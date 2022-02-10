react-native-modal-datetime-picker-nevo

openbase logo
Readme

react-native-modal-datetime-picker

npm version Supports Android and iOS

A declarative cross-platform react-native date and time picker.

This library exposes a cross-platform interface for showing the native date-picker and time-picker inside a modal, providing a unified user and developer experience.

Under the hood this library is using @react-native-community/datetimepicker.

Setup (for non-Expo projects)

If your project is not using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using npm or yarn:

# using npm
$ npm i react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker

# using yarn
$ yarn add react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker

Please notice that the @react-native-community/datetimepicker package is a native module so it might require manual linking.

Setup (for Expo projects)

If your project is using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using the Expo CLI:

expo install react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker

To ensure the picker theme respects the device theme, you should also configure the appearance styles in your app.json this way:

{
  "expo": {
    "userInterfaceStyle": "automatic"
  }
}

Refer to the Appearance documentation on Expo for more info.

Usage

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Button, View } from "react-native";
import DateTimePickerModal from "react-native-modal-datetime-picker";

const Example = () => {
  const [isDatePickerVisible, setDatePickerVisibility] = useState(false);

  const showDatePicker = () => {
    setDatePickerVisibility(true);
  };

  const hideDatePicker = () => {
    setDatePickerVisibility(false);
  };

  const handleConfirm = (date) => {
    console.warn("A date has been picked: ", date);
    hideDatePicker();
  };

  return (
    <View>
      <Button title="Show Date Picker" onPress={showDatePicker} />
      <DateTimePickerModal
        isVisible={isDatePickerVisible}
        mode="date"
        onConfirm={handleConfirm}
        onCancel={hideDatePicker}
      />
    </View>
  );
};

export default Example;

Available props

👉 Please notice that all the @react-native-community/react-native-datetimepicker props are supported as well!

NameTypeDefaultDescription
backdropStyleIOSstyleThe style of the picker backdrop view style (iOS)
cancelButtonTestIDstringUsed to locate cancel button in end-to-end tests
cancelTextIOSstring"Cancel"The label of the cancel button (iOS)
confirmButtonTestIDstringUsed to locate confirm button in end-to-end tests
confirmTextIOSstring"Confirm"The label of the confirm button (iOS)
customCancelButtonIOScomponentOverrides the default cancel button component (iOS)
customConfirmButtonIOScomponentOverrides the default confirm button component (iOS)
customHeaderIOScomponentOverrides the default header component (iOS)
customPickerIOScomponentOverrides the default native picker component (iOS)
dateobjnew Date()Initial selected date/time
isVisibleboolfalseShow the datetime picker?
isDarkModeEnabledbool?undefinedForces the picker dark/light mode if set (otherwise fallbacks to the Appearance color scheme) (iOS)
modalPropsIOSobject{}Additional modal props for iOS
modalStyleIOSstyleStyle of the modal content (iOS)
modestring"date"Choose between "date", "time", and "datetime"
onCancelfuncREQUIREDFunction called on dismiss
onChangefunc() => nullFunction called when the date changes (with the new date as parameter).
onConfirmfuncREQUIREDFunction called on date or time picked. It returns the date or time as a JavaScript Date object
onHidefunc() => nullCalled after the hide animation
pickerContainerStyleIOSstyleThe style of the picker container (iOS)
pickerStyleIOSstyleThe style of the picker component wrapper (iOS)

Frequently Asked Questions

This repo is only maintained by me, and unfortunately I don't have enough time for dedicated support & question. If you're experiencing issues, please check the FAQs below.
For questions and support, please start try starting a discussion or try asking it on StackOverflow.
⚠️ Please use the GitHub issues only for well-described and reproducible bugs. Question/support issues will be closed.

The component is not working as expected, what should I do?

Under the hood react-native-modal-datetime-picker uses @react-native-community/datetimepicker. If you're experiencing issues, try swapping react-native-datetime-picker with @react-native-community/datetimepicker. If the issue persists, check if it has already been reported as a an issue or check the other FAQs.

How can I show the timepicker instead of the datepicker?

Set the mode prop to time. You can also display both the datepicker and the timepicker in one step by setting the mode prop to datetime.

Why is the initial date not working?

Please make sure you're using the date props (and not the value one).

Can I use the new iOS 14 style for the date/time picker?

