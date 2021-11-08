A cross-platform (iOS, Android) modal picker for React Native.

Features:

Cross-platform (iOS, Android)

Default styling works well

Extensively customisable styling and rendering

Built-in search filter for long lists

Uses React Native FlatList for lazy-loading and high performance

for lazy-loading and high performance Compatible with React Native 0.40+

Successfully used in production apps

Installation

Use NPM/Yarn to install package: react-native-modal-filter-picker

Usage

A basic demo:

import { Component, View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native' import ModalFilterPicker from 'react-native-modal-filter-picker' export default class App extends Component { constructor (props, ctx) { super (props, ctx); this .state = { visible : false , picked : null , }; } render() { const { visible, picked } = this .state; const options = [ { key : 'kenya' , label : 'Kenya' , }, { key : 'uganda' , label : 'Uganda' , }, { key : 'libya' , label : 'Libya' , }, { key : 'morocco' , label : 'Morocco' , }, { key : 'estonia' , label : 'Estonia' , }, ]; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < TouchableOpacity style = {styles.buttonContainer} onPress = {this.onShow} > < Text > Select country </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < Text style = {appStyles.label} > Selected: </ Text > < Text > {picked} </ Text > < ModalFilterPicker visible = {visible} onSelect = {this.onSelect} onCancel = {this.onCancel} options = {options} /> </ View > ); } onShow = () => { this.setState({ visible: true }); } onSelect = (picked) => { this.setState({ picked: picked, visible: false }) } onCancel = () => { this.setState({ visible: false }); } }

Options

The following functionality props can be passed to the component:

Prop name Type Default Description options Array of { key, label } (required) The options to display in the list onSelect function (key) {} (required) Callback for when an option is chosen onCancel function () {} (required) Callback for when the cancel button is pressed placeholderText String "Filter..." Placeholder text for filter input text field placeholderTextColor String "#ccc" Color of placeholder text for filter input text field androidUnderlineColor String "rgba(0,0,0,0)" Android text underline color of filter input text field cancelButtonText String "Cancel" Cancel button text title String null Title text which appears above options list noResultsText String "No matches" Text to show when there are no results for filter visible Boolean true Whether to show modal or not. This allows you to control when the picker is shown and/or hidden. showFilter Boolean true Whether to show filter text field field or not modal Object null Options to pass to native Modal component selectedOption String null The currently selected option, to visually differentiate it from others flatListProps Object null Properties to pass to the rendered FlatList renderOption function (option, isSelected) {} null Custom option renderer renderList function () {} null Custom option list renderer renderCancelButton function () {} null Custom cancel button renderer keyboardShouldPersistTaps never / always / handle never Determines when the keyboard should stay visible after a tap. If never , tapping outside of the focused text input when the keyboard is up dismisses the keyboard. When this happens, children won't receive the tap. If always , the keyboard will not dismiss automatically, and the scroll view will not catch taps, but children of the scroll view can catch taps. If handled , the keyboard will not dismiss automatically when the tap was handled by a children, (or captured by an ancestor). autoFocus Boolean false If true, focuses the input on componentDidMount() .

In addition, the following styling props (each of which must be an Object consisting of styles) can be passed in:

Prop name Description overlayStyle Style for the background modal overlay listContainerStyle Style for the View wrapping the options list filterTextInputContainerStyle Style for the View wrapping the filter input text field filterTextInputStyle Style for the filter input text field cancelContainerStyle Style for the View wrapping the cancel button cancelButtonStyle Style for the cancel button button face cancelButtonTextStyle Style for the cancel button text titleTextStyle Style for the title text optionTextStyle Style for the option text

Advanced filtering

By default the filter input field allows you to filter by the option label that's displayed on the screen.

But you can also attach a searchKey attribute to each option for the filtering algorithm to use. For example, we can allow the user to filter by continent as well as country name, even though we don't display the continent name:

render() { const { visible } = this .state; const options = [ { key : 'kenya' , label : 'Kenya' , searchKey : 'Africa' , }, { key : 'uganda' , label : 'Uganda' , searchKey : 'Africa' , }, { key : 'libya' , label : 'Libya' , searchKey : 'Africa' , }, { key : 'japan' , label : 'Japan' , searchKey : 'Asia' , }, { key : 'estonia' , label : 'Estonia' , searchKey : 'Europe' , }, ]; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < ModalFilterPicker onSelect = {this.onSelect} onCancel = {this.onCancel} options = {options} /> </ View > ); }

If you run the above example, you will be able to type africa into the filter input field to see all the countries within Africa.

Note: Filtering is case-insensitive

License

MIT