React Native notification-like messages

Features

Customizable message component

Fast native driver animations

Auto-hide current message to display a next one

Robust implementation, used in production code

Installation

$ npm install react- native -messages

Usage

Add <MessageBar/> to the top of your view hierarchy, as a last component. If you are using react-navigation , root navigator should be in place of <App/> . Root view should have flex: 1 :

import { MessageBar } from 'react-native-messages' ; <View style={{ flex: 1 }}> <App/> <MessageBar/> <View>

Call showMessage in any other component:

import { showMessage } from 'react-native-messages' ; < Button onPress = {() => showMessage('You are awesome!')}/>

Config

Prop Type Default messageComponent Component Default message component duration Number 1000 slideAnimationOffset Number 40 showAnimationDuration Number 255 hideAnimationDuration Number 255 closeOnSwipe Boolean true

You can add custom config as a second argument to showMessage call to configure individual messages. E.g. showMessage('You are awesome!', { duration: 3000 }) .

Custom message component

Default message will receive only string, but you can implement your own message component to work with any other objects e.g Error instances. Your message component will also be passed a hideMessage prop. Simply call hideMessage() to hide the notification.

function Message ( { message, hideMessage } ) { if (message instanceof Error ) { } else { } } <MessageBar messageComponent={Message}/> < Button onPress = {() => showMessage(new Error('Boom!'))}/>

Demo

git clone git@github.com:Qlean/react-native-messages.git cd react-native-messages/demo npm install npm start react-native run-android

Contributing