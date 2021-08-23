Simple multi-select component for react-native (Select2 for react-native).

Important notice

I've been super busy with work and other projects lately that I really don't have enough time to dedicate to this project. If you would like to maintain this project, you can drop me an email. Thanks.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-multiple-select --save

or use yarn

$ yarn add react-native-multiple-select

Usage

Note: Ensure to add and configure react-native-vector-icons to your project before using this package.

You can clone and try out the sample app or you can try sample

The snippet below shows how the component can be used

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import MultiSelect from 'react-native-multiple-select' ; const items = [{ id : '92iijs7yta' , name : 'Ondo' }, { id : 'a0s0a8ssbsd' , name : 'Ogun' }, { id : '16hbajsabsd' , name : 'Calabar' }, { id : 'nahs75a5sg' , name : 'Lagos' }, { id : '667atsas' , name : 'Maiduguri' }, { id : 'hsyasajs' , name : 'Anambra' }, { id : 'djsjudksjd' , name : 'Benue' }, { id : 'sdhyaysdj' , name : 'Kaduna' }, { id : 'suudydjsjd' , name : 'Abuja' } ]; class MultiSelectExample extends Component { state = { selectedItems : [] }; onSelectedItemsChange = selectedItems => { this .setState({ selectedItems }); }; render() { const { selectedItems } = this .state; return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < MultiSelect hideTags items = {items} uniqueKey = "id" ref = {(component) => { this.multiSelect = component }} onSelectedItemsChange={this.onSelectedItemsChange} selectedItems={selectedItems} selectText="Pick Items" searchInputPlaceholderText="Search Items..." onChangeInput={ (text)=> console.log(text)} altFontFamily="ProximaNova-Light" tagRemoveIconColor="#CCC" tagBorderColor="#CCC" tagTextColor="#CCC" selectedItemTextColor="#CCC" selectedItemIconColor="#CCC" itemTextColor="#000" displayKey="name" searchInputStyle={{ color: '#CCC' }} submitButtonColor="#CCC" submitButtonText="Submit" /> < View > {this.multiSelect.getSelectedItemsExt(selectedItems)} </ View > </ View > ); } }

The component takes 3 compulsory props - items , uniqueKey and onSelectedItemsChange . Other props are optional. The table below explains more.

