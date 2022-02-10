react-native-modal-datetime-picker-nevo

A declarative cross-platform react-native date and time picker.
This library exposes a cross-platform interface for showing the native date-picker and time-picker inside a modal, providing a unified user and developer experience.
Under the hood this library is using
@react-native-community/datetimepicker.
If your project is not using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using npm or yarn:
# using npm
$ npm i react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker
# using yarn
$ yarn add react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker
Please notice that the
@react-native-community/datetimepicker package is a native module so it might require manual linking.
If your project is using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using the Expo CLI:
expo install react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker
To ensure the picker theme respects the device theme, you should also configure the appearance styles in your
app.json this way:
{
"expo": {
"userInterfaceStyle": "automatic"
}
}
Refer to the Appearance documentation on Expo for more info.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Button, View } from "react-native";
import DateTimePickerModal from "react-native-modal-datetime-picker";
const Example = () => {
const [isDatePickerVisible, setDatePickerVisibility] = useState(false);
const showDatePicker = () => {
setDatePickerVisibility(true);
};
const hideDatePicker = () => {
setDatePickerVisibility(false);
};
const handleConfirm = (date) => {
console.warn("A date has been picked: ", date);
hideDatePicker();
};
return (
<View>
<Button title="Show Date Picker" onPress={showDatePicker} />
<DateTimePickerModal
isVisible={isDatePickerVisible}
mode="date"
onConfirm={handleConfirm}
onCancel={hideDatePicker}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default Example;
👉 Please notice that all the
@react-native-community/react-native-datetimepicker props are supported as well!
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
backdropStyleIOS
|style
|The style of the picker backdrop view style (iOS)
cancelButtonTestID
|string
|Used to locate cancel button in end-to-end tests
cancelTextIOS
|string
|"Cancel"
|The label of the cancel button (iOS)
confirmButtonTestID
|string
|Used to locate confirm button in end-to-end tests
confirmTextIOS
|string
|"Confirm"
|The label of the confirm button (iOS)
customCancelButtonIOS
|component
|Overrides the default cancel button component (iOS)
customConfirmButtonIOS
|component
|Overrides the default confirm button component (iOS)
customHeaderIOS
|component
|Overrides the default header component (iOS)
customPickerIOS
|component
|Overrides the default native picker component (iOS)
date
|obj
|new Date()
|Initial selected date/time
isVisible
|bool
|false
|Show the datetime picker?
isDarkModeEnabled
|bool?
|undefined
|Forces the picker dark/light mode if set (otherwise fallbacks to the Appearance color scheme) (iOS)
modalPropsIOS
|object
|{}
|Additional modal props for iOS
modalStyleIOS
|style
|Style of the modal content (iOS)
mode
|string
|"date"
|Choose between "date", "time", and "datetime"
onCancel
|func
|REQUIRED
|Function called on dismiss
onChange
|func
|() => null
|Function called when the date changes (with the new date as parameter).
onConfirm
|func
|REQUIRED
|Function called on date or time picked. It returns the date or time as a JavaScript Date object
onHide
|func
|() => null
|Called after the hide animation
pickerContainerStyleIOS
|style
|The style of the picker container (iOS)
pickerStyleIOS
|style
|The style of the picker component wrapper (iOS)
This repo is only maintained by me, and unfortunately I don't have enough time for dedicated support & question.
If you're experiencing issues, please check the FAQs below.
For questions and support, please start try starting a discussion or try asking it on StackOverflow.
⚠️ Please use the GitHub issues only for well-described and reproducible bugs. Question/support issues will be closed.
Under the hood
react-native-modal-datetime-picker uses
@react-native-community/datetimepicker.
If you're experiencing issues, try swapping
react-native-datetime-picker with
@react-native-community/datetimepicker. If the issue persists, check if it has already been reported as a an issue or check the other FAQs.
Set the
mode prop to
time.
