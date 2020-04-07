A fork of react-native-mock that renders components
npm i react-native-mock-render --save-dev
/* file-that-runs-before-all-of-my-tests.js */
// This will mutate `react-native`'s require cache with `react-native-mock`'s.
require('react-native-mock-render/mock'); // <-- side-effects!!!
Jest doesn't support
require.cache, so the correct way to do the mocking is using
jest.mock('react-native', () => require('react-native-mock-render'), {virtual: true}) in your tests setup file.
We wanted to be able deeply render React Native components in our integration tests and already used
react-native-mock.