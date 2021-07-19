React Native month picker component for iOS and Android.
|UI Mode
|Android
|iOS
Light
Dark
$ npm install react-native-month-year-picker --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-month-year-picker
As react-native@0.60.0 or above supports autolinking, so there is no need to run linking process. Read more about autolinking here.
CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
npx pod-install
import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import { View, SafeAreaView, Text } from 'react-native';
import MonthPicker from 'react-native-month-year-picker';
const App = () => {
const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date());
const [show, setShow] = useState(false);
const showPicker = useCallback((value) => setShow(value), []);
const onValueChange = useCallback(
(event, newDate) => {
const selectedDate = newDate || date;
showPicker(false);
setDate(selectedDate);
},
[date, showPicker],
);
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<Text>Month Year Picker Example</Text>
<Text>{moment(date, "MM-YYYY")}</Text>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => showPicker(true)}>
<Text>OPEN</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
{show && (
<MonthPicker
onChange={onValueChange}
value={date}
minimumDate={new Date()}
maximumDate={new Date(2025, 5)}
locale="ko"
/>
)}
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
export default App;
onChange (
optional)
Date change handler.
This is called when the user changes the date in the UI. It receives the event and the date as parameters.
setDate = (event, date) => {};
<RNMonthPicker onChange={this.setDate} />;
Events returned by onChange function:
import { ACTION_DATE_SET, ACTION_DISMISSED, ACTION_NEUTRAL } from 'react-native-month-year-picker';
...
onValueChange = (event, newDate) => {
switch(event) {
case ACTION_DATE_SET:
onSuccess(newDate);
break;
case ACTION_NEUTRAL:
onNeutral(newDate);
break;
case ACTION_DISMISSED:
default:
onCancel(); //when ACTION_DISMISSED new date will be undefined
}
}
...
value (
required)
Defines the date value used in the component.
<RNMonthPicker value={new Date()} />
locale (
optional)
Defines the month list locale. If not sent, it defaults to device's language.
<RNMonthPicker locale="ru" />
mode (
optional)
Defines the month list display mode. It could be either
full,
short,
number or
shortNumber. Default
full.
|mode
|display
|full
|September
|short
|Sep
|number
|09
|shortNumber
|9
<RNMonthPicker mode="number" />
autoTheme (
optional)
Enables phone's UI Mode color recognition; for Android 10+ and iOS 13+. Lower OS versions will always be Light Mode. Default
true.
<RNMonthPicker autoTheme={false} />
maximumDate (
optional)
Defines the maximum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.
<RNMonthPicker maximumDate={new Date(2030, 10)} />
minimumDate (
optional)
Defines the minimum date that can be selected. Use year and month constructor.
<RNMonthPicker minimumDate={new Date(2020, 5)} />
okButton (
optional)
Picker modal confirmation button text. Default
Done.
<RNMonthPicker okButton="Confirm" />
cancelButton (
optional)
Picker modal cancelation button text. Default
Cancel.
<RNMonthPicker cancelButton="Abort" />
neutralButton (
optional)
Picker modal neutral button text. If not sent, button won't appear. Default
null.
<RNMonthPicker neutralButton="Delete" />
yarn pod:install.
yarn start to start Metro Bundler.
yarn run:ios or
yarn run:android.