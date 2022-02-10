A declarative cross-platform react-native date and time picker.

This library exposes a cross-platform interface for showing the native date-picker and time-picker inside a modal, providing a unified user and developer experience.

Under the hood this library is using @react-native-community/datetimepicker .

Setup (for non-Expo projects)

If your project is not using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using npm or yarn:

$ npm i react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker $ yarn add react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker

Please notice that the @react-native-community/datetimepicker package is a native module so it might require manual linking.

Setup (for Expo projects)

If your project is using Expo, install the library and the community date/time picker using the Expo CLI:

expo install react-native-modal-datetime-picker @react-native-community/datetimepicker

To ensure the picker theme respects the device theme, you should also configure the appearance styles in your app.json this way:

{ "expo" : { "userInterfaceStyle" : "automatic" } }

Refer to the Appearance documentation on Expo for more info.

Usage

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Button, View } from "react-native" ; import DateTimePickerModal from "react-native-modal-datetime-picker" ; const Example = () => { const [isDatePickerVisible, setDatePickerVisibility] = useState( false ); const showDatePicker = () => { setDatePickerVisibility( true ); }; const hideDatePicker = () => { setDatePickerVisibility( false ); }; const handleConfirm = ( date ) => { console .warn( "A date has been picked: " , date); hideDatePicker(); }; return ( <View> <Button title="Show Date Picker" onPress={showDatePicker} /> <DateTimePickerModal isVisible={isDatePickerVisible} mode="date" onConfirm={handleConfirm} onCancel={hideDatePicker} /> </View> ); }; export default Example;

Available props

👉 Please notice that all the @react-native-community/react-native-datetimepicker props are supported as well!

Name Type Default Description backdropStyleIOS style The style of the picker backdrop view style (iOS) cancelButtonTestID string Used to locate cancel button in end-to-end tests cancelTextIOS string "Cancel" The label of the cancel button (iOS) confirmButtonTestID string Used to locate confirm button in end-to-end tests confirmTextIOS string "Confirm" The label of the confirm button (iOS) customCancelButtonIOS component Overrides the default cancel button component (iOS) customConfirmButtonIOS component Overrides the default confirm button component (iOS) customHeaderIOS component Overrides the default header component (iOS) customPickerIOS component Overrides the default native picker component (iOS) date obj new Date() Initial selected date/time isVisible bool false Show the datetime picker? isDarkModeEnabled bool? undefined Forces the picker dark/light mode if set (otherwise fallbacks to the Appearance color scheme) (iOS) modalPropsIOS object {} Additional modal props for iOS modalStyleIOS style Style of the modal content (iOS) mode string "date" Choose between "date", "time", and "datetime" onCancel func REQUIRED Function called on dismiss onChange func () => null Function called when the date changes (with the new date as parameter). onConfirm func REQUIRED Function called on date or time picked. It returns the date or time as a JavaScript Date object onHide func () => null Called after the hide animation pickerContainerStyleIOS style The style of the picker container (iOS) pickerStyleIOS style The style of the picker component wrapper (iOS)

Frequently Asked Questions

This repo is only maintained by me, and unfortunately I don't have enough time for dedicated support & question. If you're experiencing issues, please check the FAQs below.

For questions and support, please start try starting a discussion or try asking it on StackOverflow.

⚠️ Please use the GitHub issues only for well-described and reproducible bugs. Question/support issues will be closed.

The component is not working as expected, what should I do?

Under the hood react-native-modal-datetime-picker uses @react-native-community/datetimepicker . If you're experiencing issues, try swapping react-native-datetime-picker with @react-native-community/datetimepicker . If the issue persists, check if it has already been reported as a an issue or check the other FAQs.

Set the mode prop to time . You can also display both the datepicker and the timepicker in one step by setting the mode prop to datetime .

Please make sure you're using the date props (and not the value one).

Yes!

You can set the display prop (that we'll pass down to react-native-datetimepicker ) to inline to use the new iOS 14 picker.

