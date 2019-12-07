A helper library that makes React Native development in monorepo projects easier.

If you're having problems with Metro/Haste not finding your files and/or dependencies, or that your nohoist config is becoming a bit unwieldly, this tool can help you out! It'll provide a CustomResolver and setup project roots and watch folders for your rn-cli.config.js . TypeScript configuration automation is also optionally provided.

P.S.: The tool itself is developed in TypeScript, so no need for a @types package, fellow TypeScript programmers! :)

Installation

For NPM users:

npm install --save-dev react-native-monorepo-helper

For Yarn users:

yarn add --dev react-native-monorepo-helper

Usage

Considering a project with a structure similar to the following:

myproj/ ├── package .json ├── node_modules/ └── packages/ ├── myproj-react-native-app/ │ ├── node_modules/ │ │ └── react-native/ │ ├── android/ │ ├── ios/ │ ├── index .js │ ├── package .json │ └── rn-cli .config .js └── myproj-lib ├── index .js └── package .json

First, be sure to nohoist React Native and any dependency that needs to be react-native link ed. You can either use Lerna or Yarn Workspaces to configure your monorepo project.

In your rn-cli.config.js :

const projectRoot = __dirname; const metroConfig = require ( 'react-native-monorepo-helper' ).default; module .exports = metroConfig(projectRoot);

Optionally, you can use a configuration helper, and tweak the options for your needs, e.g. setting up TypeScript:

const projectRoot = __dirname; const metroConfigHelper = require ( 'react-native-monorepo-helper' ) .metroConfigHelper; module .exports = metroConfigHelper(projectRoot) .typeScript( true ) .watchFolder( "external/folder/a" , "external/folder/b" ) .defaultConfig({ port : 9091 }) .generate();

Especially for TypeScript, be sure to nohoist the react-native-typescript-transformer package, i.e.:

{ "workspaces" : { "nohoist" : [ "**/react-native" , "**/react-native/**" , "**/react-native-typescript-transformer" ] }, }

License

MIT.