A react native component, easy, fully customizable, implementing the 'swipe down to close' feature.
npm install react-native-modalbox@latest --save
Check index.js in the Example folder.
|react-native
|react-native-modalbox
|<= 0.57
|<= 1.6.0
|>= 0.58
|>= 1.6.1
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|isOpen
|false
bool
|Open/close the modal, optional, you can use the open/close methods instead
|isDisabled
|false
bool
|Disable any action on the modal (open, close, swipe)
|backdropPressToClose
|true
bool
|Close the the modal by pressing on the backdrop
|swipeToClose
|true
bool
|Set to
true to enable the swipe down to close feature
|swipeThreshold
|50
number
|The threshold to reach in pixels to close the modal
|swipeArea
|-
number
|The height in pixels of the swipeable area, window height by default
|position
|center
string
|Control the modal position using
top or
center or
bottom
|entry
|bottom
string
|Control the modal entry position
top or
bottom
|backdrop
|true
bool
|Display a backdrop behind the modal
|backdropOpacity
|0.5
number
|Opacity of the backdrop
|backdropColor
|black
string
|backgroundColor of the backdrop
|backdropContent
|null
ReactElement
|Add an element in the backdrop (a close button for example)
|animationDuration
|400
number
|Duration of the animation
|easing
|Easing.elastic(0.8)
function
|Easing function applied to opening modal animation
|backButtonClose
|false
bool
|(Android only) Close modal when receiving back button event
|startOpen
|false
bool
|Allow modal to appear open without animation upon first mount
|coverScreen
|false
bool
|Will use RN
Modal component to cover the entire screen wherever the modal is mounted in the component hierarchy
|keyboardTopOffset
|ios:22, android:0
number
|This property prevent the modal to cover the ios status bar when the modal is scrolling up because the keyboard is opening
|useNativeDriver
|true
bool
|Enables the hardware acceleration to animate the modal. Please note that enabling this can cause some flashes in a weird way when animating
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|onClosed
|-
|When the modal is close and the animation is done
|onOpened
|-
|When the modal is open and the animation is done
|onClosingState
|state
bool
|When the state of the swipe to close feature has changed (usefull to change the content of the modal, display a message for example)
These methods are optional, you can use the isOpen property instead
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|open
|-
|Open the modal
|close
|-
|Close the modal
One of the best modal components available on React Native, I've been using it on all of my React Native projects and it has never failed me once! The best things about it are: - Advanced customization options - Beautiful animations - Swipe to close - Backdrop styling - Fullscreen modals The only issue I've encountered with it so far is that you can't open multiple modals at once (which they're working on fixing at the moment), but thinking about that again, it's actually bad UX to have multiple modals open at once