rnm

react-native-modal-popover

by Konstantin Kuznetsov
2.1.0 (see all)

React-Native pure JS popover that uses Modal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-modal-popover

Pure JS popover component for react-native

Android iOS

About this module

The original react-native-popover is now outdated, so I decided to publish my own module to avoid using github url in my package.json. Something got lost in the process of rewriting, but now it uses Modal and native animation drivers, and also has cool helper to use with Touchables. Thanks to @jeanregisser and to the authors of hanging PRs for their code.

Requirements

Previously (version 0.0.6) this module required react version >16.2.0 to work (which corresponds to react-native version >0.52.0).

Version 0.0.7 does not reqire React.Fragment anymore, so you can use with reasonably old versions of react and react-native.

Install

yarn add react-native-modal-popover

Usage

This module exports two react components, Popover and PopoverController, and one react hook, usePopover. Popover works pretty much like original Popover, and PopoverController is a convenience component that uses React Render Props pattern.

Important this example uses React.Fragment to wrap children, but if you use react-native version older than 0.52, then you should reaplce React.Fragment with View

Using hook

usePopover is preferred modern way to have popover in your app.

import React from 'react';
import { Button, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { Popover, usePopover } from 'react-native-modal-popover';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  app: {
    ...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#c2ffd2',
  },
  content: {
    padding: 16,
    backgroundColor: 'pink',
    borderRadius: 8,
  },
  arrow: {
    borderTopColor: 'pink',
  },
  background: {
    backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.5)',
  },
});

const App = () => {
  const {
    openPopover,
    closePopover,
    popoverVisible,
    touchableRef,
    popoverAnchorRect,
  } = usePopover();
  return (
    <View style={styles.app}>
      <Button title="Press me!" ref={touchableRef} onPress={openPopover} />
      <Popover
        contentStyle={styles.content}
        arrowStyle={styles.arrow}
        backgroundStyle={styles.background}
        visible={popoverVisible}
        onClose={closePopover}
        fromRect={popoverAnchorRect}
        supportedOrientations={['portrait', 'landscape']}>
        <Text>Hello from inside popover!</Text>
      </Popover>
    </View>
  );
};

export default App;

Using PopoverController

Use PopoverController if you cannot use hooks for some reason.

import React from 'react';
import { Button, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { Popover, PopoverController } from 'react-native-modal-popover';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  app: {
    ...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#c2ffd2',
  },
  content: {
    padding: 16,
    backgroundColor: 'pink',
    borderRadius: 8,
  },
  arrow: {
    borderTopColor: 'pink',
  },
  background: {
    backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.5)',
  },
});

const App = () => (
  <View style={styles.app}>
    <PopoverController>
      {({
        openPopover,
        closePopover,
        popoverVisible,
        setPopoverAnchor,
        popoverAnchorRect,
      }) => (
        <React.Fragment>
          <Button
            title="Press me!"
            ref={setPopoverAnchor}
            onPress={openPopover}
          />
          <Popover
            contentStyle={styles.content}
            arrowStyle={styles.arrow}
            backgroundStyle={styles.background}
            visible={popoverVisible}
            onClose={closePopover}
            fromRect={popoverAnchorRect}
            supportedOrientations={['portrait', 'landscape']}>
            <Text>Hello from inside popover!</Text>
          </Popover>
        </React.Fragment>
      )}
    </PopoverController>
  </View>
);

export default App;

Props

Popover

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
visibleboolYesfalseShow/Hide the popover
fromRectRectNo*Rectangle at which to anchor the popover. Optional when used inside PopoverTouchable, required when used standalone. If you set this property, you should also change it when screen orientation changes.
displayAreaRectYesScreen - 10px paddingArea where the popover is allowed to be displayed. Important note: if you use non-default value here and you want to handle screen orientation changes, it is your responsibility to change this value when screen orientation changes.
placementstringYes'auto'How to position the popover - top | bottom | start | end | auto. When 'auto' is specified, it will determine the ideal placement so that the popover is fully visible within displayArea.
onClosefunctionYesCallback to be fired when the user closes the popover
onDismissfunctionYesCallback to be fired after the popup closes
backgroundStyleViewStyleYesCustom style to be applied to background overlay
contentStyleViewStyleYesCustom style to be applied to popover reactangle. Use it to set round corners, background color, etc.
arrowStyleViewStyleYesCustom style to be applied to popover arrow. Use borderTopColor to match content backgroundColor
durationnumberYes300Animation duration
easing(show: boolean) => (value: number) => numberYesshow => show ? Easing.out(Easing.back(1.70158)) : Easing.inOut(Easing.quad)Function that returns easing function for show or hide animation, depending on show argument
useNativeDriverboolYesfalseDefines if animations should use native driver
supportedOrientationsarray of enum('portrait', 'portrait-upside-down', 'landscape', 'landscape-left', 'landscape-right')YesThis prop is passed to react-native Modal, see react-native docs. Set this to ['portrait', 'landscape'] if you want your popover to resprect screen orientation.
calculateStatusBarboolYesfalseDefines if while use status bar height while calculating "Y" origin of anchor.

PopoverController and usePopover hook

PopoverController accepts function as children. This function is called with one argument of type PopoverControllerRenderProps and returns react element. The children of this element are your UI handle to open popover (Button, Toggle, whatever) and Popover element itself. Pass properties to you handle and Popover, and PopoverController will make them work together behind the scenes. All the props are required to make controller work.

usePopover returns object with same props as PopoverControllerRenderProps, except that ref has different name: touchableRef.

PopoverControllerRenderProps:

PropTypeDescription
openPopover() => voidCall this function when you want to open popover, e.g. pass to onPress of a Button
closePopover() => voidCall this function when you want to close popover. Typically you pass this as onClose prop of Popover, which will make popover close when tapped outside. If you have a button inside popover which should close the popover, pass this function to this button.
popoverVisiblebooleanPass this to visible prop of Popover component
setPopoverAnchor (PopoverController) / touchableRef (usePopover)ref functionPass this as ref to popover UI handle. This will bind popover display position to the position of this UI handle.
popoverAnchorRectRectPass this as fromRect prop of Popover component

Rect

Rect is an object with the following properties: {x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number}

Using without PopoverController

In this case you have to handle refs, measure UI handle and manage popover visibility manually:

import React from 'react';
import {
  findNodeHandle,
  NativeModules,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';
import Button from './Button';
import Popover from './popover';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  app: {
    ...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
    padding: 10,
    backgroundColor: '#c2ffd2',
    alignItems: 'center',
  },
});

export default class App2 extends React.Component {
  state = {
    showPopover: false,
    popoverAnchor: { x: 0, y: 0, width: 0, height: 0 },
  };

  setButton = (e) => {
    const handle = findNodeHandle(this.button);
    if (handle) {
      NativeModules.UIManager.measure(handle, (x0, y0, width, height, x, y) => {
        this.setState({ popoverAnchor: { x, y, width, height } });
      });
    }
  };

  openPopover = () => {
    this.setState({ showPopover: true });
  };

  closePopover = () => this.setState({ showPopover: false });

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.app}>
        <Button
          ref={(r) => {
            this.button = r;
          }}
          icon="arrow-up"
          onPress={this.openPopover}
          onLayout={this.setButton}
        />
        <Popover
          visible={this.state.showPopover}
          fromRect={this.state.popoverAnchor}
          onClose={this.closePopover}
          placement="bottom">
          <Text>Hi</Text>
        </Popover>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Contributing

If you want to add some features, feel free to submit PR.