Please notice that you should probably avoid using this new style with a time-only picker (so with mode set to time ) because it doesn't suit well this use case.

Why does the picker show up twice on Android?

This seems to be a known issue of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker . Please see this thread for a couple of workarounds. The solution, as described in this reply is hiding the modal, before doing anything else.

Example of solution using Input + DatePicker The most common approach for solving this issue when using an Input is: Wrap your Input with a " Pressable "/ Button ( TouchableWithoutFeedback / TouchableOpacity + activeOpacity={1} for example)

with a " "/ ( / + for example) Prevent Input from being focused. You could set editable={false} too for preventing Keyboard opening

from being focused. You could set too for preventing Keyboard opening Triggering your hideModal() callback as a first thing inside onConfirm / onCancel callback props const [isVisible, setVisible] = useState( false ); const [date, setDate] = useState( '' ); <TouchableOpacity activeOpaticy={1} onPress={() => setVisible(true)}> <Input value={value} editable={false} // optional /> </TouchableOpacity> <DatePicker isVisible={isVisible} onConfirm={(date) => { setVisible(false); // <- first thing setValue(parseDate(date)); }} onCancel={() => setVisible(false)} />

You can't — @react-native-community/datetimepicker doesn't allow you to do so. That said, you can allow only "range" of dates by setting a minimum and maximum date. See below for more info.

You can use the minimumDate and maximumDate props from @react-native-community/datetimepicker .

This is more a React-Native specific question than a react-native-modal-datetime-picker one.

See issue #29 and #106 for some solutions.

How to set a 24-hours format in iOS?

The is24Hour prop is only available on Android but you can use a small hack for enabling it on iOS by setting the picker timezone to en_GB :

<DatePicker mode= "time" locale= "en_GB" date={ new Date ()} />

How can I change the picker language/locale?

Under the hood this library is using @react-native-community/datetimepicker . You can't change the language/locale from react-native-modal-datetime-picker . Locale/language is set at the native level, on the device itself.

How can I set an automatic locale in iOS?

On iOS, you can set an automatic detection of the locale ( fr_FR , en_GB , ...) depending on the user's device locale. To do so, edit your AppDelegate.m file and add the following to didFinishLaunchingWithOptions .

NSString *currentLanguage = [[ NSLocale preferredLanguages] firstObject]; [[ UIDatePicker appearance] setLocale:[[ NSLocale alloc]initWithLocaleIdentifier:currentLanguage]];

Why is the picker is not showing the right layout on iOS >= 14?

Please make sure you're on the latest version of react-native-modal-datetime-picker and of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker . We already closed several iOS 14 issues that were all caused by outdated/cached versions of the community datetimepicker.

Why is the picker not visible/transparent on iOS?

Please make sure you're on the latest version of react-native-modal-datetime-picker and of the @react-native-community/datetimepicker . Also, double check that the picker light/dark theme is aligned with the OS one (e.g., don't "force" a theme using isDarkModeEnabled ).

Why can't I show an alert after the picker has been hidden (on iOS)?

Unfortunately this is a know issue with React-Native on iOS. Even by using the onHide callback exposed by react-native-modal-datetime-picker you might not be able to show the (native) alert successfully. The only workaround that seems to work consistently for now is to wrap showing the alter in a setTimeout 😔:

const handleHide = () => { setTimeout( () => Alert.alert( "Hello" ), 0 ); };

See issue #512 for more info.

On iOS, clicking the "Confirm" button while the spinner is still in motion — even just slightly in motion — will cause the onConfirm callback to return the initial date instead of the picked one. This is is a long standing iOS issue (that can happen even on native app like the iOS calendar) and there's no failproof way to fix it on the JavaScript side.

See this GitHub gist for an example of how it might be solved at the native level — but keep in mind it won't work on this component until it has been merged into the official React-Native repo.

Related issue in the React-Native repo here.

How do I make it work with snapshot testing?

See issue #216 for a possible workaround.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guide.

License