Yes!
You can set the display prop (that we'll pass down to react-native-datetimepicker) to inline to use the new iOS 14 picker.

Please notice that you should probably avoid using this new style with a time-only picker (so with mode set to time) because it doesn't suit well this use case.

Why does the picker show up twice on Android?

This seems to be a known issue of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker. Please see this thread for a couple of workarounds. The solution, as described in this reply is hiding the modal, before doing anything else.

Example of solution using Input + DatePicker

The most common approach for solving this issue when using an Input is:

  • Wrap your Input with a "Pressable"/Button (TouchableWithoutFeedback/TouchableOpacity + activeOpacity={1} for example)
  • Prevent Input from being focused. You could set editable={false} too for preventing Keyboard opening
  • Triggering your hideModal() callback as a first thing inside onConfirm/onCancel callback props
const [isVisible, setVisible] = useState(false);
const [date, setDate] = useState('');

<TouchableOpacity
  activeOpaticy={1}
  onPress={() => setVisible(true)}>
  <Input
    value={value}
    editable={false} // optional
  />
</TouchableOpacity>
<DatePicker
  isVisible={isVisible}
  onConfirm={(date) => {
    setVisible(false); // <- first thing
    setValue(parseDate(date));
  }}
  onCancel={() => setVisible(false)}
/>

How can I allow picking only specific dates?

You can't — @react-native-community/datetimepicker doesn't allow you to do so. That said, you can allow only "range" of dates by setting a minimum and maximum date. See below for more info.

How can I set a minimum and/or maximum date?

You can use the minimumDate and maximumDate props from @react-native-community/datetimepicker.

How do I change the color of the Android date and time pickers?

This is more a React-Native specific question than a react-native-modal-datetime-picker one.
See issue #29 and #106 for some solutions.

How to set a 24-hours format in iOS?

The is24Hour prop is only available on Android but you can use a small hack for enabling it on iOS by setting the picker timezone to en_GB:

<DatePicker
  mode="time"
  locale="en_GB" // Use "en_GB" here
  date={new Date()}
/>

How can I change the picker language/locale?

Under the hood this library is using @react-native-community/datetimepicker. You can't change the language/locale from react-native-modal-datetime-picker. Locale/language is set at the native level, on the device itself.

How can I set an automatic locale in iOS?

On iOS, you can set an automatic detection of the locale (fr_FR, en_GB, ...) depending on the user's device locale. To do so, edit your AppDelegate.m file and add the following to didFinishLaunchingWithOptions.

// Force DatePicker locale to current language (for: 24h or 12h format, full day names etc...)
NSString *currentLanguage = [[NSLocale preferredLanguages] firstObject];
[[UIDatePicker appearance] setLocale:[[NSLocale alloc]initWithLocaleIdentifier:currentLanguage]];

Why is the picker is not showing the right layout on iOS >= 14?

Please make sure you're on the latest version of react-native-modal-datetime-picker and of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker. We already closed several iOS 14 issues that were all caused by outdated/cached versions of the community datetimepicker.

Why is the picker not visible/transparent on iOS?

Please make sure you're on the latest version of react-native-modal-datetime-picker and of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker. Also, double check that the picker light/dark theme is aligned with the OS one (e.g., don't "force" a theme using isDarkModeEnabled).

Why can't I show an alert after the picker has been hidden (on iOS)?

Unfortunately this is a know issue with React-Native on iOS. Even by using the onHide callback exposed by react-native-modal-datetime-picker you might not be able to show the (native) alert successfully. The only workaround that seems to work consistently for now is to wrap showing the alter in a setTimeout 😔:

const handleHide = () => {
  setTimeout(() => Alert.alert("Hello"), 0);
};

See issue #512 for more info.

Why does the date of onConfirm not match the picked date (on iOS)?

On iOS, clicking the "Confirm" button while the spinner is still in motion — even just slightly in motion — will cause the onConfirm callback to return the initial date instead of the picked one. This is is a long standing iOS issue (that can happen even on native app like the iOS calendar) and there's no failproof way to fix it on the JavaScript side.
See this GitHub gist for an example of how it might be solved at the native level — but keep in mind it won't work on this component until it has been merged into the official React-Native repo.

Related issue in the React-Native repo here.

How do I make it work with snapshot testing?

See issue #216 for a possible workaround.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guide.

License

The library is released under the MIT license. For more details see LICENSE.

