rnm

react-native-modal-wrapper

by Ruben Rizzi
3.1.1 (see all)

Wrapper component that extends the react native Modal component, adding overlay clickable behavior and allowing swipe in and out in all directions

Readme

react-native-modal-wrapper

Wrapper component that extends the react native Modal component, adding overlay clickable behavior and allowing swipe in and out in all directions

Install

npm install react-native-modal-wrapper --save

Central modal box example

<ModalWrapper
    onRequestClose={this.onCancel}
    style={{ width: 280, height: 180, paddingLeft: 24, paddingRight: 24 }}
    visible={isOpen}>
  <Text>New project</Text>
  <TextField
      autoFocus={true}
      placeholder="Project name"
      onNameChange={this.onNameChangeHandler}
      onSubmitEditing={this.onSubmit} />
  <View>
    <MDButton text="CANCEL" type="regular" flat={true} onPress={this.onCancel} />
    <MDButton text="CREATE" type="primary" flat={true} onPress={this.onSubmit} />
  </View>
</ModalWrapper>

Bottom contextual menu example

<ModalWrapper
    containerStyle={{ flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'flex-end' }}
    onRequestClose={onClosed}
    style={{ flex: 1 }}
    visible={isOpen}>
  {this.contextMenuActions.map(([id, text, onPress]) =>
    <MDButtonIcon
        key={id}
        name={id}
        iconStyle={styles.optionText}
        style={styles.option}
        onPress={() => {
          onClosed();
          onPress();
        }}>
      <Text>{text}</Text>
    </MDButtonIcon>
  )}
</ModalWrapper>

Right contextual menu example

<ModalWrapper
    containerStyle={{ flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'flex-end' }}
    onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ isFilterByTagPanelOpen: false })}
    position="right"
    style={styles.sidebar}
    visible={isFilterByTagPanelOpen}>
  <FilterByTag
      onClose={() => this.setState({ isFilterByTagPanelOpen: false })}
      onSelection={tags => updateProjectFilter({ tags })}>
  </FilterByTag>
</ModalWrapper>

<View style={styles.container} onLayout={() => this.forceUpdate()}>
  {/* Page Content */}
  <ModalWrapper
      isNative={false}
      onRequestClose={this.onRequestClose}
      position='left'
      shouldAnimateOnRequestClose={true}
      showOverlay={false}
      style={[styles.modalStyle, (() => {
        const { height, width } = Dimensions.get('window');
        const modalHeight = 100;
        const modalWidth = 280;
        return {
          top: (height - modalHeight) / 2,
          left: (width - modalWidth) / 2
        };
      })()]}
      visible={this.state.visible}>
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <Text style={styles.modalText}>Modal without overlay</Text>
    </View>
  </ModalWrapper>
</View>

Properties

This component supports all the properties of the original react native modal component https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/modal.html, plus the following:

PropDefaultTypeDescription
animateOnMountfalseboolDetermine whether or not animate the modal if it's visible when it mounts.
animationDuration300numberDuration of the animation.
positionbottomstringPosition where the sliding animation of the modal should start. Accepted values: "top", "bottom", "left", "right".
containerStyle-anyContainer styles used for positioning the modal with flexbox (default: alignItems: 'center', flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center'). See the examples.
isNativetrueboolDetermine the usage of the react native modal component or a simple view wrapper instead. It can be set to false to overcome some react native modal limitations (for example to have more than one modal open at the same time).
onAnimateClose() => nullfuncCallback executed after the modal is closed.
onAnimateOpen() => nullfuncCallback executed after the modal is open.
overlayStyle-anyStyles used to define the overlay backgroundColor (default: "#000") and opacity (default: 0.5).
overlayTestID-stringtestID prop for the overlay element.
screenHeightcomputed screen heightnumberAllow the user to manually set the right screen height to adjust the keyboardSpacer due to an issue on iPad in react native https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/7340.
shouldAnimateOnOverlayPresstrueboolDetermine whether or not animate the modal closing down when the overlay is pressed.
shouldAnimateOnRequestClosefalseboolDetermine whether or not animate the modal closing down when the onRequestClose callback is executed.
shouldCloseOnOverlayPresstrueboolDetermine whether or not allow the modal closing down if the overlay is pressed.
showOverlaytrueboolDetermine whether or not showing the overlay. In combination with isNative={false} it is possible to interact with the background of the application when the modal is still open.
style-anyStyles of the modal (default: backgroundColor: '#fff', justifyContent: 'center').

Note: this component sets some properties of the underlying native modal component to allow sliding flexibility in each direction and the clickable overlay behavior, therefore we suggest not to change those. However, you can set to 0 the animationDuration prop to avoid the component sliding logic from top, bottom, left or right and therefore turning on the react native modal animationType prop, disabled by default. Here the list of the react native modal properties set by default:

PropDefaultTypeDescription
animationType"none"stringThe react native modal has limited animation customization, therefore the animation logic is done externally using position and animationDuration.
transparenttrueboolWe want to have the overlay by default.

