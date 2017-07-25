React Native Reactive programming using RNRF and MobX

What is it?

Thin wrapper around Mobx allows to use all power of reactive programming but leave your React Native Components 'framework free' i.e doesn't depend from MobX, Redux, etc.

How to use it?

This component is just thin wrapper around RNRF, so check its docs, install it and then install this module and import it instead of RNRF.

Example of reactive model counter:

Example.js:

import React from 'react' ; import {Router, Scene} from 'react-native-mobx' ; import Counter from './components/Counter' ; import store from './model/counter' ; export default () => < Router store = {store} > < Scene key = "launch" component = {Counter} hideNavBar /> </ Router >

counter.js (model)

import {reaction, observable, observe, computed, autorun} from 'mobx' ; import autobind from 'autobind-decorator' @autobind class CounterStore { @observable counter = 0 ; total = 0 ; constructor (){ reaction( () => this .counter, ()=> this .total++); } increase(){ this .counter++; } decrease(){ this .counter--; } } export default new CounterStore();

Counter.js (view)