A fork of react-native-mock that renders components

Requirements

Node.js 4+

The latest version of react-native

Installation

npm i react-native-mock-render --save-dev

require ( 'react-native-mock-render/mock' );

Jest

Jest doesn't support require.cache , so the correct way to do the mocking is using jest.mock('react-native', () => require('react-native-mock-render'), {virtual: true}) in your tests setup file.

We wanted to be able deeply render React Native components in our integration tests and already used react-native-mock .

Contributors