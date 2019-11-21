Remove the StatusBar background for Modal on Android
npm install react-native-modal-translucent --save
# or
yarn add react-native-modal-translucent
If your RN version is below 0.60, you need to link manually.
react-native link react-native-modal-translucent
Now run the App and see the Effect.
If your react-native version is below 0.57, you need to update your android gradle.
First, modify your android/build.gradle
buildscript {
+ ext {
+ buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3"
+ minSdkVersion = 16
+ compileSdkVersion = 28
+ targetSdkVersion = 28
+ supportLibVersion = "28.0.0"
+ }
repositories {
+ google()
jcenter()
- maven {
- url 'https://maven.google.com/'
- name 'Google'
- }
}
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.3.3'
+ // make sure your gardle version here is equal or greater than 3.3.2
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.3.2'
}
}
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
+ google()
jcenter()
maven {
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
- maven {
- url 'https://maven.google.com/'
- name 'Google'
- }
}
}
-ext {
- buildToolsVersion = "26.0.3"
- minSdkVersion = 16
- compileSdkVersion = 26
- targetSdkVersion = 26
- supportLibVersion = "26.1.0"
-}
+task wrapper(type: Wrapper) {
+ gradleVersion = '4.10.1'
+ distributionUrl = distributionUrl.replace("bin", "all")
+}
Second, modify android/gradle/wrapper.gradle-wrapper.properties, make sure the gradle distribution is equal or greater than 4.4
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
-distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-3.5.1-all.zip
+distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-4.10.1-all.zip