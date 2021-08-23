openbase logo
rnm

react-native-multiple-select

by Babatunde Mustapha
0.5.7

Simple multi-select component for react-native

Overview

5K

481

Maintenance

6mos ago

24

Package

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

React Native Multi Select, React Native Autocomplete, React Native Tags

Readme

react-native-multiple-select

npm Downloads Licence

Simple multi-select component for react-native (Select2 for react-native).

multiple single

Important notice

I've been super busy with work and other projects lately that I really don't have enough time to dedicate to this project. If you would like to maintain this project, you can drop me an email. Thanks.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-multiple-select --save

or use yarn

$ yarn add react-native-multiple-select

Usage

Note: Ensure to add and configure react-native-vector-icons to your project before using this package.

You can clone and try out the sample app or you can try sample

The snippet below shows how the component can be used

// import component
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import MultiSelect from 'react-native-multiple-select';

const items = [{
    id: '92iijs7yta',
    name: 'Ondo'
  }, {
    id: 'a0s0a8ssbsd',
    name: 'Ogun'
  }, {
    id: '16hbajsabsd',
    name: 'Calabar'
  }, {
    id: 'nahs75a5sg',
    name: 'Lagos'
  }, {
    id: '667atsas',
    name: 'Maiduguri'
  }, {
    id: 'hsyasajs',
    name: 'Anambra'
  }, {
    id: 'djsjudksjd',
    name: 'Benue'
  }, {
    id: 'sdhyaysdj',
    name: 'Kaduna'
  }, {
    id: 'suudydjsjd',
    name: 'Abuja'
    }
];

class MultiSelectExample extends Component {

  state = {
    selectedItems : []
  };

  
  onSelectedItemsChange = selectedItems => {
    this.setState({ selectedItems });
  };

  render() {
    const { selectedItems } = this.state;

    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
        <MultiSelect
          hideTags
          items={items}
          uniqueKey="id"
          ref={(component) => { this.multiSelect = component }}
          onSelectedItemsChange={this.onSelectedItemsChange}
          selectedItems={selectedItems}
          selectText="Pick Items"
          searchInputPlaceholderText="Search Items..."
          onChangeInput={ (text)=> console.log(text)}
          altFontFamily="ProximaNova-Light"
          tagRemoveIconColor="#CCC"
          tagBorderColor="#CCC"
          tagTextColor="#CCC"
          selectedItemTextColor="#CCC"
          selectedItemIconColor="#CCC"
          itemTextColor="#000"
          displayKey="name"
          searchInputStyle={{ color: '#CCC' }}
          submitButtonColor="#CCC"
          submitButtonText="Submit"
        />
        <View>
          {this.multiSelect.getSelectedItemsExt(selectedItems)}
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

The component takes 3 compulsory props - items, uniqueKey and onSelectedItemsChange. Other props are optional. The table below explains more.

