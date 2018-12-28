An overlay component built using native Modal which can be invoked from anywhere in the component hierarchy.
NPM URL- https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-modal-overlay
closeOnTouchOutside.
This module accepts the following props:
|Prop
|Explanation
|Default Value
|Type
animationType
|Animation Type for modal/overlay. Can be any of the animations provided by react-native-animatable. Example:
fadeInUp
zoomIn,
bounceIn,
flipInX,
lightSpeedIn, etc.
|'fadeIn'
|string
easing
|Timing function for the animation provided by react-native-animatable
|'ease'
|string
visible
|Sets modal visibility
|false
|Boolean
closeOnTouchOutside
|If modal should close on touching outside the child component
|false
|Boolean
onClose
|Function to be called on close.
|noop
|Function
containerStyle
|Style for the Overlay container.
|{}
|Object
childrenWrapperStyle
|Style for children container.
|{}
|Object
accessible
|Whether internal components should be declared as accessible. Useful for iOS XCUITest.
|true
|Boolean
npm install react-native-modal-overlay --save or if you are using Yarn,
yarn add react-native-modal-overlay
import React, { Component} from 'react';
import Overlay from 'react-native-modal-overlay';
export default class OverlayExample extends Component {
state = {
modalVisible: true,
}
onClose = () => this.setState({ modalVisible: false});
render() {
return (
<Overlay visible={this.state.modalVisible} onClose={this.onClose} closeOnTouchOutside>
<Text>Some Modal Content</Text>
</Overlay>
);
}
}
Use case: For Example you have a cross button inside your modal and you want to close the modal when the button is pressed. This can be done by calling hideModal argument in the render props instead of calling
onClose. Refer to the example below:
import React, { Component, Fragment} from 'react';
import Overlay from 'react-native-modal-overlay';
export default class OverlayExample extends Component {
state = {
modalVisible: true,
}
onClose = () => this.setState({ modalVisible: false});
render() {
return (
<Overlay visible={this.state.modalVisible} onClose={this.onClose} closeOnTouchOutside
animationType="zoomIn" containerStyle={{backgroundColor: 'rgba(37, 8, 10, 0.78)'}}
childrenWrapperStyle={{backgroundColor: '#eee'}}
animationDuration={500}>
{
(hideModal, overlayState) => (
<Fragment>
<Text>Some Modal Content</Text>
<Text onPress={hideModal}>Close</Text>
</Fragment>
)
}
</Overlay>
);
}
}
Note that the whole
hideModal and
internal state of the component is being passed as arguments to the render prop.
Example Project URL: https://github.com/rgabs/react-native-modal-overlay-example
Don’t forget to hit star if you like my work :)