Multiple select list with search bar
npm install --save react-native-multiple-select-list
import CustomMultiPicker from "react-native-multiple-select-list";
const userList = {
"123":"Tom",
"124":"Michael",
"125":"Christin"
}
//const userList = {
// "123":<View><Text>Tom</Text></View>,
// "124":<View><Text>Michael</Text></View>,
// "125":<View><Text>Christin</Text></View>
//}
<CustomMultiPicker
options={userList}
search={true} // should show search bar?
multiple={true} //
placeholder={"Search"}
placeholderTextColor={'#757575'}
returnValue={"label"} // label or value
callback={(res)=>{ console.log(res) }} // callback, array of selected items
rowBackgroundColor={"#eee"}
rowHeight={40}
rowRadius={5}
searchIconName="ios-checkmark"
searchIconColor="red"
searchIconSize={30}
iconColor={"#00a2dd"}
iconSize={30}
selectedIconName={"ios-checkmark-circle-outline"}
unselectedIconName={"ios-radio-button-off-outline"}
scrollViewHeight={130}
selected={["Tom", "Christin"]} // list of options which are selected by default
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|options
|Object
|list of options/items
|search
|Boolean
|if the search bar should be shown or not
|multiple
|Boolean
|if user can select multiple options or not. if you select an item which is already selected, it will be unselected. if multiple is disabled, it will work like radio buttons.
|placeholder
|String
|placeholder text for search bar
|placeholderTextColor
|String
|placeholder text color for search bar
|returnValue
|String
|should it return keys of selected options or values?
|callback
|Function
|whenever user selects or changes selections it will be called.
|rowBackgroundColor
|String
|background color for each row in list
|rowHeight
|Integer
|row height
|rowRadius
|Integer
|row border radius
|searchIconName
|String
|Name of the vector icon displayed on the search bar
|searchIconSize
|Integer
|icon size for the icon displayed on the search bar
|searchIconColor
|String
|icon color the icon displayed on the search bar
|iconSize
|Integer
|icon size for checked/unchecked icons
|iconColor
|String
|icon color for checked/unchecked icons and search icon also border color of search bar
|iconSize
|Integer
|icon size for checked/unchecked icons
|selectedIconName
|String
|selected/checked icon name (react-native-vector-icons/Ionicon)
|unselectedIconName
|String
|unselected/unchecked icon name (react-native-vector-icons/Ionicon)
|scrollViewHeight
|Integer
|scrollview height (list of items)
|selected
|Object
|list of options which are selected by default
|scrollViewStyle
|Object
|Style object for scrollView that holds all items
|itemStyle
|Object
|Style object for the touchableOpacity of each item
|labelStyle
|Object
|Style object for the text label
|selectedIconStyle
|Object
|style object for the icon when selected
|unselectedIconStyle
|Object
|style object for the icon when unselected
Ata S.Mohammadi. ataomega@gmail.com