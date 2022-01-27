Live Demo (Web)

https://stashenergy.github.io/react-native-msal/

Table of Contents

Install

Requires React Native >=0.61

Stable version: $ yarn add react-native-msal

Beta version: $ yarn add react-native-msal@beta

Don't forget to run npx pod-install after!

Setup

Expo

Follow the Expo setup guide

Follow the Android setup guide and the iOS setup guide

Use

import PublicClientApplication from 'react-native-msal' ; import type { MSALConfiguration } from 'react-native-msal' ; const config: MSALConfiguration = { auth: { clientId: 'your-client-id' , authority: 'https://<authority url>' , }, }; const scopes = [ 'scope1' , 'scope2' ]; const pca = new PublicClientApplication(config); try { await pca.init(); } catch (error) { console .error( 'Error initializing the pca, check your config.' , error); } const params: MSALInteractiveParams = { scopes }; const result: MSALResult | undefined = await pca.acquireToken(params); const params: MSALSilentParams = { account: result!.account, scopes, forceRefresh: true , }; const result: MSALResult | undefined = await pca.acquireTokenSilent(params); const accounts: MSALAccount[] = await pca.getAccounts(); const account: MSALAccount | undefined = await pca.getAccount(result!.account.identifier); const success: boolean = await pca.removeAccount(result!.account); const params: MSALSignoutParams = { account: result!.account, signoutFromBrowser: true , }; const success: boolean = await pca.signOut(params);

B2C Applications

The PublicClientApplication class is a bit too bare bones for dealing with a B2C application, and you will need to write a bit of code to get the desired behavior.

To address this issue, the example app that is included in this repository includes a B2CClient class which contains a lot of the functionality you will need for a B2C app. You can copy this class right into your own React Native app and modify it to your liking. You can see it being used in the example's App.tsx

If you would like to see this class included in the library itself, please let us know.

Example App

As mentioned above, the example app demonstrates a B2C implementation

To run the example locally, first clone the repo and run $ yarn to bootstrap the project. Then run the following for the desired platform:

iOS: $ yarn example ios Android: $ yarn example android Web: $ yarn example web (the example app is also running live here)

If you want to run the example using your own Azure application information:

Register the redirect URLs in your tenant: Android: msauth://com.example/Xo8WBi6jzSxKDVR4drqm84yr9iU%3D

iOS: msauth.com.example://auth

Web (SPA): http://localhost:19006 Update the b2cConfig and b2cScopes variables in msalConfig.ts with your details.

Migrating between major versions

See migration instructions in the CHANGELOG.