .

iOS

import React, { Component } from 'react-native' import NavBar, { NavButton, NavButtonText, NavTitle } from 'react-native-nav' export default class NavBarIOSLight extends Component { render() { return ( < NavBar > < NavButton onPress = {() => alert('hi')}> < NavButtonText > {"Button"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton > < NavTitle > {"App"} </ NavTitle > < NavButton onPress = {() => alert('hi')}> < NavButtonText > {"Button"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton > </ NavBar > ) } }

Android

import React, { Component } from 'react-native' import NavBar, { NavGroup, NavButton, NavButtonText, NavTitle } from 'react-native-nav' export default class NavBarAndroidLight extends Component { render() { return ( < NavBar > < NavTitle > {"App"} </ NavTitle > < NavGroup > < NavButton onPress = {() => alert('hi')}> < NavButtonText > {"Button"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton > < NavButton onPress = {() => alert('hi')}> < NavButtonText > {"Button"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton onPress = {() => alert('hi')}> < NavButton > < NavButtonText > {"Button"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton > </ NavGroup > </ NavBar > ) } }

API

The NavBar component is the main wrapper of all the other components. It creates the base navigation bar in iOS and Android and includes the StatusBar . You can pass any valid React Element or set of elements into it, making it very configurable.

To use it:

import NavBar from 'react-native-nav' <NavBar> </ NavBar >

Props

style

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles

style = StyleSheet.create({ statusBar : { height : IOS_STATUS_BAR_HEIGHT, backgroundColor : '#f5f5f5' , height : ANDROID_STATUS_BAR_HEIGHT, backgroundColor : '#f5f5f5' , }, navBarContainer : { }, navBar : { borderTopWidth : 0 , borderBottomColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)' , borderBottomWidth : 1 , flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'space-between' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#f5f5f5' , height : IOS_NAV_BAR_HEIGHT, paddingLeft : 8 , paddingRight : 8 , backgroundColor : '#f5f5f5' , height : ANDROID_NAV_BAR_HEIGHT, padding : 16 , } })

statusBar

This is using the default StatusBar in React Native. It shares the same set of props that you can override.

StatusBarConfig = { animated : true , hidden : false , barStyle : 'default' , networkActivityIndicatorVisible : false , showHideTransition : 'fade' , animated : true , hidden : false , showHideTransition : 'fade' , backgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)' , translucent : true , }

Note

The StatusBar props allow you to edit the backgroundColor for only the Android StatusBar. You can set a backgroundColor on it that is or isn't translucent. from within the configuration. You can also style it by passing a backgroundColor to styles.statusBar above. Setting the backgroundColor from the style will allow you to achieve cross-platform statusBar background color change.

NavTitle (optional)

The NavTitle component is a Text-based component that produces a nicely styled component for titles. Note: you don't have to use the NavTitle component. Since you can put any React Element in the NavBar , you could use an image or any other element, including the default Text component.

To use it:

import { NavTitle } from 'react-native-nav' <NavTitle> { "My App" } < /NavTitle>

Props

style

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles

style = StyleSheet.create({ title : { fontSize : 17 , letterSpacing : 0.5 , color : '#626262' , fontWeight : '500' , textAlign : 'center' , }, })

NavButton (optional)

The NavButton component is a TouchableOpacity-based component that includes an onPress handler for performing actions when pressed. In general, react-native-nav is very flexible and should be easy to configure with just about any flux-like architecture such as flux and redux. You should be able to pass any method to the onPress handler such as a redux action.

In addition, the NavButton object can have any valid React component or set of components passed into it as children. You can use the NavButtonText component, but if you want to pass it an image, you can do that too.

To use it:

import { NavButton } from 'react-native-nav' <NavButton> </ NavButton >

Props

disabled

Setting this to true will disable the button and use the disabledStyle to style the button.

<NavButton disabled> </ NavButton >

style

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles.

style = StyleSheet.create({ title : { marginLeft : 0 , marginLeft : 16 , }, })

disabledStyle

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles.

style = StyleSheet.create({ title : { }, })

onPress

onPress takes a function that will be executed when the button is pressed. Example:

<NavButton onPress={() => alert( 'Hi!' )}> < NavButtonText > {"Say Hi!"} </ NavButtonText > </ NavButton >

NavButtonText (optional)

The NavButtonText component is a Text-based component that provides an easy wrapper for text buttons. However, the NavButton object can have any valid React element set of elements as its children, so you don't have to use this component.

To use it:

import { NavButtonText } from 'react-native-nav' <NavButtonText> { "Button" } < /NavButtonText>

Props

style

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles

style = StyleSheet.create({ title : { fontSize : 17 , letterSpacing : 0.5 , color : '#939393' , }, })

NavGroup (optional)

The NavGroup component is a View-based component that provides an easy wrapper for grouping a set of components. It can group all optional components in this library as well as any other valid React component. The main use case for NavGroup is when, for example on Android, you want a NavTitle on the left side and many NavButtons on the right side.

To use it:

import { NavGroup } from 'react-native-nav' <NavGroup> </ NavGroup

Props

style

The best option is to use the Stylesheet object in React Native to create your styles

style = StyleSheet.create({ title : { flexDirection : 'row' , }, })

Examples

License

