MMKV The fastest key/value storage for React Native.

MMKV is an efficient, small mobile key-value storage framework developed by WeChat. See Tencent/MMKV for more information

is an efficient, small mobile key-value storage framework developed by WeChat. See Tencent/MMKV for more information react-native-mmkv is a library that allows you to easily use MMKV inside your React Native applications. It provides fast and direct bindings to the native C++ library which are accessible through a simple JS API.

Features

Get and set strings, booleans and numbers

and strings, booleans and numbers Fully synchronous calls, no async/await, no Promises, no Bridge.

calls, no async/await, no Promises, no Bridge. Encryption support (secure storage)

support (secure storage) Multiple instances support (separate user-data with global data)

support (separate user-data with global data) Customize storage location

High performance because everything is written in C++ (even the JS functions have C++ bodies!)

because everything is (even the JS functions have C++ bodies!) ~30x faster than AsyncStorage

Uses JSI instead of the "old" Bridge

instead of the "old" Bridge iOS , Android and Web support

, and support Easy to use React Hooks API

react-native-mmkv is sponsored by getstream.io.

Try the React Native Chat tutorial 💬

Benchmark

AsyncStorage vs MMKV: Reading a value from Storage 1000 times.

Measured in milliseconds on an iPhone 8, lower is better.

Installation

React Native

yarn add react-native-mmkv cd ios && pod install

Expo

expo install react-native-mmkv expo prebuild

Usage

Create a new instance

To create a new instance of the MMKV storage, use the MMKV constructor. It is recommended that you re-use this instance throughout your entire app instead of creating a new instance each time, so export the storage object.

Default

import { MMKV } from 'react-native-mmkv' export const storage = new MMKV()

This creates a new storage instance using the default MMKV storage ID ( mmkv.default ).

Customize

import { MMKV } from 'react-native-mmkv' export const storage = new MMKV({ id : `user- ${userId} -storage` , path : ` ${USER_DIRECTORY} /storage` , encryptionKey : 'hunter2' })

This creates a new storage instance using a custom MMKV storage ID. By using a custom storage ID, your storage is separated from the default MMKV storage of your app.

The following values can be configured:

id : The MMKV instance's ID. If you want to use multiple instances, use different IDs. For example, you can separte the global app's storage and a logged-in user's storage. (default: 'mmkv.default' )

: The MMKV instance's ID. If you want to use multiple instances, use different IDs. For example, you can separte the global app's storage and a logged-in user's storage. (default: ) path : The MMKV instance's root path. By default, MMKV stores file inside $(Documents)/mmkv/ . You can customize MMKV's root directory on MMKV initialization (documentation: iOS / Android)

: The MMKV instance's root path. By default, MMKV stores file inside . You can customize MMKV's root directory on MMKV initialization (documentation: iOS / Android) encryptionKey : The MMKV instance's encryption/decryption key. By default, MMKV stores all key-values in plain text on file, relying on iOS's/Android's sandbox to make sure the file is encrypted. Should you worry about information leaking, you can choose to encrypt MMKV. (documentation: iOS / Android)

Set

storage.set( 'user.name' , 'Marc' ) storage.set( 'user.age' , 21 ) storage.set( 'is-mmkv-fast-asf' , true )

Get

const username = storage.getString( 'user.name' ) const age = storage.getNumber( 'user.age' ) const isMmkvFastAsf = storage.getBoolean( 'is-mmkv-fast-asf' )

Keys

const hasUsername = storage.contains( 'user.name' ) const keys = storage.getAllKeys() storage.delete( 'user.name' ) storage.clearAll()

Objects

const user = { username : 'Marc' , age : 21 } storage.set( 'user' , JSON .stringify(user)) const jsonUser = storage.getString( 'user' ) const userObject = JSON .parse(jsonUser)

Encryption

storage.recrypt( 'hunter2' ) storage.recrypt( undefined )

Documentation

Limitations

As the library uses JSI for synchronous native methods access, remote debugging (e.g. with Chrome) is no longer possible. Instead, you should use Flipper.

Adopting at scale

react-native-mmkv is provided as is, I work on it in my free time.

If you're integrating react-native-mmkv in a production app, consider funding this project and contact me to receive premium enterprise support, help with issues, prioritize bugfixes, request features, help at integrating react-native-mmkv, and more.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT