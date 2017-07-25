openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-mobx

by Pavel Aksonov
0.3.1 (see all)

Make your app reactive with MobX and react-native-router-flux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Package is obsolete with latest react-native-router-flux v4 - RNRF allows now wrapping all scenes and navbar by passing wrapBy param (equal to MobX observer) to <Router>

react-native-mobx

React Native Reactive programming using RNRF and MobX

What is it?

Thin wrapper around Mobx allows to use all power of reactive programming but leave your React Native Components 'framework free' i.e doesn't depend from MobX, Redux, etc.

How to use it?

This component is just thin wrapper around RNRF, so check its docs, install it and then install this module and import it instead of RNRF.

Example of reactive model counter:

demo

Example.js:

import React from 'react';
import {Router, Scene} from 'react-native-mobx';

// view and model for Counter scene
import Counter from './components/Counter';
import store from './model/counter';

export default () =>
  <Router store={store}>
    <Scene key="launch" component={Counter} hideNavBar/>
  </Router>

counter.js (model)

import {reaction, observable, observe, computed, autorun} from 'mobx';
import autobind from 'autobind-decorator'

@autobind
class CounterStore {
  @observable counter = 0;
  total = 0;

  constructor(){
    reaction(()=>this.counter, ()=>this.total++);
  }


  increase(){
    this.counter++;
  }

  decrease(){
    this.counter--;
  }
}

export default  new CounterStore();

Counter.js (view)

import React from 'react';
import {
  View,
  Text,
  TouchableOpacity,
  StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';
import Button from 'react-native-button';

const Counter = ({store}) =>
  <View style={styles.container}>
    <Text style={styles.welcome}>
      Welcome to React Native Reactive!
    </Text>
    <Text>Counter: {store.counter}</Text>
    <Text>Total clicks: {store.total}</Text>
    <Button onPress={store.increase}>+</Button>
    <Button onPress={store.decrease}>-</Button>
  </View>

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  instructions: {
    textAlign: 'center',
    color: '#333333',
    marginBottom: 5,
  },
});

export default Counter;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial