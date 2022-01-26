Display and manage media controls on lock screen and notification center for iOS and Android.
With Yarn:
yarn add react-native-music-control
or with NPM:
npm install react-native-music-control --save
pod install --project-directory=ios/
android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission
android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
launchMode of MainActivity to
singleTask by adding in
AndroidManifest.xml:
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:launchMode="singleTask">
See here: README-PRE-0.60.md
import MusicControl from 'react-native-music-control'
The
setNowPlaying method enables the music controls. To disable them, use
resetNowPlaying().
You should call this method after a sound is playing.
For Android's rating system, remove the
rating value for unrated tracks, use a boolean for RATING_HEART or RATING_THUMBS_UP_DOWN and use a number for other types.
Note: To use custom types, you have to define the type with
updatePlayback before calling this function.
MusicControl.setNowPlaying({
title: 'Billie Jean',
artwork: 'https://i.imgur.com/e1cpwdo.png', // URL or RN's image require()
artist: 'Michael Jackson',
album: 'Thriller',
genre: 'Post-disco, Rhythm and Blues, Funk, Dance-pop',
duration: 294, // (Seconds)
description: '', // Android Only
color: 0xffffff, // Android Only - Notification Color
colorized: true, // Android 8+ Only - Notification Color extracted from the artwork. Set to false to use the color property instead
date: '1983-01-02T00:00:00Z', // Release Date (RFC 3339) - Android Only
rating: 84, // Android Only (Boolean or Number depending on the type)
notificationIcon: 'my_custom_icon', // Android Only (String), Android Drawable resource name for a custom notification icon
isLiveStream: true, // iOS Only (Boolean), Show or hide Live Indicator instead of seekbar on lock screen for live streams. Default value is false.
})
iOS: Lockscreen
Android: Notification and external devices (smartwatches, cars)
// Basic Controls
MusicControl.enableControl('play', true)
MusicControl.enableControl('pause', true)
MusicControl.enableControl('stop', false)
MusicControl.enableControl('nextTrack', true)
MusicControl.enableControl('previousTrack', false)
// Changing track position on lockscreen
MusicControl.enableControl('changePlaybackPosition', true)
// Seeking
MusicControl.enableControl('seekForward', false) // iOS only
MusicControl.enableControl('seekBackward', false) // iOS only
MusicControl.enableControl('seek', false) // Android only
MusicControl.enableControl('skipForward', false)
MusicControl.enableControl('skipBackward', false)
// Android Specific Options
MusicControl.enableControl('setRating', false)
MusicControl.enableControl('volume', true) // Only affected when remoteVolume is enabled
MusicControl.enableControl('remoteVolume', false)
// iOS Specific Options
MusicControl.enableControl('enableLanguageOption', false)
MusicControl.enableControl('disableLanguageOption', false)
skipBackward and
skipForward controls on accept additional configuration options with
interval key:
MusicControl.enableControl('skipBackward', true, { interval: 15 })
MusicControl.enableControl('skipForward', true, { interval: 30 })
For Android, 5, 10 and 30 is fixed
For iOS, it is dynamic so any number is accepted
You don't need to set all properties when calling the
updatePlayback method, but you should always set
elapsedTime for iOS support and better performance on Android.
You don't need to call this method repeatedly to update the
elapsedTime -- only call it when you need to update any other property.
MusicControl.updatePlayback({
state: MusicControl.STATE_PLAYING, // (STATE_ERROR, STATE_STOPPED, STATE_PLAYING, STATE_PAUSED, STATE_BUFFERING)
speed: 1, // Playback Rate
elapsedTime: 103, // (Seconds)
bufferedTime: 200, // Android Only (Seconds)
volume: 10, // Android Only (Number from 0 to maxVolume) - Only used when remoteVolume is enabled
maxVolume: 10, // Android Only (Number) - Only used when remoteVolume is enabled
rating: MusicControl.RATING_PERCENTAGE, // Android Only (RATING_HEART, RATING_THUMBS_UP_DOWN, RATING_3_STARS, RATING_4_STARS, RATING_5_STARS, RATING_PERCENTAGE)
})
Examples
// Changes the state to paused
MusicControl.updatePlayback({
state: MusicControl.STATE_PAUSED,
elapsedTime: 135,
})
// Changes the volume
MusicControl.updatePlayback({
volume: 9, // Android Only
elapsedTime: 167,
})
Resets and hides the music controls.
