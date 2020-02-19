The ultimate javascript content-type utility.

Similar to node-mime, except:

No fallbacks. Instead of naively returning the first available type, mime-types simply returns false , so do var type = mime.lookup('unrecognized') || 'application/octet-stream' .

Instead of naively returning the first available type, simply returns , so do . No new Mime() business, so you could do var lookup = require('mime-types').lookup .

business, so you could do . Additional mime types are added such as jade and stylus via mime-db

No .define() functionality

Otherwise, the API is compatible.

Install

$ yarn add react-native-mime-types

Adding Types

All mime types are based on mime-db, so open a PR there if you'd like to add mime types.

API

import * as mime from 'react-native-mime-types' ;

All functions return false if input is invalid or not found.

Lookup the content-type associated with a file.

mime.lookup( 'json' ) mime.lookup( '.md' ) mime.lookup( 'file.html' ) mime.lookup( 'folder/file.js' ) mime.lookup( 'folder/.htaccess' ) mime.lookup( 'cats' )

Create a full content-type header given a content-type or extension.

mime.contentType( 'markdown' ) mime.contentType( 'file.json' ) mime.contentType(path.extname( '/path/to/file.json' ))

Get the default extension for a content-type.

mime.extension( 'application/octet-stream' )

Lookup the implied default charset of a content-type.

mime.charset( 'text/x-markdown' )

var type = mime.types[extension]

A map of content-types by extension.

A map of extensions by content-type.

License

MIT