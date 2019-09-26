A react-native dropdown/picker/selector component for both Android & iOS.

Features

Pure JS.

Compatible with both iOS and Android.

Auto position. (Won't be covered or clipped by the edge of screen.)

Zero configuration. (Options are needed of course or a loading indicator will show.)

Highly customizable.

Controllable with API by code. (Show/Hide/Select)

Change everything into a dropdown list trigger.

Demo

You can find them in the example.

Quick fix for react native 0.60. (Thanks to @ibtesamlatif2997)

Full update history list

Installation

npm i react-native-modal-dropdown -save

Usage

Basic

Import this module:

import ModalDropdown from 'react-native-modal-dropdown' ;

Use as a component:

<ModalDropdown options={[ 'option 1' , 'option 2' ]}/>

Use as a wrapper / container:

<ModalDropdown options={[ 'option 1' , 'option 2' ]}> ... < /ModalDropdown>

Customization

Give the style props as your choice:

style : Change the style of the button (basic mode) / container (wrapper mode).

: Change the style of the button (basic mode) / container (wrapper mode). textStyle : Change the style of text of the button. Invalid in wrapper mode.

: Change the style of text of the button. Invalid in wrapper mode. dropdownStyle : Change the style of dropdown container.

You can also render your option row and row separator by implement renderRow and renderSeparator function.

API

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description disabled bool Yes false disable / enable the component. defaultIndex number Yes -1 Init selected index. -1 : None is selected. This only change the highlight of the dropdown row, you have to give a defaultValue to change the init text. defaultValue string Yes Please select... Init text of the button. Invalid in wrapper mode. options array Yes Options. The dropdown will show a loading indicator if options is null / undefined . animated bool Yes true Disable / enable fade animation. showsVerticalScrollIndicator bool Yes true Show / hide vertical scroll indicator. style object Yes Style of the button. textStyle object Yes Style of the button text. Invalid in wrapper mode. dropdownStyle object Yes Style of the dropdown list. dropdownTextStyle object Yes Style of the dropdown option text. dropdownTextHighlightStyle object Yes Style of the dropdown selected option text. adjustFrame func Yes This is a callback after the frame of the dropdown have been calculated and before showing. You will receive a style object as argument with some of the props like width height top left and right . Change them to appropriate values that accord with your requirement and make the new style as the return value of this function. renderRow func Yes Customize render option rows: function(option,index,isSelected) Will render a default row if null / undefined . renderSeparator func Yes Customize render dropdown list separators. Will render a default thin gray line if null / undefined . renderButtonText func Yes Use this to extract and return text from option object. This text will show on button after option selected. Invalid in wrapper mode. onDropdownWillShow func Yes Trigger when dropdown will show by touching the button. Return false can cancel the event. onDropdownWillHide func Yes Trigger when dropdown will hide by touching the button. Return false can cancel the event. onSelect func Yes Trigger when option row touched with selected index and value . Return false can cancel the event. accessible bool Yes true Set accessibility of dropdown modal and dropdown rows keyboardShouldPersistTaps enum('always', 'never', 'handled') Yes 'never' See react-native ScrollView props

Methods

Method Description show() Show the dropdown. Won't trigger onDropdownWillShow . hide() Hide the dropdown. Won't trigger onDropdownWillHide . select(idx) Select the specified option of the idx . Select -1 will reset it to display defaultValue . Won't trigger onSelect .

Next version

Any suggestion is welcome.