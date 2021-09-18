openbase logo
rnm

react-native-multi-selectbox

by Saurav Gupta
1.5.0 (see all)

Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

534

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Multi Select

Readme

react-native-multi-selectbox

npm version npm downloads

Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user-interface & user-experience on both platforms.

demo

Getting started

How to install 🎹

npm install react-native-multi-selectbox

or

yarn add react-native-multi-selectbox

Usage 𖣠

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
import SelectBox from 'react-native-multi-selectbox'
import { xorBy } from 'lodash'

// Options data must contain 'item' & 'id' keys

const K_OPTIONS = [
  {
    item: 'Juventus',
    id: 'JUVE',
  },
  {
    item: 'Real Madrid',
    id: 'RM',
  },
  {
    item: 'Barcelona',
    id: 'BR',
  },
  {
    item: 'PSG',
    id: 'PSG',
  },
  {
    item: 'FC Bayern Munich',
    id: 'FBM',
  },
  {
    item: 'Manchester United FC',
    id: 'MUN',
  },
  {
    item: 'Manchester City FC',
    id: 'MCI',
  },
  {
    item: 'Everton FC',
    id: 'EVE',
  },
  {
    item: 'Tottenham Hotspur FC',
    id: 'TOT',
  },
  {
    item: 'Chelsea FC',
    id: 'CHE',
  },
  {
    item: 'Liverpool FC',
    id: 'LIV',
  },
  {
    item: 'Arsenal FC',
    id: 'ARS',
  },

  {
    item: 'Leicester City FC',
    id: 'LEI',
  },
]

function App() {
  const [selectedTeam, setSelectedTeam] = useState({})
  const [selectedTeams, setSelectedTeams] = useState([])
  return (
    <View style={{ margin: 30 }}>
      <View style={{ width: '100%', alignItems: 'center' }}>
        <Text style={{ fontSize: 30, paddingBottom: 20 }}>Demos</Text>
      </View>
      <Text style={{ fontSize: 20, paddingBottom: 10 }}>Select Demo</Text>
      <SelectBox
        label="Select single"
        options={K_OPTIONS}
        value={selectedTeam}
        onChange={onChange()}
        hideInputFilter={false}
      />
      <View style={{ height: 40 }} />
      <Text style={{ fontSize: 20, paddingBottom: 10 }}>MultiSelect Demo</Text>
      <SelectBox
        label="Select multiple"
        options={K_OPTIONS}
        selectedValues={selectedTeams}
        onMultiSelect={onMultiChange()}
        onTapClose={onMultiChange()}
        isMulti
      />
    </View>
  )

  function onMultiChange() {
    return (item) => setSelectedTeams(xorBy(selectedTeams, [item], 'id'))
  }

  function onChange() {
    return (val) => setSelectedTeam(val)
  }
}

export default App
PropTypeDefault Value
labelStringLabel
inputPlaceholderstringLabel
listEmptyTextString"No results found"
widthstring"100%"
viewMarginstring"0px"
isMultibooleanfalse
hideInputFilterbooleantrue
selectedValuesarray[]
valuearray[]
selectIconcomponent<Icon name={'downArrow'} />
labelStylestyle objectDefault style
containerStylestyle objectDefault style
inputFilterContainerStylestyle objectDefault style
inputFilterStylestyle objectDefault style
optionsLabelStylestyle objectDefault style
optionContainerStylestyle objectDefault style
multiOptionContainerStylestyle objectDefault style
multiOptionsLabelStylestyle objectDefault style
multiListEmptyLabelStylestyle objectDefault style
listEmptyLabelStylestyle objectDefault style
selectedItemStylestyle objectDefault style
searchInputPropsobjectDefault props
multiSelectInputFieldPropsobjectDefault props
listOptionPropsobjectDefault props
arrowIconColorcolor stringDefault primary color
searchIconColorcolor stringDefault primary color
toggleIconColorcolor stringDefault primary color
optionsarray[{ item: 'Juventus', id: 'JUVE'},{ item: 'Real Madrid', id: 'RM'},{ item: 'Barcelona', id: 'BR'},{ item: 'PSG', id: 'PSG'},{ item: 'FC Bayern Munich', id: 'FBM'}]

Want to be a contributor? 👷🏼‍♂️👷🏼‍♀️

Check-in develop branch and submit a new pull-request

Issues or feature request? ✍🏼

You can submit a request on https://github.com/sauzy34/react-native-multi-selectbox/issues

Support & Share 💆🏼‍♂️

Please star the repository on Github to enhance the reach to more developers.

