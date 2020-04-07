openbase logo
react-native-mock-render

by Root-App
0.1.9 (see all)

a fork of react-native-mock that renders

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

76

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-mock-render

A fork of react-native-mock that renders components

Requirements

  • Node.js 4+
  • The latest version of react-native

Installation

npm i react-native-mock-render --save-dev

/* file-that-runs-before-all-of-my-tests.js */

// This will mutate `react-native`'s require cache with `react-native-mock`'s.
require('react-native-mock-render/mock'); // <-- side-effects!!!

Jest

Jest doesn't support require.cache, so the correct way to do the mocking is using jest.mock('react-native', () => require('react-native-mock-render'), {virtual: true}) in your tests setup file.

Why?

We wanted to be able deeply render React Native components in our integration tests and already used react-native-mock.

Contributors

react-native-mock Core Contributors

