rnm

react-native-mock

by Jake Howard
0.3.1 (see all)

A fully mocked and test-friendly version of react native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

571

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Interested in helping maintain react-native-mock? Reach out!

react-native-mock Build Status

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/RealOrangeOne/react-native-mock A fully mocked and test-friendly version of react native

Requirements

  • Node.js 4+
  • The latest version of react-native

Note: This library is designed to work with the most recent version of react-native. If you aren't using the most recent version, you will need to download an older version of this library, as the API is likely to be different, and the dependencies are likely to break.

How Am I Supposed To Use This?

npm i react-native-mock --save-dev

/* file-that-runs-before-all-of-my-tests.js */

// This will mutate `react-native`'s require cache with `react-native-mock`'s.
require('react-native-mock/mock'); // <-- side-effects!!!

Why?

Testing React Native components is hard. I'm hoping this makes it easier.

I wrote a React Testing Library that works really well for React "Web", but didn't really work for React "Native" without something like this.

Wait... Is this actually a terrible idea?

I don't know. Maybe.

I'd love to figure that out though... feel free to file an issue if you have opinions.

Contributing

Discovered a bug, got a new feature, or found something that needs improving? Submit a PR!

Make sure to read through the CONTRIBUTING.md file before submitting your PR!

Core Contributors

What do the labels mean?

See this wiki page.

