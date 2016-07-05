A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.
npm i react-native-modal-picker --save
You can either use this component as an wrapper around your existing component or use it in its default mode. In default mode a customizable button is rendered.
See
SampleApp for an example how to use this component.
import ModalPicker from 'react-native-modal-picker'
[..]
class SampleApp extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
textInputValue: ''
}
}
render() {
let index = 0;
const data = [
{ key: index++, section: true, label: 'Fruits' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Red Apples' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Cherries' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Cranberries' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Pink Grapefruit' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Raspberries' },
{ key: index++, section: true, label: 'Vegetables' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Beets' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Red Peppers' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Radishes' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Radicchio' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Red Onions' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Red Potatoes' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Rhubarb' },
{ key: index++, label: 'Tomatoes' }
];
return (
<View style={{flex:1, justifyContent:'space-around', padding:50}}>
<ModalPicker
data={data}
initValue="Select something yummy!"
onChange={(option)=>{ alert(`${option.label} (${option.key}) nom nom nom`) }} />
<ModalPicker
data={data}
initValue="Select something yummy!"
onChange={(option)=>{ this.setState({textInputValue:option.label})}}>
<TextInput
style={{borderWidth:1, borderColor:'#ccc', padding:10, height:30}}
editable={false}
placeholder="Select something yummy!"
value={this.state.textInputValue} />
</ModalPicker>
</View>
);
}
}
data - [] required, array of objects with a unique key and label
style - object optional, style definitions for the root element
onChange - function optional, callback function, when the users has selected an option
initValue - string optional, text that is initially shown on the button
cancelText - string optional, text of the cancel button
selectStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select element (available in default mode only!)
selectTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select element (available in default mode only!)
overlayStyle - object optional, style definitions for the overly/background element
sectionStyle - object optional, style definitions for the section element
sectionTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select text element
optionStyle - object optional, style definitions for the option element
optionTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the option text element
cancelStyle - object optional, style definitions for the cancel element
cancelTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the cancel text element