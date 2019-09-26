A react-native dropdown/picker/selector component for both Android & iOS.
You can find them in the example.
npm i react-native-modal-dropdown -save
Import this module:
import ModalDropdown from 'react-native-modal-dropdown';
Use as a component:
<ModalDropdown options={['option 1', 'option 2']}/>
Use as a wrapper / container:
<ModalDropdown options={['option 1', 'option 2']}>
...
</ModalDropdown>
Give the style props as your choice:
style: Change the style of the button (basic mode) / container (wrapper mode).
textStyle: Change the style of text of the button. Invalid in wrapper mode.
dropdownStyle: Change the style of dropdown container.
You can also render your option row and row separator by implement
renderRow and
renderSeparator function.
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
disabled
|bool
|Yes
|false
|disable / enable the component.
defaultIndex
|number
|Yes
|-1
|Init selected index.
-1: None is selected. This only change the highlight of the dropdown row, you have to give a
defaultValue to change the init text.
defaultValue
|string
|Yes
|Please select...
|Init text of the button. Invalid in wrapper mode.
options
|array
|Yes
|Options. The dropdown will show a loading indicator if
options is
null/
undefined.
animated
|bool
|Yes
|true
|Disable / enable fade animation.
showsVerticalScrollIndicator
|bool
|Yes
|true
|Show / hide vertical scroll indicator.
style
|object
|Yes
|Style of the button.
textStyle
|object
|Yes
|Style of the button text. Invalid in wrapper mode.
dropdownStyle
|object
|Yes
|Style of the dropdown list.
dropdownTextStyle
|object
|Yes
|Style of the dropdown option text.
dropdownTextHighlightStyle
|object
|Yes
|Style of the dropdown selected option text.
adjustFrame
|func
|Yes
|This is a callback after the frame of the dropdown have been calculated and before showing. You will receive a style object as argument with some of the props like
width
height
top
left and
right. Change them to appropriate values that accord with your requirement and make the new style as the return value of this function.
renderRow
|func
|Yes
|Customize render option rows:
function(option,index,isSelected) Will render a default row if
null/
undefined.
renderSeparator
|func
|Yes
|Customize render dropdown list separators. Will render a default thin gray line if
null/
undefined.
renderButtonText
|func
|Yes
|Use this to extract and return text from option object. This text will show on button after option selected. Invalid in wrapper mode.
onDropdownWillShow
|func
|Yes
|Trigger when dropdown will show by touching the button. Return
false can cancel the event.
onDropdownWillHide
|func
|Yes
|Trigger when dropdown will hide by touching the button. Return
false can cancel the event.
onSelect
|func
|Yes
|Trigger when option row touched with selected
index and
value. Return
false can cancel the event.
accessible
|bool
|Yes
|true
|Set accessibility of dropdown modal and dropdown rows
keyboardShouldPersistTaps
|enum('always', 'never', 'handled')
|Yes
|'never'
|See react-native
ScrollView props
|Method
|Description
show()
|Show the dropdown. Won't trigger
onDropdownWillShow.
hide()
|Hide the dropdown. Won't trigger
onDropdownWillHide.
select(idx)
|Select the specified option of the
idx. Select
-1 will reset it to display
defaultValue. Won't trigger
onSelect.
Any suggestion is welcome.