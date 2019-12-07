A helper library that makes React Native development in monorepo projects easier.
If you're having problems with Metro/Haste not finding your files and/or
dependencies, or that your
nohoist config is becoming a bit unwieldly,
this tool can help you out! It'll provide a
CustomResolver and setup
project roots and watch folders for your
rn-cli.config.js. TypeScript
configuration automation is also optionally provided.
P.S.: The tool itself is developed in TypeScript, so no need for a
@types
package, fellow TypeScript programmers! :)
For NPM users:
npm install --save-dev react-native-monorepo-helper
For Yarn users:
yarn add --dev react-native-monorepo-helper
Considering a project with a structure similar to the following:
myproj/
├── package.json
├── node_modules/
└── packages/
├── myproj-react-native-app/
│ ├── node_modules/
│ │ └── react-native/
│ ├── android/
│ ├── ios/
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── package.json
│ └── rn-cli.config.js
└── myproj-lib
├── index.js
└── package.json
First, be sure to
nohoist React Native and any dependency that needs to be
react-native linked. You can either use Lerna or Yarn Workspaces to configure
your monorepo project.
In your
rn-cli.config.js:
const projectRoot = __dirname;
const metroConfig = require('react-native-monorepo-helper').default;
module.exports = metroConfig(projectRoot);
Optionally, you can use a configuration helper, and tweak the options for your needs, e.g. setting up TypeScript:
const projectRoot = __dirname;
const metroConfigHelper = require('react-native-monorepo-helper')
.metroConfigHelper;
module.exports = metroConfigHelper(projectRoot)
.typeScript(true)
.watchFolder("external/folder/a", "external/folder/b")
.defaultConfig({
// Documentation: https://facebook.github.io/metro/docs/en/configuration
port: 9091
})
.generate();
Especially for TypeScript, be sure to
nohoist the
react-native-typescript-transformer package, i.e.:
/* In your package.json, if you use Yarn... */
{
"workspaces": {
"nohoist": [
"**/react-native",
"**/react-native/**",
"**/react-native-typescript-transformer"
]
},
/* ... */
}
MIT.