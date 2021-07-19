React Native month picker component for iOS and Android.

UI Mode Android iOS Light Dark

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-month-year-picker --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-month-year-picker

For react-native@0.60.0 or above

As react-native@0.60.0 or above supports autolinking, so there is no need to run linking process. Read more about autolinking here.

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

npx pod-install

Usage

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react' ; import { View, SafeAreaView, Text } from 'react-native' ; import MonthPicker from 'react-native-month-year-picker' ; const App = () => { const [date, setDate] = useState( new Date ()); const [show, setShow] = useState( false ); const showPicker = useCallback( ( value ) => setShow(value), []); const onValueChange = useCallback( ( event, newDate ) => { const selectedDate = newDate || date; showPicker( false ); setDate(selectedDate); }, [date, showPicker], ); return ( < SafeAreaView > < Text > Month Year Picker Example </ Text > < Text > {moment(date, "MM-YYYY")} </ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => showPicker(true)}> < Text > OPEN </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > {show && ( < MonthPicker onChange = {onValueChange} value = {date} minimumDate = {new Date ()} maximumDate = {new Date ( 2025 , 5 )} locale = "ko" /> )} </ SafeAreaView > ); }; export default App;

Props

onChange ( optional )

Date change handler.

This is called when the user changes the date in the UI. It receives the event and the date as parameters.

setDate = ( event, date ) => {}; < RNMonthPicker onChange = {this.setDate} /> ;

Events returned by onChange function:

import { ACTION_DATE_SET, ACTION_DISMISSED, ACTION_NEUTRAL } from 'react-native-month-year-picker' ; ... onValueChange = ( event, newDate ) => { switch (event) { case ACTION_DATE_SET: onSuccess(newDate); break ; case ACTION_NEUTRAL: onNeutral(newDate); break ; case ACTION_DISMISSED: default : onCancel(); } } ...

value ( required )

Defines the date value used in the component.

<RNMonthPicker value={ new Date ()} />

locale ( optional )

Defines the month list locale. If not sent, it defaults to device's language.

<RNMonthPicker locale= "ru" />

mode ( optional )

Defines the month list display mode. It could be either full , short , number or shortNumber . Default full .

mode display full September short Sep number 09 shortNumber 9

<RNMonthPicker mode= "number" />

autoTheme ( optional )

Enables phone's UI Mode color recognition; for Android 10+ and iOS 13+. Lower OS versions will always be Light Mode. Default true .

<RNMonthPicker autoTheme={ false } />

Defines the maximum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.

<RNMonthPicker maximumDate={ new Date ( 2030 , 10 )} />

Defines the minimum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.

<RNMonthPicker minimumDate={ new Date ( 2020 , 5 )} />

okButton ( optional )

Picker modal confirmation button text. Default Done .

<RNMonthPicker okButton= "Confirm" />

cancelButton ( optional )

Picker modal cancelation button text. Default Cancel .

<RNMonthPicker cancelButton= "Abort" />

neutralButton ( optional )

Picker modal neutral button text. If not sent, button won't appear. Default null .

<RNMonthPicker neutralButton= "Delete" />

Running example