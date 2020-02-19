openbase logo
rnm

react-native-mime-types

by Liroo Pierre ᵈᵉᵛ
2.3.0 (see all)

The ultimate javascript content-type utility.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mime-types

Similar to node-mime, except:

Similar to node-mime, except:

  • No fallbacks. Instead of naively returning the first available type, mime-types simply returns false, so do var type = mime.lookup('unrecognized') || 'application/octet-stream'.
  • No new Mime() business, so you could do var lookup = require('mime-types').lookup.
  • Additional mime types are added such as jade and stylus via mime-db
  • No .define() functionality

Otherwise, the API is compatible.

Install

$ yarn add react-native-mime-types

Adding Types

All mime types are based on mime-db, so open a PR there if you'd like to add mime types.

API

import * as mime from 'react-native-mime-types';

All functions return false if input is invalid or not found.

mime.lookup(path)

Lookup the content-type associated with a file.

mime.lookup('json')             // 'application/json'
mime.lookup('.md')              // 'text/x-markdown'
mime.lookup('file.html')        // 'text/html'
mime.lookup('folder/file.js')   // 'application/javascript'
mime.lookup('folder/.htaccess') // false

mime.lookup('cats') // false

mime.contentType(type)

Create a full content-type header given a content-type or extension.

mime.contentType('markdown')  // 'text/x-markdown; charset=utf-8'
mime.contentType('file.json') // 'application/json; charset=utf-8'

// from a full path
mime.contentType(path.extname('/path/to/file.json')) // 'application/json; charset=utf-8'

mime.extension(type)

Get the default extension for a content-type.

mime.extension('application/octet-stream') // 'bin'

mime.charset(type)

Lookup the implied default charset of a content-type.

mime.charset('text/x-markdown') // 'UTF-8'

var type = mime.types[extension]

A map of content-types by extension.

[extensions...] = mime.extensions[type]

A map of extensions by content-type.

License

MIT

