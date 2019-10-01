A modest checkbox component for React Native

Table of Contents

About

A customizable checkbox component for React Native that supports setting a custom image or component as the checkbox. Inspired by react-native-checkbox.

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-modest-checkbox

$ yarn add react-native-modest-checkbox

Usage

import Checkbox from 'react-native-modest-checkbox' export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Checkbox label = 'Text for checkbox' onChange = {(checked) => console.log('Checked!')} /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ // Imagine some amazing styles right here.. }) AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

You can use your own images for the checkbox states:

<CheckBox checkedImage={ require ( './path/to/image.png' )} uncheckedImage={ require ( './path/to/otherImage.png' )} />

It can also be used with your own components for the checkbox states:

<CheckBox checkedComponent={<Icon name= "hand-peace-o" size={ 25 } color= "#222" />} uncheckedComponent={<Icon name= "hand-paper-o" size={ 25 } color= "#222" />} label= 'Custom Component' onChange={(checked) => console .log( 'Checked!' )} />

Props

Property Description Default Value checkedComponent Custom component representing the checked state <Text>Checked</Text> uncheckedComponent Custom component representing the unchecked state <Text>Unchecked</Text> checked Checked value of checkbox false checkboxStyle Styles applied to the checkbox { width: 30, height: 30 } label Text that will be displayed next to the checkbox 'Label' customLabel Customize label using React Component null labelBefore Flag if label should be before the checkbox false labelStyle Styles applied to the label {fontSize: 16, color: '#222'} numberOfLabelLines The number of lines over which the label will be displayed 1 containerStyle Styles applied to the container of label & checkbox { flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center'} checkedImage Image representing checked state (e.g. require('./path/to/image.png') ) checked.png uncheckedImage Image representing unchecked state (e.g. require('./path/to/image.png') ) unchecked.png onChange Callback that will be invoked when the checked state has changed. receives a object with name & checked properties as arguments none noFeedback Use TouchableWithoutFeedback as container of checkbox false

Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.

Note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY.