A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.

Demo

Install

npm i react-native-modal-picker --save

Usage

You can either use this component as an wrapper around your existing component or use it in its default mode. In default mode a customizable button is rendered.

See SampleApp for an example how to use this component.

import ModalPicker from 'react-native-modal-picker' [..] class SampleApp extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { textInputValue : '' } } render() { let index = 0 ; const data = [ { key : index++, section : true , label : 'Fruits' }, { key : index++, label : 'Red Apples' }, { key : index++, label : 'Cherries' }, { key : index++, label : 'Cranberries' }, { key : index++, label : 'Pink Grapefruit' }, { key : index++, label : 'Raspberries' }, { key : index++, section : true , label : 'Vegetables' }, { key : index++, label : 'Beets' }, { key : index++, label : 'Red Peppers' }, { key : index++, label : 'Radishes' }, { key : index++, label : 'Radicchio' }, { key : index++, label : 'Red Onions' }, { key : index++, label : 'Red Potatoes' }, { key : index++, label : 'Rhubarb' }, { key : index++, label : 'Tomatoes' } ]; return ( <View style={{flex:1, justifyContent:'space-around', padding:50}}> <ModalPicker data={data} initValue="Select something yummy!" onChange={(option)=>{ alert(`${option.label} (${option.key}) nom nom nom`) }} /> <ModalPicker data={data} initValue="Select something yummy!" onChange={(option)=>{ this.setState({textInputValue:option.label})}}> <TextInput style={{borderWidth:1, borderColor:'#ccc', padding:10, height:30}} editable={false} placeholder="Select something yummy!" value={this.state.textInputValue} /> </ModalPicker> </View> ); } }

Props