rnm

react-native-monorepo-helper

by Flávio Lisbôa
0.2.7

A helper library that makes React Native development in monorepo projects easier.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-native-monorepo-helper

A helper library that makes React Native development in monorepo projects easier.

If you're having problems with Metro/Haste not finding your files and/or dependencies, or that your nohoist config is becoming a bit unwieldly, this tool can help you out! It'll provide a CustomResolver and setup project roots and watch folders for your rn-cli.config.js. TypeScript configuration automation is also optionally provided.

P.S.: The tool itself is developed in TypeScript, so no need for a @types package, fellow TypeScript programmers! :)

Installation

For NPM users:

npm install --save-dev react-native-monorepo-helper

For Yarn users:

yarn add --dev react-native-monorepo-helper

Usage

Considering a project with a structure similar to the following:

myproj/
├── package.json
├── node_modules/
└── packages/
    ├── myproj-react-native-app/
    │   ├── node_modules/
    │   │   └── react-native/
    │   ├── android/
    │   ├── ios/
    │   ├── index.js
    │   ├── package.json
    │   └── rn-cli.config.js
    └── myproj-lib
        ├── index.js
        └── package.json

First, be sure to nohoist React Native and any dependency that needs to be react-native linked. You can either use Lerna or Yarn Workspaces to configure your monorepo project.

In your rn-cli.config.js:

const projectRoot = __dirname;
const metroConfig = require('react-native-monorepo-helper').default;

module.exports = metroConfig(projectRoot);

Optionally, you can use a configuration helper, and tweak the options for your needs, e.g. setting up TypeScript:

const projectRoot = __dirname;
const metroConfigHelper = require('react-native-monorepo-helper') 
    .metroConfigHelper;

module.exports = metroConfigHelper(projectRoot)
    .typeScript(true)
    .watchFolder("external/folder/a", "external/folder/b")
    .defaultConfig({
        // Documentation: https://facebook.github.io/metro/docs/en/configuration
        port: 9091
    })
    .generate();

Especially for TypeScript, be sure to nohoist the react-native-typescript-transformer package, i.e.:

/* In your package.json, if you use Yarn... */
{
  "workspaces": {
    "nohoist": [
      "**/react-native",
      "**/react-native/**",
      "**/react-native-typescript-transformer"
    ]
  },
  /* ... */
}

License

MIT.

