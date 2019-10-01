A customizable checkbox component for React Native that supports setting a custom image or component as the checkbox. Inspired by react-native-checkbox.
$ npm install --save react-native-modest-checkbox
$ yarn add react-native-modest-checkbox
// ... Imagine imports here
import Checkbox from 'react-native-modest-checkbox'
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Checkbox
label='Text for checkbox'
onChange={(checked) => console.log('Checked!')}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
// Imagine some amazing styles right here..
})
AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);
You can use your own images for the checkbox states:
<CheckBox checkedImage={require('./path/to/image.png')} uncheckedImage={require('./path/to/otherImage.png')} />
It can also be used with your own components for the checkbox states:
// Using react-native-vector-icons
<CheckBox
checkedComponent={<Icon name="hand-peace-o" size={25} color="#222" />}
uncheckedComponent={<Icon name="hand-paper-o" size={25} color="#222" />}
label='Custom Component'
onChange={(checked) => console.log('Checked!')}
/>
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|
checkedComponent
|Custom component representing the checked state
|
<Text>Checked</Text>
|
uncheckedComponent
|Custom component representing the unchecked state
|
<Text>Unchecked</Text>
|
checked
|Checked value of checkbox
|
false
|
checkboxStyle
|Styles applied to the checkbox
|
{ width: 30, height: 30 }
|
label
|Text that will be displayed next to the checkbox
|
'Label'
|
customLabel
|Customize label using React Component
|
null
|
labelBefore
|Flag if label should be before the checkbox
|
false
|
labelStyle
|Styles applied to the label
|
{fontSize: 16, color: '#222'}
|
numberOfLabelLines
|The number of lines over which the label will be displayed
|
1
|
containerStyle
|Styles applied to the container of label & checkbox
|
{ flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center'}
|
checkedImage
|Image representing checked state (e.g.
require('./path/to/image.png'))
|
checked.png
|
uncheckedImage
|Image representing unchecked state (e.g.
require('./path/to/image.png'))
|
unchecked.png
|
onChange
|Callback that will be invoked when the checked state has changed. receives a object with
name &
checked properties as arguments
|
none
|
noFeedback
|Use
TouchableWithoutFeedback as container of checkbox
|
false
Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.
Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
Licensed under the MIT License.
Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY.