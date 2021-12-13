Modal citizen of React Native.

🎯 Purpose

Modalfy promise has always been to allow you to do 3 things:

Write your modals once, call them from anywhere in your app. Display several modals at once, stack as many as you like. Complete control over animations & transitions between each modal in the stack.

We only provide the logic and how to manage your modals: you pass the modal components and have complete control over how they look.

📚 Documentation

The doc is accessible at https://colorfy-software.gitbook.io/react-native-modalfy.

The best way to learn is to follow the guides. They will help you to get up and running in no time.

The API reference lists all public APIs.

🎥 Show me!

Maybe better than our long paragraphs, here's a quick sneak peek of what you could achieve with Modalfy in a few lines of code:

Snippet #1

Snippet #2

Snippet #3

Snippet #4

🤝 Code of Conduct

This library has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

📰 License

React Native Modalfy is licensed under the MIT License.