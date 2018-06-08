openbase logo
react-native-multi-slider

by JackDanielsAndCode
0.3.6 (see all)

Pure JS react native slider component with one or two markers.

Readme

react-native-multi-slider

Note: Anyone using RN <=0.18 should use version 0.2.5

NPM

Pure JS react native slider component with one or two markers. Options to customise track, touch area and provide customer markers and callbacks for touch events and value changes.

Examples

Open iOS/Slider.xcodeproj with Xcode, then press Cmd + R; you may edit index.ios.js to try building your own custom sliders. Feel free to make a PR if you are particularly proud of your slider and want it to feature. (Shortcut npm run open:xcode)

index.ios.js

Slider Examples

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm i react-native-multi-slider --save

Properties

Basic Setup & Values

PropDefaultTypeDescription
values[0]arrayAn array containing one or two values (determines one or two markers respectively) that are the initial marker values. Note these must be possible values from your set up.
min0numberSlider min value corresponding to far left
max10numberSlider max value corresponding to far right
step1numberThe step size between values. Make sure min max range is divisible by this to get expected results
optionsArray-arrayArray of values corresponding to the slider's position (left to right on slider index 0 to end respectively). Values of any type can be inserted and the slider will simply give them back in the callbacks

Event Callbacks

PropDefaultTypeDescription
onValuesChangeStartconsole.log...function()Function to be called at beginning of press
onValuesChangeconsole.log...function(valuesArray)Function called after every change in value, with current values passed in as an array.
onValuesChangeFinishconsole.log...function(valuesArray)Function called on end of press with final values passed in as an array

Slider Boundaries

PropDefaultTypeDescription
sliderLength280numberWidth of track
touchDimensions{ height: 30, width: 30, borderRadius: 15, slipDisplacement: 30 },objectArea to be touched, should enclose the whole marker. Will be automatically centered and contain the marker. Slip displacement If finger leaves the marker measures distance before responder cuts out and changes are no longer registered, if not given marker will be active until pressed released.
sliderOrientationhorizontalhorizontal or verticalTODO

Custom Style

PropDefaultTypeDescription
containerStyle{height:30}objectStyle of sliders container, note be careful in applying styles that may affect the children's (i.e. the slider's) positioning
trackStyle{ borderRadius: 7, height: 3.5 }objectCustomise the track
selectedStyle{backgroundColor: 'blue'}objectStyle for the track up to a single marker or between double markers
unselectedStyle{backgroundColor: 'grey'}objectStyle for remaining track
markerStyle{ height:30, width: 30, borderRadius: 15, backgroundColor:'#E8E8E8', borderWidth: 0.5, borderColor: 'grey'}objectCustomise the marker's style
pressedMarkerStyle{backgroundColor:'#D3D3D3'}objectStyle to be given to marker when pressed

Questions & Suggestions

Feel free to create an issue x

