Readme

🥞 React Native Modalfy

Current GitHub Actions build status. Current npm package version. Monthly npm downloads. PRs welcome!

🎯 Purpose

Modalfy promise has always been to allow you to do 3 things:

  1. Write your modals once, call them from anywhere in your app.
  2. Display several modals at once, stack as many as you like.
  3. Complete control over animations & transitions between each modal in the stack.

We only provide the logic and how to manage your modals: you pass the modal components and have complete control over how they look.

📚 Documentation

The doc is accessible at https://colorfy-software.gitbook.io/react-native-modalfy.

  • The best way to learn is to follow the guides. They will help you to get up and running in no time.
  • The API reference lists all public APIs.

🎥 Show me!

Maybe better than our long paragraphs, here's a quick sneak peek of what you could achieve with Modalfy in a few lines of code:

Watch the video Snippet #1

Watch the video Snippet #2

Watch the video Snippet #3

Watch the video Snippet #4

🤝 Code of Conduct

This library has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

📰 License

React Native Modalfy is licensed under the MIT License.

