rnm

react-native-month-year-picker

by Gustavo Dante Paris
1.8.0

React Native Month Picker component for iOS & Android

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-month-year-picker

React Native month picker component for iOS and Android.

UI ModeAndroidiOS

Light

Dark

react-native-month-year-picker

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-month-year-picker --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-month-year-picker

For react-native@0.60.0 or above

As react-native@0.60.0 or above supports autolinking, so there is no need to run linking process. Read more about autolinking here.

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

npx pod-install

Usage

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import { View, SafeAreaView, Text } from 'react-native';
import MonthPicker from 'react-native-month-year-picker';

const App = () => {
  const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date());
  const [show, setShow] = useState(false);

  const showPicker = useCallback((value) => setShow(value), []);

  const onValueChange = useCallback(
    (event, newDate) => {
      const selectedDate = newDate || date;

      showPicker(false);
      setDate(selectedDate);
    },
    [date, showPicker],
  );

  return (
    <SafeAreaView>
      <Text>Month Year Picker Example</Text>
      <Text>{moment(date, "MM-YYYY")}</Text>
      <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => showPicker(true)}>
        <Text>OPEN</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>
      {show && (
        <MonthPicker
          onChange={onValueChange}
          value={date}
          minimumDate={new Date()}
          maximumDate={new Date(2025, 5)}
          locale="ko"
        />
      )}
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};

export default App;

Props

onChange (optional)

Date change handler.

This is called when the user changes the date in the UI. It receives the event and the date as parameters.

setDate = (event, date) => {};

<RNMonthPicker onChange={this.setDate} />;

Events returned by onChange function:

import { ACTION_DATE_SET, ACTION_DISMISSED, ACTION_NEUTRAL } from 'react-native-month-year-picker';
...
onValueChange = (event, newDate) => {
  switch(event) {
    case ACTION_DATE_SET:
      onSuccess(newDate);
      break;
    case ACTION_NEUTRAL:
      onNeutral(newDate);
      break;
    case ACTION_DISMISSED:
    default:
      onCancel(); //when ACTION_DISMISSED new date will be undefined
  }
}
...

value (required)

Defines the date value used in the component.

<RNMonthPicker value={new Date()} />

locale (optional)

Defines the month list locale. If not sent, it defaults to device's language.

<RNMonthPicker locale="ru" />

mode (optional)

Defines the month list display mode. It could be either full, short, number or shortNumber. Default full.

modedisplay
fullSeptember
shortSep
number09
shortNumber9
<RNMonthPicker mode="number" />

autoTheme (optional)

Enables phone's UI Mode color recognition; for Android 10+ and iOS 13+. Lower OS versions will always be Light Mode. Default true.

<RNMonthPicker autoTheme={false} />

maximumDate (optional)

Defines the maximum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.

<RNMonthPicker maximumDate={new Date(2030, 10)} />

minimumDate (optional)

Defines the minimum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.

<RNMonthPicker minimumDate={new Date(2020, 5)} />

okButton (optional)

Picker modal confirmation button text. Default Done.

<RNMonthPicker okButton="Confirm" />

cancelButton (optional)

Picker modal cancelation button text. Default Cancel.

<RNMonthPicker cancelButton="Abort" />

neutralButton (optional)

Picker modal neutral button text. If not sent, button won't appear. Default null.

<RNMonthPicker neutralButton="Delete" />

Running example

  1. Install required pods by running yarn pod:install.
  2. Run yarn start to start Metro Bundler.
  3. Run yarn run:ios or yarn run:android.