Props

PropRequiredPurpose
altFontFamilyNo(String) Font family for searchInputPlaceholderText
canAddItemsNo(Boolean) Defaults to "false". This allows a user to add items to the list of items provided. You need to handle adding the new items in the onAddItem function prop. Items may be added with the return key on the native keyboard.
displayKeyNo(String) Defaults to "name". This string will be used to select the key to display the objects in the items array
fixedHeightNo(Boolean) Defaults to false. Specifies if select dropdown take height of content or a fixed height with a scrollBar (There is an issue with this behavior when component is nested in a ScrollView in which scroll event will only be dispatched to parent ScrollView and select component won't be scrollable). See this issue for more info.
filterMethodNo(String) Defaults to "partial". options: ["partial", "full"] Choose the logic on how the system filters items based on searchTerm. partial: checks all individual words and if at least one word matches will include that item. full: checks to ensure the item contains the full substring of searchterm in order minus any leading or trailing spaces.
flatListPropsNo(Object) Properties for the FlatList. Pass any property that is required on the FlatList of the dropdown menu
fontFamilyNo(String) Custom font family to be used in component (affects all text except searchInputPlaceholderText described above)
fontSizeNo(Number) Font size for selected item name displayed as label for multiselect
hideDropdownNo(Boolean) Defaults false. Hide dropdown menu with a cancel, and use arrow-back
hideSubmitButtonNo(Boolean) Defaults to false. Hide submit button from dropdown, and rather use arrow-button in search field
hideTagsNo(Boolean) Defaults to false. Hide tokenized selected items, in case selected items are to be shown somewhere else in view (check below for more info)
iconSearchNo(Element, Object, boolean, Function) Element or functional component to change the Search Icon
itemFontFamilyNo(String) Font family for each non-selected item in multi-select drop-down
itemFontSizeNo(Number) Font size used for each item in the multi-select drop-down
itemTextColorNo(String) Text color for each non-selected item in multi-select drop-down
itemsYes(Array, control prop) List of items to display in the multi-select component. JavaScript Array of objects. Each object must contain a name and unique identifier (Check sample above)
noItemsTextNo(String) Text that replace default "no items to display"
onAddItemNo(Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime a new item is added, and receives the entire list of items. Here you should ensure that the new items are added to your provided list of items in addition to any other consequences of new items being added.
onChangeInputNo(Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime TextInput is changed with the value.
onClearSelectorNo(Function) JavaScript function passeed in as an argument. The function is called everytime back button is pressed
onSelectedItemsChangeYes(Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is to be defined with an argument (selectedItems). Triggered when Submit button is clicked (for multi select) or item is clicked (for single select). (Check sample above)
onToggleListNo(Function) JavaScript function passed in as an argument. The function is called everytime the multiselect component is pressed
searchInputPlaceholderTextNo(String) Placeholder text displayed in multi-select filter input
searchInputStyleNo(Object) Style object for multi-select input element
selectTextNo(String) Text displayed in main component
selectedItemFontFamilyNo(String) Font family for each selected item in multi-select drop-down
selectedItemIconColorNo(String) Color for selected check icon for each selected item in multi-select drop-down
selectedItemTextColorNo(String) Text color for each selected item in multi-select drop-down
singleNo(Boolean) Toggles select component between single option and multi option
styleDropdownMenuNo(Style) Style the view of the dropdown menu
styleDropdownMenuSubsectionNo(Style) Style the inner view of the dropdown menu
styleInputGroupNo(Style) Style the Container of the Text Input Group
styleItemsContainerNo(Style) Style the Container of the items that are displayed in a list
styleListContainerNo(Style) Style the Container of main list. See [this issue] (https://github.com/toystars/react-native-multiple-select/issues/12)
styleMainWrapperNo(Style) Style the Main Container of the MultiSelector
styleRowListNo(Style) Style the Row that is displayed after you
styleSelectorContainerNo(Style) Style the Container of the Selector when user clicks on the dropdown
styleTextDropdownNo(Text Style) Style text of the Dropdown
styleTextDropdownSelectedNo(Text Style) Style text of the Dropdown selected
styleTextTagNo(Text Style) Style text of the tag
submitButtonColorNo(String) Background color for submit button
submitButtonTextNo(String) Text displayed on submit button
tagBorderColorNo(String) Border color for each selected item
tagContainerStyleNo(Style) Style the container of the tag view
tagRemoveIconColorNo(String) Color to be used for the remove icon in selected items list
tagTextColorNo(String) Text color for selected items list
textColorNo(String) Color for selected item name displayed as label for multiselect
textInputPropsNo(Object) Properties for the Text Input. Pass any property that is required on the text input
uniqueKeyYes(String) Unique identifier that is part of each item's properties. Used internally as means of identifying each item (Check sample below)
selectedItemsNo(Array, control prop) List of selected items keys . JavaScript Array of strings, that can be instantiated with the component
removeSelectedNo(Boolean) Filter selected items from list to be shown in List

Note

  • Tokenized selected items can be displayed in any other part of the view by adding a ref to the MultiSelect component like so ref={(component) => { this.multiSelect = component }}. Then add this to any part of the screen you want the tokens to show up: this.multiSelect.getSelectedItemsExt(selectedItems). The selectedItems argument passed into the above mentioned method is the same selectedItems passed as the main component selected items prop. (See example above).

  • If users shouldn't be able to select any of the items in the dropdown list, set a disabled key to true in the item. Such item will be rendered in gray and won't be clickable.

  • When using the single prop, selectedItems should still be passed in as an array of selected items keys. Also, when an item is selected in the single mode, the selected item is returned as an array of string.

  • The items props must be passed as an array of objects with a compulsory name key present in each object as the name key is used to display the items in the options component.

  • filterMethod partial example: searchTerm = "University of New" will return "University of New York", "University of New Orleans", "The University of New York" as well as "University of Columbia" and "New England Tech" due to partial matches.

  • filterMethod full example: searchTerm = "University of New" will return" University of New York", "University of New Orleans", "The University of New York" because all three contain the substring "University of New"

Removing all selected items

To use, add ref to MultiSelect component in parent component, then call method against reference. i.e.

<MultiSelect
  ref={c => this._multiSelect = c}
  ...
/>

clearSelectedCategories = () => {
   this._multiSelect._removeAllItems();
};

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and will be fully credited.

Contributions are accepted via Pull Requests on Github.

Pull Requests

  • Document any change in behaviour - Make sure the README.md and any other relevant documentation are kept up-to-date.

  • Consider our release cycle - We try to follow SemVer v2.0.0. Randomly breaking public APIs is not an option.

  • Create feature branches - Don't ask us to pull from your master branch.

  • One pull request per feature - If you want to do more than one thing, send multiple pull requests.

  • Send coherent history - Make sure each individual commit in your pull request is meaningful. If you had to make multiple intermediate commits while developing, please squash them before submitting.

Issues

Check issues for current issues.

Contributors

Here is list of CONTRIBUTORS

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see LICENSE for more information.