MusicControl.resetNowPlaying()
Resets, hides the music controls and disables everything.
MusicControl.stopControl()
MusicControl.setNotificationId(10, 'channel')
If you want to change the default notification id and channel name, call this once before displaying any notifications.
There is also a
closeNotification control on Android controls the swipe behavior of the audio playing notification, and accepts additional configuration options with the
when key:
// Always allow user to close notification on swipe
MusicControl.enableControl('closeNotification', true, { when: 'always' })
// Default - Allow user to close notification on swipe when audio is paused
MusicControl.enableControl('closeNotification', true, { when: 'paused' })
// Never allow user to close notification on swipe
MusicControl.enableControl('closeNotification', true, { when: 'never' })
import { Command } from 'react-native-music-control'
componentDidMount() {
MusicControl.enableBackgroundMode(true);
// on iOS, pause playback during audio interruptions (incoming calls) and resume afterwards.
// As of {{ INSERT NEXT VERSION HERE}} works for android aswell.
MusicControl.handleAudioInterruptions(true);
MusicControl.on(Command.play, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(playRemoteControl());
})
// on iOS this event will also be triggered by audio router change events
// happening when headphones are unplugged or a bluetooth audio peripheral disconnects from the device
MusicControl.on(Command.pause, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(pauseRemoteControl());
})
MusicControl.on(Command.stop, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(stopRemoteControl());
})
MusicControl.on(Command.nextTrack, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(nextRemoteControl());
})
MusicControl.on(Command.previousTrack, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(previousRemoteControl());
})
MusicControl.on(Command.changePlaybackPosition, (playbackPosition)=> {
this.props.dispatch(updateRemoteControl(playbackPosition));
})
MusicControl.on(Command.seekForward, ()=> {});
MusicControl.on(Command.seekBackward, ()=> {});
MusicControl.on(Command.seek, (pos)=> {}); // Android only (Seconds)
MusicControl.on(Command.volume, (volume)=> {}); // Android only (0 to maxVolume) - Only fired when remoteVolume is enabled
// Android Only (Boolean for RATING_HEART or RATING_THUMBS_UP_DOWN, Number for other types)
MusicControl.on(Command.setRating, (rating)=> {});
MusicControl.on(Command.togglePlayPause, ()=> {}); // iOS only
MusicControl.on(Command.enableLanguageOption, ()=> {}); // iOS only
MusicControl.on(Command.disableLanguageOption, ()=> {}); // iOS only
MusicControl.on(Command.skipForward, ()=> {});
MusicControl.on(Command.skipBackward, ()=> {});
// Android Only
MusicControl.on(Command.closeNotification, ()=> {
this.props.dispatch(onAudioEnd());
})
}
Note: Enabling both the 'play' and 'pause' controls will only show one icon -- either a play or a pause icon. The Music Control notification will switch which one is displayed based on the state set via the
updatePlayback method. While the state is
MusicControl.STATE_PLAYING it will show the pause icon, and while the state is
MusicControl.STATE_PAUSED it will show the play icon.
MusicControl.resetNowPlaying() and
MusicControl.stopControl() you must have controls enabled otherwise it will create issues
Command constants in
enableControl
mixWithOthers is set to
false in
Sound.setCategory(value, mixWithOthers). MusicControl will not work on a real device when this is set to
true.
MusicControl.on(Command.play, () => {
// A valid funcion must be present
player.play()
})
It is possible to customize the icon used in the notification on Android. By default you can add a drawable resource to your package with the file name
music_control_icon and the notification will use your custom icon. If you need to specify a custom icon name, or change your notification icon during runtime, the
setNowPlaying function accepts a string for an Android drawable resource name in the
notificationIcon prop. Keep in mind that just like with
music_control_icon the resource specified has to be in the drawable package of your Android app.
MusicControl.setCustomNotificationIcon('my_custom_icon')
Of course! We are waiting for your PR :)