A cross-platform (iOS, Android) modal picker for React Native.
Features:
FlatList for lazy-loading and high performance
Use NPM/Yarn to install package:
react-native-modal-filter-picker
A basic demo:
import { Component, View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native'
import ModalFilterPicker from 'react-native-modal-filter-picker'
export default class App extends Component {
constructor (props, ctx) {
super(props, ctx);
this.state = {
visible: false,
picked: null,
};
}
render() {
const { visible, picked } = this.state;
const options = [
{
key: 'kenya',
label: 'Kenya',
},
{
key: 'uganda',
label: 'Uganda',
},
{
key: 'libya',
label: 'Libya',
},
{
key: 'morocco',
label: 'Morocco',
},
{
key: 'estonia',
label: 'Estonia',
},
];
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.buttonContainer} onPress={this.onShow}>
<Text>Select country</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Text style={appStyles.label}>Selected:</Text>
<Text>{picked}</Text>
<ModalFilterPicker
visible={visible}
onSelect={this.onSelect}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
options={options}
/>
</View>
);
}
onShow = () => {
this.setState({ visible: true });
}
onSelect = (picked) => {
this.setState({
picked: picked,
visible: false
})
}
onCancel = () => {
this.setState({
visible: false
});
}
}
The following functionality props can be passed to the component:
|Prop name
|Type
|Default
|Description
options
Array of
{ key, label }
|(required)
|The options to display in the list
onSelect
function (key) {}
|(required)
|Callback for when an option is chosen
onCancel
function () {}
|(required)
|Callback for when the cancel button is pressed
placeholderText
String
"Filter..."
|Placeholder text for filter input text field
placeholderTextColor
String
"#ccc"
|Color of placeholder text for filter input text field
androidUnderlineColor
String
"rgba(0,0,0,0)"
|Android text underline color of filter input text field
cancelButtonText
String
"Cancel"
|Cancel button text
title
String
null
|Title text which appears above options list
noResultsText
String
"No matches"
|Text to show when there are no results for filter
visible
Boolean
true
|Whether to show modal or not. This allows you to control when the picker is shown and/or hidden.
showFilter
Boolean
true
|Whether to show filter text field field or not
modal
Object
null
|Options to pass to native
Modal component
selectedOption
String
null
|The currently selected option, to visually differentiate it from others
flatListProps
Object
null
|Properties to pass to the rendered
FlatList
renderOption
function (option, isSelected) {}
null
|Custom option renderer
renderList
function () {}
null
|Custom option list renderer
renderCancelButton
function () {}
null
|Custom cancel button renderer
keyboardShouldPersistTaps
never/
always/
handle
never
|Determines when the keyboard should stay visible after a tap. If
never, tapping outside of the focused text input when the keyboard is up dismisses the keyboard. When this happens, children won't receive the tap. If
always, the keyboard will not dismiss automatically, and the scroll view will not catch taps, but children of the scroll view can catch taps. If
handled, the keyboard will not dismiss automatically when the tap was handled by a children, (or captured by an ancestor).
autoFocus
Boolean
false
|If true, focuses the input on
componentDidMount().
In addition, the following styling props (each of which must be an
Object consisting of styles) can be passed in:
|Prop name
|Description
overlayStyle
|Style for the background modal overlay
listContainerStyle
|Style for the
View wrapping the options list
filterTextInputContainerStyle
|Style for the
View wrapping the filter input text field
filterTextInputStyle
|Style for the filter input text field
cancelContainerStyle
|Style for the
View wrapping the cancel button
cancelButtonStyle
|Style for the cancel button button face
cancelButtonTextStyle
|Style for the cancel button text
titleTextStyle
|Style for the title text
optionTextStyle
|Style for the option text
By default the filter input field allows you to filter by the option
label
that's displayed on the screen.
But you can also attach a
searchKey attribute to
each option for the filtering algorithm to use. For example, we can allow the
user to filter by continent as
well as country name, even though we don't display the continent name:
render() {
const { visible } = this.state;
const options = [
{
key: 'kenya',
label: 'Kenya',
searchKey: 'Africa',
},
{
key: 'uganda',
label: 'Uganda',
searchKey: 'Africa',
},
{
key: 'libya',
label: 'Libya',
searchKey: 'Africa',
},
{
key: 'japan',
label: 'Japan',
searchKey: 'Asia',
},
{
key: 'estonia',
label: 'Estonia',
searchKey: 'Europe',
},
];
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ModalFilterPicker
onSelect={this.onSelect}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
options={options}
/>
</View>
);
}
If you run the above example, you will be able to type
africa into the filter
input field to see all the countries within Africa.
Note: Filtering is case-insensitive