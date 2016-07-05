openbase logo
rnm

react-native-modal-picker

by Dan
0.0.16 (see all)

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

397

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version

react-native-modal-picker

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.

Demo

Install

npm i react-native-modal-picker --save

Usage

You can either use this component as an wrapper around your existing component or use it in its default mode. In default mode a customizable button is rendered.

See SampleApp for an example how to use this component.


import ModalPicker from 'react-native-modal-picker'

[..]

class SampleApp extends Component {

    constructor() {
        super();

        this.state = {
            textInputValue: ''
        }
    }

    render() {
        let index = 0;
        const data = [
            { key: index++, section: true, label: 'Fruits' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Red Apples' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Cherries' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Cranberries' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Pink Grapefruit' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Raspberries' },
            { key: index++, section: true, label: 'Vegetables' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Beets' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Red Peppers' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Radishes' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Radicchio' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Red Onions' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Red Potatoes' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Rhubarb' },
            { key: index++, label: 'Tomatoes' }
        ];

        return (
            <View style={{flex:1, justifyContent:'space-around', padding:50}}>

                <ModalPicker
                    data={data}
                    initValue="Select something yummy!"
                    onChange={(option)=>{ alert(`${option.label} (${option.key}) nom nom nom`) }} />

                <ModalPicker
                    data={data}
                    initValue="Select something yummy!"
                    onChange={(option)=>{ this.setState({textInputValue:option.label})}}>
                    
                    <TextInput
                        style={{borderWidth:1, borderColor:'#ccc', padding:10, height:30}}
                        editable={false}
                        placeholder="Select something yummy!"
                        value={this.state.textInputValue} />
                        
                </ModalPicker>
            </View>
        );
    }
}

Props

  • data - [] required, array of objects with a unique key and label
  • style - object optional, style definitions for the root element
  • onChange - function optional, callback function, when the users has selected an option
  • initValue - string optional, text that is initially shown on the button
  • cancelText - string optional, text of the cancel button
  • selectStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select element (available in default mode only!)
  • selectTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select element (available in default mode only!)
  • overlayStyle - object optional, style definitions for the overly/background element
  • sectionStyle - object optional, style definitions for the section element
  • sectionTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the select text element
  • optionStyle - object optional, style definitions for the option element
  • optionTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the option text element
  • cancelStyle - object optional, style definitions for the cancel element
  • cancelTextStyle - object optional, style definitions for the cancel text element

