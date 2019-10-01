openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-modest-checkbox

by Tiaan
3.3.0 (see all)

A modest checkbox component for React Native ✅

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

477

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

banner

A modest checkbox component for React Native

Table of Contents

Table of Contents About Install Usage Props Contribute License

About

A customizable checkbox component for React Native that supports setting a custom image or component as the checkbox. Inspired by react-native-checkbox.

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-modest-checkbox

$ yarn add react-native-modest-checkbox

Usage

demo 
// ... Imagine imports here
import Checkbox from 'react-native-modest-checkbox'

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Checkbox
          label='Text for checkbox'
          onChange={(checked) => console.log('Checked!')}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
// Imagine some amazing styles right here..
})

AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

You can use your own images for the checkbox states:

<CheckBox checkedImage={require('./path/to/image.png')} uncheckedImage={require('./path/to/otherImage.png')} />

It can also be used with your own components for the checkbox states:

// Using react-native-vector-icons

<CheckBox
  checkedComponent={<Icon name="hand-peace-o" size={25} color="#222" />}
  uncheckedComponent={<Icon name="hand-paper-o" size={25} color="#222" />}
  label='Custom Component'
  onChange={(checked) => console.log('Checked!')}
/>

Props

Property Description Default Value
checkedComponent Custom component representing the checked state <Text>Checked</Text>
uncheckedComponent Custom component representing the unchecked state <Text>Unchecked</Text>
checked Checked value of checkbox false
checkboxStyle Styles applied to the checkbox { width: 30, height: 30 }
label Text that will be displayed next to the checkbox 'Label'
customLabel Customize label using React Component null
labelBefore Flag if label should be before the checkbox false
labelStyle Styles applied to the label {fontSize: 16, color: '#222'}
numberOfLabelLines The number of lines over which the label will be displayed 1
containerStyle Styles applied to the container of label & checkbox { flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center'}
checkedImage Image representing checked state (e.g. require('./path/to/image.png')) checked.png
uncheckedImage Image representing unchecked state (e.g. require('./path/to/image.png')) unchecked.png
onChange Callback that will be invoked when the checked state has changed. receives a object with name & checked properties as arguments none
noFeedback Use TouchableWithoutFeedback as container of checkbox false

Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.

Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@react-native-community/checkboxCheckbox component for React Native
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rnb
react-native-bouncy-checkboxFully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
5K
rnc
react-native-check-boxCheckbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
494
Weekly Downloads
14K
rnc
react-native-checkboxCheckbox component for React native
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnc
react-native-circle-checkboxCircle checkbox component for React Native
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1K
rrc
rn-round-checkboxiOS-styled round checkbox for RN
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
632
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial