react-native-modal-with-blur-support-background

react-native-modal. See #597
If you're new to the React Native world, please notice that React Native itself offers a component that works out-of-the-box.
An enhanced, animated, customizable React Native modal.
The goal of
react-native-modal is expanding the original React Native
<Modal> component by adding animations, style customization options, and new features, while still providing a simple API.
This library is available on npm, install it with:
npm i react-native-modal or
yarn add react-native-modal.
Since
react-native-modal is an extension of the original React Native modal, it works in a similar fashion.
react-native-modal:
import Modal from "react-native-modal";
<Modal> component and nest its content inside of it:
function WrapperComponent() {
return (
<View>
<Modal>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
isVisible prop to
true:
function WrapperComponent() {
return (
<View>
<Modal isVisible={true}>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
The
isVisible prop is the only prop you'll really need to make the modal work: you should control this prop value by saving it in your wrapper component state and setting it to
true or
false when needed.
The following example consists in a component (
ModalTester) with a button and a modal.
The modal is controlled by the
isModalVisible state variable and it is initially hidden, since its value is
false.
Pressing the button sets
isModalVisible to true, making the modal visible.
Inside the modal there is another button that, when pressed, sets
isModalVisible to false, hiding the modal.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Button, Text, View } from "react-native";
import Modal from "react-native-modal";
function ModalTester() {
const [isModalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false);
const toggleModal = () => {
setModalVisible(!isModalVisible);
};
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Button title="Show modal" onPress={toggleModal} />
<Modal isVisible={isModalVisible}>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>Hello!</Text>
<Button title="Hide modal" onPress={toggleModal} />
</View>
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
export default ModalTester;
For a more complex example take a look at the
/example directory.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
animationIn
string or
object
"slideInUp"
|Modal show animation
animationInTiming
number
300
|Timing for the modal show animation (in ms)
animationOut
string or
object
"slideOutDown"
|Modal hide animation
animationOutTiming
number
300
|Timing for the modal hide animation (in ms)
avoidKeyboard
bool
false
|Move the modal up if the keyboard is open
coverScreen
bool
true
|Will use RN
Modal component to cover the entire screen wherever the modal is mounted in the component hierarchy
hasBackdrop
bool
true
|Render the backdrop
backdropColor
string
"black"
|The backdrop background color
backdropOpacity
number
0.70
|The backdrop opacity when the modal is visible
backdropTransitionInTiming
number
300
|The backdrop show timing (in ms)
backdropTransitionOutTiming
number
300
|The backdrop hide timing (in ms)
customBackdrop
node
null
|The custom backdrop element
children
node
|REQUIRED
|The modal content
deviceHeight
number
null
|Device height (useful on devices that can hide the navigation bar)
deviceWidth
number
null
|Device width (useful on devices that can hide the navigation bar)
isVisible
bool
|REQUIRED
|Show the modal?
onBackButtonPress
func
() => null
|Called when the Android back button is pressed
onBackdropPress
func
() => null
|Called when the backdrop is pressed
onModalWillHide
func
() => null
|Called before the modal hide animation begins
onModalHide
func
() => null
|Called when the modal is completely hidden
onModalWillShow
func
() => null
|Called before the modal show animation begins
onModalShow
func
() => null
|Called when the modal is completely visible
onSwipeStart
func
() => null
|Called when the swipe action started
onSwipeMove
func
(percentageShown) => null
|Called on each swipe event
onSwipeComplete
func
({ swipingDirection }) => null
|Called when the
swipeThreshold has been reached
onSwipeCancel
func
() => null
|Called when the
swipeThreshold has not been reached
panResponderThreshold
number
4
|The threshold for when the panResponder should pick up swipe events
scrollOffset
number
0
|When > 0, disables swipe-to-close, in order to implement scrollable content
scrollOffsetMax
number
0
|Used to implement overscroll feel when content is scrollable. See
/example directory
scrollTo
func
null
|Used to implement scrollable modal. See
/example directory for reference on how to use it
scrollHorizontal
bool
false
|Set to true if your scrollView is horizontal (for a correct scroll handling)
swipeThreshold
number
100
|Swiping threshold that when reached calls
onSwipeComplete
swipeDirection
string or
array
null
|Defines the direction where the modal can be swiped. Can be 'up', 'down', 'left, or 'right', or a combination of them like
['up','down']
useNativeDriver
bool
false
|Defines if animations should use native driver
useNativeDriverForBackdrop
bool
null
|Defines if animations for backdrop should use native driver (to avoid flashing on android)
hideModalContentWhileAnimating
bool
false
|Enhances the performance by hiding the modal content until the animations complete
propagateSwipe
bool or
func
false
|Allows swipe events to propagate to children components (eg a ScrollView inside a modal)
style
any
null
|Style applied to the modal
Under the hood
react-native-modal uses react-native original Modal component.
