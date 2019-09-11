openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-multiple-select-list

by Mirata Seddigh Mohammadi
1.0.4 (see all)

Multiple select list with search bar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Multi Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-multiple-select-list

Multiple select list with search bar

Install :

npm install --save react-native-multiple-select-list

Example usage :

import CustomMultiPicker from "react-native-multiple-select-list";

const userList = {
  "123":"Tom",
  "124":"Michael",
  "125":"Christin"
}

//const userList = {
//  "123":<View><Text>Tom</Text></View>,
//  "124":<View><Text>Michael</Text></View>,
//  "125":<View><Text>Christin</Text></View>
//}

<CustomMultiPicker
  options={userList}
  search={true} // should show search bar?
  multiple={true} //
  placeholder={"Search"}
  placeholderTextColor={'#757575'}
  returnValue={"label"} // label or value
  callback={(res)=>{ console.log(res) }} // callback, array of selected items
  rowBackgroundColor={"#eee"}
  rowHeight={40}
  rowRadius={5}
  searchIconName="ios-checkmark"
  searchIconColor="red"
  searchIconSize={30}
  iconColor={"#00a2dd"}
  iconSize={30}
  selectedIconName={"ios-checkmark-circle-outline"}
  unselectedIconName={"ios-radio-button-off-outline"}
  scrollViewHeight={130}
  selected={["Tom", "Christin"]} // list of options which are selected by default
/>

react-native-multiple-select-list

Props:

PropTypeDescription
optionsObjectlist of options/items
searchBooleanif the search bar should be shown or not
multipleBooleanif user can select multiple options or not. if you select an item which is already selected, it will be unselected. if multiple is disabled, it will work like radio buttons.
placeholderStringplaceholder text for search bar
placeholderTextColorStringplaceholder text color for search bar
returnValueStringshould it return keys of selected options or values?
callbackFunctionwhenever user selects or changes selections it will be called.
rowBackgroundColorStringbackground color for each row in list
rowHeightIntegerrow height
rowRadiusIntegerrow border radius
searchIconNameStringName of the vector icon displayed on the search bar
searchIconSizeIntegericon size for the icon displayed on the search bar
searchIconColorStringicon color the icon displayed on the search bar
iconSizeIntegericon size for checked/unchecked icons
iconColorStringicon color for checked/unchecked icons and search icon also border color of search bar
iconSizeIntegericon size for checked/unchecked icons
selectedIconNameStringselected/checked icon name (react-native-vector-icons/Ionicon)
unselectedIconNameStringunselected/unchecked icon name (react-native-vector-icons/Ionicon)
scrollViewHeightIntegerscrollview height (list of items)
selectedObjectlist of options which are selected by default
scrollViewStyleObjectStyle object for scrollView that holds all items
itemStyleObjectStyle object for the touchableOpacity of each item
labelStyleObjectStyle object for the text label
selectedIconStyleObjectstyle object for the icon when selected
unselectedIconStyleObjectstyle object for the icon when unselected

Author:

Ata S.Mohammadi. ataomega@gmail.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-selecta multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multi-selectboxPlatform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
534
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-selectSimple multi-select component for react-native
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select-soteroa multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
6
react-native-select-multiple☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1K
react-native-multi-select-pickermultiple selection picker for react-native
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
263
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial