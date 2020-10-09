Emad Kheir ● 121 Rating s ● 132 Review s ● Full-stack Software Engineer

One of the best modal components available on React Native, I've been using it on all of my React Native projects and it has never failed me once! The best things about it are: - Advanced customization options - Beautiful animations - Swipe to close - Backdrop styling - Fullscreen modals The only issue I've encountered with it so far is that you can't open multiple modals at once (which they're working on fixing at the moment), but thinking about that again, it's actually bad UX to have multiple modals open at once