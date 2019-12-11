React Native notification-like messages
$ npm install react-native-messages
<MessageBar/> to the top of your view hierarchy, as a last component. If you are using
react-navigation, root navigator should be in place of
<App/>. Root view should have
flex: 1:
import { MessageBar } from 'react-native-messages';
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<App/>
<MessageBar/>
<View>
showMessage in any other component:
import { showMessage } from 'react-native-messages';
<Button onPress={() => showMessage('You are awesome!')}/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|messageComponent
|Component
|Default message component
|duration
|Number
|1000
|slideAnimationOffset
|Number
|40
|showAnimationDuration
|Number
|255
|hideAnimationDuration
|Number
|255
|closeOnSwipe
|Boolean
|true
You can add custom config as a second argument to
showMessage call to configure individual messages. E.g.
showMessage('You are awesome!', { duration: 3000 }).
Default message will receive only string, but you can implement your own message component to work with any other objects e.g Error instances. Your message component will also be passed a
hideMessage prop. Simply call
hideMessage() to hide the notification.
function Message({ message, hideMessage }) {
if (message instanceof Error) {
// return error-styled message
} else {
// return normal message
}
}
<MessageBar messageComponent={Message}/>
<Button onPress={() => showMessage(new Error('Boom!'))}/>
$ git clone git@github.com:Qlean/react-native-messages.git
$ cd react-native-messages/demo
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ react-native run-android # assuming Android emulator is running: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/getting-started.html#installing-dependencies
Same as demo. Run
npm install in root directory to install ESLint.