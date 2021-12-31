A set of tools to help you build your React Native project in a Yarn Workspaces monorepo.
Check out the "Running React Native everywhere" tutorial and the
react-native-universal-monorepo to see them in action.
Install the package using npm or Yarn.
# Using npm
npm install -D react-native-monorepo-tools
# Using yarn
yarn add -D react-native-monorepo-tools
getMetroTools(params: Object): Object
Return Metro tools to make it compatible with Yarn workspaces.
const { getMetroTools } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const metroTools = getMetroTools();
console.log(metroTools.watchFolders);
// ↪ [
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/node_modules/"
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/",
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-b",
// ]
console.log(metroTools.blockList);
// ↪ [
// /^((?!workspace-a).)*\/node_modules\/react\/.*$/,
// /^((?!workspace-a).)*\/node_modules\/react-native\/.*$/,
// ]
console.log(metroTools.extraNodeModules);
// ↪ {
// "react": "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/node_modules/react",
// "react-native": "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/node_modules/react-native"
// }
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
reactNativeAlias: Optional. Alias for the
react-native lib (e.g.,
react-native-macos).
libNamesOnly: Optional. Return the nothoist list as library names instead of paths? Defaults to
false.
watchFolders: Directories watched by metro.
blockList: List of regexes resolving to paths ignored by metro.
extraNodeModules: List of required modules outside of the workspace directory.
getWebpackTools(params: Object): Object
Return Webpack tools to make it compatible with Yarn workspaces.
const { getWebpackTools } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const webpackConfig = require('./webpack.config.js')
const webpackTools = getWebpackTools();
console.log(webpackTools.addNohoistAliases(webpackConfig));
// ↪ alias: {
// "react": "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/node_modules/react"
// "react-native": "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/node_modules/react-native-web"
// }
console.log(webpackTools.enableWorkspacesResolution(webpackConfig));
// ↪ adds to babel-loader each workspace
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
enableWorkspacesResolution(webpackConfig): Updates a webpack config to allow importing from external workspaces.
addNohoistAliases(webpackConfig): Updates a webpack config to ensure nohoisted libraries are resolved from this workspace.
getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix(params: Object): Object
Return the Metro Android assets resolution fix.
Metro's bundler has an issue with assets resolution on Android when importing assets from paths outside of the project's root directory.
To fix it, we can patch metro's
publicPath and
enhanceMiddleware to allow reading from
n depths below the project directory.
For more info, see this metro comment: https://github.com/facebook/metro/issues/290#issuecomment-543746458
const {
getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix,
} = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix = getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix();
console.log(metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix.publicPath);
// ↪ "/assets/dir/dir/dir/dir"
console.log(metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix.applyMiddleware);
// ↪ Function that applies the patch middleware to metro.
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
publicPath: Metro's
publicPath.
applyMiddleware: Function that applies the patch middleware to metro.
getMonorepoRoot(params: Object): string
Return the root path of this monorepo.
Usage:
const { getMonorepoRoot } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const monorepoRoot = getMonorepoRoot();
console.log(monorepoRoot);
// ↪ /Users/me/my-monorepo',
Available params:
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
getWorkspaces(params: Object): string[]
Return the workspaces of this monorepo (as paths).
const { getWorkspaces } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const workspaces = getWorkspaces();
console.log(workspaces);
// ↪ [
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a",
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-b",
// ]
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
getCurrentWorkspace(params: Object): string
Return the current workspace path.
const { getCurrentWorkspace } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const currentWorkspace = getCurrentWorkspace();
console.log(currentWorkspace);
// ↪ "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a"
getNohoist(params: Object): string[]
Return the nothoist libraries of this monorepo (as paths or names).
const { getNohoist } = require("react-native-monorepo-tools");
const nohoist = getNohoist();
console.log(nohoist);
// ↪ [
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/react",
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-a/react-native",
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-b/react",
// "/Users/me/my-monorepo/packages/workspace-b/react-native",
// ]
cwd: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to
process.cwd().
currentWorkspaceOnly: Optional. Return the nothoist list for the current workspace only? Defaults to
false.
libNamesOnly: Optional. Return the nothoist list as library names instead of paths? Defaults to
false.
Each contribution is welcome!
Please, check the contributing guidelines.
React Native Monorepo Tools is released under AGPL-3.0 - GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
THIS TOOL IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF THE PROGRAM IS WITH YOU. For the full warranty check the LICENSE.