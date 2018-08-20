Meteor-like methods for React Native.

If you have questions, you can open a new issue in the repository or ask in the our Gitter chat:

https://gitter.im/react-native-meteor/Lobby

What is it for ?

The purpose of this library is :

To set up and maintain a ddp connection with a ddp server, freeing the developer from having to do it on their own.

Be fully compatible with react-native and help react-native developers.

To match with Meteor documentation used with React.

Install

yarn add react- native -meteor

or

npm i --save react- native -meteor

!! See detailed installation guide

Compatibility notes

Since RN 0.26.0 you have to use ws or wss protocol to connect to your meteor server. http is not working on Android.

It is recommended to always use the latest version of react-native-meteor compatible with your RN version:

For RN > 0.49, use react-native-meteor@latest

For RN > 0.45, use react-native-meteor@1.1.x

For RN = 0.45, use react-native-meteor@1.0.6

For RN < 0.45, you can use version react-native-meteor@1.0.3 in case or problems.

Example usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import Meteor, { withTracker, MeteorListView } from 'react-native-meteor' ; Meteor.connect( 'ws://192.168.X.X:3000/websocket' ); class App extends Component { renderRow(todo) { return < Text > {todo.title} </ Text > ; } render() { const { settings, todosReady } = this .props; return ( < View > < Text > {settings.title} </ Text > {!todosReady && < Text > Not ready </ Text > } < MeteorListView collection = "todos" selector = {{ done: true }} options = {{ sort: { createdAt: -1 } }} renderRow = {this.renderRow} /> </ View > ); } } export default withTracker(params => { const handle = Meteor.subscribe('todos'); Meteor.subscribe('settings'); return { todosReady: handle.ready(), settings: Meteor.collection('settings').findOne(), }; })(App);

Documentation

Learn how to getting started from connecting your components.

The API reference lists all public APIs.

Visit the How To ? section for further information.

Author

Théo Mathieu (@Mokto) from inProgress

Nicolas Charpentier (@charpeni)

Want to help ?

Pull Requests and issues reported are welcome! :)

License

react-native-meteor is MIT Licensed.