Before reporting a bug, try swapping
react-native-modal with react-native original Modal component and, if the issue persists, check if it has already been reported as a react-native issue.
React-Native has a few issues detecting the correct device width/height of some devices.
If you're experiencing this issue, you'll need to install
react-native-extra-dimensions-android.
Then, provide the real window height (obtained from
react-native-extra-dimensions-android) to the modal:
const deviceWidth = Dimensions.get("window").width;
const deviceHeight =
Platform.OS === "ios"
? Dimensions.get("window").height
: require("react-native-extra-dimensions-android").get(
"REAL_WINDOW_HEIGHT"
);
function WrapperComponent() {
const [isModalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(true);
return (
<Modal
isVisible={isModalVisible}
deviceWidth={deviceWidth}
deviceHeight={deviceHeight}
>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
);
}
The prop
onBackdropPress allows you to handle this situation:
<Modal
isVisible={isModalVisible}
onBackdropPress={() => setModalVisible(false)}
>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
The prop
onSwipeComplete allows you to handle this situation (remember to set
swipeDirection too!):
<Modal
isVisible={isModalVisible}
onSwipeComplete={() => setModalVisible(false)}
swipeDirection="left"
>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
Note that when using
useNativeDriver={true} the modal won't drag correctly. This is a known issue.
Unfortunately this is a known issue that happens when
useNativeDriver=true and must still be solved.
In the meanwhile as a workaround you can set the
hideModalContentWhileAnimating prop to
true: this seems to solve the issue.
Also, do not assign a
backgroundColor property directly to the Modal. Prefer to set it on the child container.
Are you sure you named the
isVisible prop correctly? Make sure it is spelled correctly:
isVisible, not
visible.
Add a
supportedOrientations={['portrait', 'landscape']} prop to the component, as described in the React Native documentation.
Also, if you're providing the
deviceHeight and
deviceWidth props you'll have to manually update them when the layout changes.
Unfortunately right now react-native doesn't allow multiple modals to be displayed at the same time.
This means that, in
react-native-modal, if you want to immediately show a new modal after closing one you must first make sure that the modal that your closing has completed its hiding animation by using the
onModalHide prop.
See the question above. Showing multiple modals (or even alerts/dialogs) at the same time is not doable because of a react-native bug. That said, I would strongly advice against using multiple modals at the same time because, most often than not, this leads to a bad UX, especially on mobile (just my opinion).
This issue has been discussed here.
The TLDR is: it's a know React-Native issue with the Modal component 😞
The modal style applied by default has a small margin.
If you want the modal to cover the entire screen you can easily override it this way:
<Modal style={{ margin: 0 }}>...</Modal>
Enable propagateSwipe to allow your child components to receive swipe events:
<Modal propagateSwipe>...</Modal>
Please notice that this is still a WIP fix and might not fix your issue yet, see issue #236.
Make sure your
animationIn and
animationOut are set correctly.
We noticed that, for example, using
fadeIn as an exit animation makes the modal flicker (it should be
fadeOut!).
Also, some users have noticed that setting backdropTransitionOutTiming={0} can fix the flicker without affecting the animation.
You need to specify the size of your custom backdrop component. You can also make it expand to fill the entire screen by adding a
flex: 1 to its style:
<Modal isVisible={isModalVisible} customBackdrop={<View style={{ flex: 1 }} />}>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Text>I am the modal content!</Text>
</View>
</Modal>
You can provide an event handler to the custom backdrop element to dismiss the modal. The prop
onBackdropPress is not supported for a custom backdrop.
<Modal
isVisible={isModalVisible}
customBackdrop={
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={dismissModalHandler}>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }} />
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
}
/>
Take a look at react-native-animatable to see the dozens of animations available out-of-the-box. You can also pass in custom animation definitions and have them automatically register with react-native-animatable. For more information on creating custom animations, see the react-native-animatable animation definition schema.
Thanks @oblador for react-native-animatable, @brentvatne for the npm namespace and to anyone who contributed to this library!
Pull requests, feedbacks and suggestions are welcome!