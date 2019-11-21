Remove the StatusBar background for Modal on Android

Before

After

Usage

npm install react-native-modal-translucent --save yarn add react-native-modal-translucent

If your RN version is below 0.60, you need to link manually.

react- native link react- native -modal-translucent

Now run the App and see the Effect.

Caveat

If your react-native version is below 0.57, you need to update your android gradle.

First, modify your android/build.gradle

buildscript { + ext { + buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3" + minSdkVersion = 16 + compileSdkVersion = 28 + targetSdkVersion = 28 + supportLibVersion = "28.0.0" + } repositories { + google() jcenter() - maven { - url 'https://maven.google.com/' - name 'Google' - } } dependencies { - classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.3.3' + // make sure your gardle version here is equal or greater than 3.3.2 + classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.3.2' } } allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() + google() jcenter() maven { url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } - maven { - url 'https://maven.google.com/' - name 'Google' - } } } -ext { - buildToolsVersion = "26.0.3" - minSdkVersion = 16 - compileSdkVersion = 26 - targetSdkVersion = 26 - supportLibVersion = "26.1.0" -} +task wrapper(type: Wrapper) { + gradleVersion = '4.10.1' + distributionUrl = distributionUrl.replace("bin", "all") +}

Second, modify android/gradle/wrapper.gradle-wrapper.properties, make sure the gradle distribution is equal or greater than 4.4