You can also display both the datepicker and the timepicker in one step by setting the
mode prop to
datetime.
Please make sure you're using the
date props (and not the
value one).
Yes!
You can set the
display prop (that we'll pass down to
react-native-datetimepicker) to
inline to use the new iOS 14 picker.
Please notice that you should probably avoid using this new style with a time-only picker (so with
modeset to
time) because it doesn't suit well this use case.
This seems to be a known issue of the
@react-native-community/datetimepicker. Please see this thread for a couple of workarounds. The solution, as described in this reply is hiding the modal, before doing anything else.
The most common approach for solving this issue when using an
Input is:
Input with a "
Pressable"/
Button (
TouchableWithoutFeedback/
TouchableOpacity +
activeOpacity={1} for example)
Input from being focused. You could set
editable={false} too for preventing Keyboard opening
hideModal() callback as a first thing inside
onConfirm/
onCancel callback props
const [isVisible, setVisible] = useState(false);
const [date, setDate] = useState('');
<TouchableOpacity
activeOpaticy={1}
onPress={() => setVisible(true)}>
<Input
value={value}
editable={false} // optional
/>
</TouchableOpacity>
<DatePicker
isVisible={isVisible}
onConfirm={(date) => {
setVisible(false); // <- first thing
setValue(parseDate(date));
}}
onCancel={() => setVisible(false)}
/>
You can't —
@react-native-community/datetimepicker doesn't allow you to do so. That said, you can allow only "range" of dates by setting a minimum and maximum date. See below for more info.
You can use the
minimumDate and
maximumDate props from
@react-native-community/datetimepicker.
This is more a React-Native specific question than a react-native-modal-datetime-picker one.
See issue #29 and #106 for some solutions.
The
is24Hour prop is only available on Android but you can use a small hack for enabling it on iOS by setting the picker timezone to
en_GB:
<DatePicker
mode="time"
locale="en_GB" // Use "en_GB" here
date={new Date()}
/>
Under the hood this library is using
@react-native-community/datetimepicker. You can't change the language/locale from
react-native-modal-datetime-picker. Locale/language is set at the native level, on the device itself.
On iOS, you can set an automatic detection of the locale (
fr_FR,
en_GB, ...) depending on the user's device locale.
To do so, edit your
AppDelegate.m file and add the following to
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions.
// Force DatePicker locale to current language (for: 24h or 12h format, full day names etc...)
NSString *currentLanguage = [[NSLocale preferredLanguages] firstObject];
[[UIDatePicker appearance] setLocale:[[NSLocale alloc]initWithLocaleIdentifier:currentLanguage]];
Please make sure you're on the latest version of
react-native-modal-datetime-picker and of the
@react-native-community/datetimepicker.
We already closed several iOS 14 issues that were all caused by outdated/cached versions of the community datetimepicker.
Also, double check that the picker light/dark theme is aligned with the OS one (e.g., don't "force" a theme using
isDarkModeEnabled).
Unfortunately this is a know issue with React-Native on iOS. Even by using the
onHide callback exposed by
react-native-modal-datetime-picker you might not be able to show the (native) alert successfully. The only workaround that seems to work consistently for now is to wrap showing the alter in a setTimeout 😔:
const handleHide = () => {
setTimeout(() => Alert.alert("Hello"), 0);
};
See issue #512 for more info.
onConfirm not match the picked date (on iOS)?
On iOS, clicking the "Confirm" button while the spinner is still in motion — even just slightly in motion — will cause the
onConfirm callback to return the initial date instead of the picked one. This is is a long standing iOS issue (that can happen even on native app like the iOS calendar) and there's no failproof way to fix it on the JavaScript side.
See this GitHub gist for an example of how it might be solved at the native level — but keep in mind it won't work on this component until it has been merged into the official React-Native repo.
Related issue in the React-Native repo here.
See issue #216 for a possible workaround.
Please see the contributing guide.
The library is released under the MIT license. For more details see
LICENSE.