wrapBy param (equal to MobX
observer) to
<Router>
React Native Reactive programming using RNRF and MobX
Thin wrapper around Mobx allows to use all power of reactive programming but leave your React Native Components 'framework free' i.e doesn't depend from MobX, Redux, etc.
This component is just thin wrapper around RNRF, so check its docs, install it and then install this module and import it instead of RNRF.
Example of reactive model counter:
Example.js:
import React from 'react';
import {Router, Scene} from 'react-native-mobx';
// view and model for Counter scene
import Counter from './components/Counter';
import store from './model/counter';
export default () =>
<Router store={store}>
<Scene key="launch" component={Counter} hideNavBar/>
</Router>
counter.js (model)
import {reaction, observable, observe, computed, autorun} from 'mobx';
import autobind from 'autobind-decorator'
@autobind
class CounterStore {
@observable counter = 0;
total = 0;
constructor(){
reaction(()=>this.counter, ()=>this.total++);
}
increase(){
this.counter++;
}
decrease(){
this.counter--;
}
}
export default new CounterStore();
Counter.js (view)
import React from 'react';
import {
View,
Text,
TouchableOpacity,
StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';
import Button from 'react-native-button';
const Counter = ({store}) =>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native Reactive!
</Text>
<Text>Counter: {store.counter}</Text>
<Text>Total clicks: {store.total}</Text>
<Button onPress={store.increase}>+</Button>
<Button onPress={store.decrease}>-</Button>
</View>
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
instructions: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#333333',
marginBottom: 5,
},
});
export default Counter;