Props

Prop Required Purpose altFontFamily No (String) Font family for searchInputPlaceholderText canAddItems No (Boolean) Defaults to "false". This allows a user to add items to the list of items provided. You need to handle adding the new items in the onAddItem function prop. Items may be added with the return key on the native keyboard. displayKey No (String) Defaults to "name". This string will be used to select the key to display the objects in the items array fixedHeight No (Boolean) Defaults to false. Specifies if select dropdown take height of content or a fixed height with a scrollBar (There is an issue with this behavior when component is nested in a ScrollView in which scroll event will only be dispatched to parent ScrollView and select component won't be scrollable). See this issue for more info. filterMethod No (String) Defaults to "partial". options: ["partial", "full"] Choose the logic on how the system filters items based on searchTerm. partial: checks all individual words and if at least one word matches will include that item. full: checks to ensure the item contains the full substring of searchterm in order minus any leading or trailing spaces. flatListProps No (Object) Properties for the FlatList. Pass any property that is required on the FlatList of the dropdown menu fontFamily No (String) Custom font family to be used in component (affects all text except searchInputPlaceholderText described above) fontSize No (Number) Font size for selected item name displayed as label for multiselect hideDropdown No (Boolean) Defaults false. Hide dropdown menu with a cancel, and use arrow-back hideSubmitButton No (Boolean) Defaults to false. Hide submit button from dropdown, and rather use arrow-button in search field hideTags No (Boolean) Defaults to false. Hide tokenized selected items, in case selected items are to be shown somewhere else in view (check below for more info) iconSearch No (Element, Object, boolean, Function) Element or functional component to change the Search Icon itemFontFamily No (String) Font family for each non-selected item in multi-select drop-down itemFontSize No (Number) Font size used for each item in the multi-select drop-down itemTextColor No (String) Text color for each non-selected item in multi-select drop-down items Yes (Array, control prop) List of items to display in the multi-select component. JavaScript Array of objects. Each object must contain a name and unique identifier (Check sample above) noItemsText No (String) Text that replace default "no items to display" onAddItem No (Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime a new item is added, and receives the entire list of items. Here you should ensure that the new items are added to your provided list of items in addition to any other consequences of new items being added. onChangeInput No (Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime TextInput is changed with the value. onClearSelector No (Function) JavaScript function passeed in as an argument. The function is called everytime back button is pressed onSelectedItemsChange Yes (Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is to be defined with an argument (selectedItems). Triggered when Submit button is clicked (for multi select) or item is clicked (for single select). (Check sample above) onToggleList No (Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime the multiselect component is pressed searchInputPlaceholderText No (String) Placeholder text displayed in multi-select filter input searchInputStyle No (Object) Style object for multi-select input element selectText No (String) Text displayed in main component selectedItemFontFamily No (String) Font family for each selected item in multi-select drop-down selectedItemIconColor No (String) Color for selected check icon for each selected item in multi-select drop-down selectedItemTextColor No (String) Text color for each selected item in multi-select drop-down single No (Boolean) Toggles select component between single option and multi option styleDropdownMenu No (Style) Style the view of the dropdown menu styleDropdownMenuSubsection No (Style) Style the inner view of the dropdown menu styleInputGroup No (Style) Style the Container of the Text Input Group styleItemsContainer No (Style) Style the Container of the items that are displayed in a list styleListContainer No (Style) Style the Container of main list. See [this issue] (https://github.com/toystars/react-native-multiple-select/issues/12) styleMainWrapper No (Style) Style the Main Container of the MultiSelector styleRowList No (Style) Style the Row that is displayed after you styleSelectorContainer No (Style) Style the Container of the Selector when user clicks on the dropdown styleTextDropdown No (Text Style) Style text of the Dropdown styleTextDropdownSelected No (Text Style) Style text of the Dropdown selected styleTextTag No (Text Style) Style text of the tag submitButtonColor No (String) Background color for submit button submitButtonText No (String) Text displayed on submit button tagBorderColor No (String) Border color for each selected item tagContainerStyle No (Style) Style the container of the tag view tagRemoveIconColor No (String) Color to be used for the remove icon in selected items list tagTextColor No (String) Text color for selected items list textColor No (String) Color for selected item name displayed as label for multiselect textInputProps No (Object) Properties for the Text Input. Pass any property that is required on the text input uniqueKey Yes (String) Unique identifier that is part of each item's properties. Used internally as means of identifying each item (Check sample below) selectedItems No (Array, control prop) List of selected items keys . JavaScript Array of strings, that can be instantiated with the component removeSelected No (Boolean) Filter selected items from list to be shown in List

Note

Tokenized selected items can be displayed in any other part of the view by adding a ref to the MultiSelect component like so ref={(component) => { this.multiSelect = component }} . Then add this to any part of the screen you want the tokens to show up: this.multiSelect.getSelectedItemsExt(selectedItems) . The selectedItems argument passed into the above mentioned method is the same selectedItems passed as the main component selected items prop. (See example above).

If users shouldn't be able to select any of the items in the dropdown list, set a disabled key to true in the item. Such item will be rendered in gray and won't be clickable.

When using the single prop, selectedItems should still be passed in as an array of selected items keys. Also, when an item is selected in the single mode, the selected item is returned as an array of string.

The items props must be passed as an array of objects with a compulsory name key present in each object as the name key is used to display the items in the options component.

filterMethod partial example: searchTerm = "University of New" will return "University of New York", "University of New Orleans", "The University of New York" as well as "University of Columbia" and "New England Tech" due to partial matches.

filterMethod full example: searchTerm = "University of New" will return" University of New York", "University of New Orleans", "The University of New York" because all three contain the substring "University of New"

Removing all selected items

To use, add ref to MultiSelect component in parent component, then call method against reference. i.e.

<MultiSelect ref={c => this ._multiSelect = c} ... /> clearSelectedCategories = () => { this ._multiSelect._removeAllItems(); };

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and will be fully credited.

Contributions are accepted via Pull Requests on Github.

Pull Requests

Document any change in behaviour - Make sure the README.md and any other relevant documentation are kept up-to-date.

Consider our release cycle - We try to follow SemVer v2.0.0. Randomly breaking public APIs is not an option.

Create feature branches - Don't ask us to pull from your master branch.

One pull request per feature - If you want to do more than one thing, send multiple pull requests.

Send coherent history - Make sure each individual commit in your pull request is meaningful. If you had to make multiple intermediate commits while developing, please squash them before submitting.

Issues

Check issues for current issues.

Contributors

Here is list of CONTRIBUTORS

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see LICENSE for more information.