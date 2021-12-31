A set of tools to help you build your React Native project in a Yarn Workspaces monorepo.

Check out the "Running React Native everywhere" tutorial and the react-native-universal-monorepo to see them in action.

Usage

Install the package using npm or Yarn.

npm install -D react-native-monorepo-tools yarn add -D react-native-monorepo-tools

Return Metro tools to make it compatible with Yarn workspaces.

const { getMetroTools } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const metroTools = getMetroTools(); console .log(metroTools.watchFolders); console .log(metroTools.blockList); console .log(metroTools.extraNodeModules);

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to . reactNativeAlias : Optional. Alias for the react-native lib (e.g., react-native-macos ).

: Optional. Alias for the lib (e.g., ). libNamesOnly : Optional. Return the nothoist list as library names instead of paths? Defaults to false .

watchFolders : Directories watched by metro.

: Directories watched by metro. blockList : List of regexes resolving to paths ignored by metro.

: List of regexes resolving to paths ignored by metro. extraNodeModules : List of required modules outside of the workspace directory.

Return Webpack tools to make it compatible with Yarn workspaces.

const { getWebpackTools } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const webpackConfig = require ( './webpack.config.js' ) const webpackTools = getWebpackTools(); console .log(webpackTools.addNohoistAliases(webpackConfig)); console .log(webpackTools.enableWorkspacesResolution(webpackConfig));

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

enableWorkspacesResolution(webpackConfig) : Updates a webpack config to allow importing from external workspaces.

: Updates a webpack config to allow importing from external workspaces. addNohoistAliases(webpackConfig) : Updates a webpack config to ensure nohoisted libraries are resolved from this workspace.

getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix(params: Object): Object

Return the Metro Android assets resolution fix.

Metro's bundler has an issue with assets resolution on Android when importing assets from paths outside of the project's root directory.

To fix it, we can patch metro's publicPath and enhanceMiddleware to allow reading from n depths below the project directory. For more info, see this metro comment: https://github.com/facebook/metro/issues/290#issuecomment-543746458

const { getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix, } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix = getMetroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix(); console .log(metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix.publicPath); console .log(metroAndroidAssetsResolutionFix.applyMiddleware);

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

publicPath : Metro's publicPath .

: Metro's . applyMiddleware : Function that applies the patch middleware to metro.

Additional minor utils

getMonorepoRoot(params: Object): string

Return the root path of this monorepo.

Usage:

const { getMonorepoRoot } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const monorepoRoot = getMonorepoRoot(); console .log(monorepoRoot);

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

Return the workspaces of this monorepo (as paths).

const { getWorkspaces } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const workspaces = getWorkspaces(); console .log(workspaces);

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

getCurrentWorkspace(params: Object): string

Return the current workspace path.

const { getCurrentWorkspace } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const currentWorkspace = getCurrentWorkspace(); console .log(currentWorkspace);

Return the nothoist libraries of this monorepo (as paths or names).

const { getNohoist } = require ( "react-native-monorepo-tools" ); const nohoist = getNohoist(); console .log(nohoist);

Available params:

cwd : Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to process.cwd() .

: Optional. Current working directory. Defaults to . currentWorkspaceOnly : Optional. Return the nothoist list for the current workspace only? Defaults to false .

: Optional. Return the nothoist list for the current workspace only? Defaults to . libNamesOnly : Optional. Return the nothoist list as library names instead of paths? Defaults to false .

Contributing

Each contribution is welcome!

Please, check the contributing guidelines.

License

React Native Monorepo Tools is released under AGPL-3.0 - GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.

Modification and redistribution allowed for both private and commercial use .

. You must grant patent rigth to the owner and to all the contributors .

. You must keep it open source and distribute under the same license .

and distribute under the . Changes must be documented.

Include a limitation of liability and it does not provide any warranty.

Warranty

THIS TOOL IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF THE PROGRAM IS WITH YOU. For the full warranty check the LICENSE.