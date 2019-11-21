openbase logo
rnm

react-native-modal-translucent

by Listen
5.0.0 (see all)

Remove the StatusBar background for Modal on Android

Documentation
2.2K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-modal-translucent

Remove the StatusBar background for Modal on Android

Before

After

Usage

npm install react-native-modal-translucent --save
# or
yarn add react-native-modal-translucent

If your RN version is below 0.60, you need to link manually.

react-native link react-native-modal-translucent

Now run the App and see the Effect.

Caveat

If your react-native version is below 0.57, you need to update your android gradle.

First, modify your android/build.gradle

buildscript {
+    ext {
+        buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3"
+        minSdkVersion = 16
+        compileSdkVersion = 28
+        targetSdkVersion = 28
+        supportLibVersion = "28.0.0"
+    }

    repositories {
+        google()
         jcenter()
-        maven {
-            url 'https://maven.google.com/'
-            name 'Google'
-        }
    }

    dependencies {
-        classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.3.3'
+        // make sure your gardle version here is equal or greater than 3.3.2
+        classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.3.2'
    }
}

allprojects {
    repositories {
         mavenLocal()
+        google()
         jcenter()
         maven {
             url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
         }
-        maven {
-            url 'https://maven.google.com/'
-            name 'Google'
-        }
    }
}

-ext {
-    buildToolsVersion = "26.0.3"
-    minSdkVersion = 16
-    compileSdkVersion = 26
-    targetSdkVersion = 26
-    supportLibVersion = "26.1.0"
-}


+task wrapper(type: Wrapper) {
+    gradleVersion = '4.10.1'
+    distributionUrl = distributionUrl.replace("bin", "all")
+}

Second, modify android/gradle/wrapper.gradle-wrapper.properties, make sure the gradle distribution is equal or greater than 4.4

distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
-distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-3.5.1-all.zip
+distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-4.10.1-all.zip

