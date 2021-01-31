A message bar notification component displayed at the top of the screen for React Native (Android and iOS) projects.

Originally created by KBLNY now maintained by Talor Anderson

Features

Android and iOS capable

Animated alert with Title, Message and Icon/Avatar (from a local or a remote image file)

Top or Bottom display

4 Slides Animation Types (Alert is shown from top, from bottom, from left or from right)

Auto-hide after x seconds (customizable and/or can be disabled)

Auto-hide current alert to display a newer one, if context requires to do so

Support hide on tap (can be disabled)

4 pre-configured customizable styles + 1 extra

Customizable texts, styles, durations, positions and animation

Callbacks on alert show, hide and tap

Orientation supported

Children component support Show/Hide alert

Installation

Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:

$ npm install react-native-message-bar --save

Basic Usage

Import the react-native-message-bar package



var MessageBarAlert = require ( 'react-native-message-bar' ).MessageBar; var MessageBarManager = require ( 'react-native-message-bar' ).MessageBarManager;

Add the MessageBarAlert to your render function Note: Add it at the very end of your render function, the alert will then be displayed over any component of the view



<MessageBarAlert ref= "alert" />

Register and Release your Message Bar as the current main alert



componentDidMount() { MessageBarManager.registerMessageBar( this .refs.alert); } componentWillUnmount() { MessageBarManager.unregisterMessageBar(); }

Display the Message Bar Alert on demand



MessageBarManager.showAlert({ title : 'Your alert title goes here' , message : 'Your alert message goes here' , alertType : 'success' , });

Please note, if you do not provide a alertType , the info one will be chosen for you.

The normal duration of the notification is 3 seconds (3000 ms), you can override it. After this time, the notification is going to be hidden

See a full Example in index.ios.js or index.android.js .

Hide the Message Bar Alert

MessageBarManager.hideAlert();

Customize Alert Type

The Message Bar Alert comes with 4 pre-configured alert style and 1 undefined extra. These alert styles defined the background color of the alert and the line stroke color. The 4 pre-configured alert styles are:

info defined blue colors

defined blue colors success defined green colors

defined green colors warning defined orange colors

defined orange colors error defined red colors

The extra alert type allows you to use another 5th type.

MessageBarManager.showAlert({ ... alertType: 'info' , stylesheetInfo : {{ backgroundColor : '#007bff' , strokeColor : '#006acd' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }}, stylesheetSuccess : {{ backgroundColor : 'darkgreen' , strokeColor : '#b40000' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }}, stylesheetWarning : {{ backgroundColor : '#ff9c00' , strokeColor : '#f29400' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }}, stylesheetError : {{ backgroundColor : '#ff3232' , strokeColor : '#FF0000' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }}, stylesheetExtra : {{ backgroundColor : 'black' , strokeColor : 'gray' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }}, ... });

Customize Alert Content

You can customize the style of the Title, Message and Icon/Avatar.

MessageBarManager.showAlert({ ... title: "John Doe" , message : "Hello, any suggestions?" , avatar : "<URL/require('<path>') of your icon/avatar>" , titleNumberOfLines : 1 , messageNumberOfLines : 0 , titleStyle : {{ color : 'white' , fontSize : 18 , fontWeight : 'bold' }}, messageStyle : {{ color : 'white' , fontSize : 16 }}, avatarStyle : {{ height : 40 , width : 40 , borderRadius : 20 }}, ... });

Customize Message Bar Alert Layout

You can customize the inset (padding) and the offset of the alert.

MessageBarManager.showAlert({ ... viewTopOffset : 0 , viewLeftOffset : 0 , viewRightOffset : 0 , viewTopInset : 15 , viewLeftInset : 0 , viewRightInset : 0 , ... });

Customize Position and Animation, Twitter Style!

You can choose the position ( top or bottom ) of the alert. You can choose the way the alert is shown ( SlideFromTop , SlideFromBottom , SlideFromLeft or SlideFromRight ).

MessageBarManager.showAlert({ ... position : 'bottom' , animationType : 'SlideFromLeft' , ... });

Setting default values for an alert reference

Default values (for style etc.) can be set when MessageBarAlert is added to your render function e.g.:

<MessageBarAlert ref= "alert" titleStyle={{ fontSize : 36 , fontWeight : 'bold' }} messageStyle={{ fontSize : 28 }} duration={ 6000 } viewTopOffset={ 10 } stylesheetSuccess={{ backgroundColor : '#52d80f' , strokeColor : '#43c90e' , titleColor : '#ffffff' , messageColor : '#ffffff' }} />

These values override the built-in default values and hold for all MessageBarManager.showAlert() calls on the same reference. All properties except title , message , avatar , and alertType can be set in render.

Properties

Prop Type Default Description title String Title of the alert message String Message of the alert avatar String Avatar/Icon source/URL of the alert. Use for a remote image file (eg avatar: 'http://mywebsite.com/myimage.jpg' ) or use avatar: require('<path/to/my/local/image.extension>') for a remote image file alertType String info Alert Type: you can select one of 'success', 'error', 'warning', 'error', or 'custom' (use custom if you use a 5th stylesheet, all are customizable). duration Number 3000 Number of ms the alert is displayed shouldHideAfterDelay Bool true Tell the MessageBar whether or not it should hide after a delay defined in the duration property. If false , the MessageBar remain shown shouldHideOnTap Bool true Tell the MessageBar whether or not it should hide or not when the user tap the alert. If false , the MessageBar will not hide, but the onTapped function is triggered, if defined. In addition, if false , the onHide function will not be triggered. The property shouldHideAfterDelay take precedence over shouldHideOnTap . That means if shouldHideAfterDelay is false , the value of shouldHideOnTap is not taken into account, since the MessageBar will not ever be hidden onTapped Function Callback function after alert is tapped onShow Function Callback function after alert is shown onHide Function Callback function after alert is hidden stylesheetInfo Object { backgroundColor: '#007bff', strokeColor: '#006acd' } Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to info stylesheetSuccess Object { backgroundColor: 'darkgreen', strokeColor: '#b40000' } Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to success stylesheetWarning Object { backgroundColor: '#ff9c00', strokeColor: '#f29400' } Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to warning stylesheetError Object { backgroundColor: '#ff3232', strokeColor: '#FF0000' } Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to error stylesheetExtra Object { backgroundColor: '#007bff', strokeColor: '#006acd' } Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to extra durationToShow Number 350 Duration of the animation to completely show the alert durationToHide Number 350 Duration of the animation to completely hide the alert viewTopOffset Number 0 Offset of the view from the top. That means the alert touch the top edge of the screen. viewBottomOffset Number 0 Offset of the view from the bottom. That means the alert touch the bottom edge of the screen viewLeftOffset Number 0 Offset of the view from the left. That means the alert touch the left edge of the screen viewRightOffset Number 0 Offset of the view from the right. That means the alert touch the right edge of the screen viewTopInset Number 0 Padding Top of the view viewBottomInset Number 0 Padding Bottom of the view viewLeftInset Number 0 Padding Left of the view viewRightInset Number 0 Padding Right of the view titleNumberOfLines Number 1 Number of lines of the title. 0 means unlimited messageNumberOfLines Number 2 Number of lines of the message. 0 means unlimited avatarStyle Style { height: 40, width: 40, borderRadius: 20, alignSelf: 'center' } Style of the icon/avatar titleStyle Style { color: 'white', fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold' } Style of the title messageStyle Style { color: 'white', fontSize: 16 } Style of the message position String top Define the position of the alert, can be top or right animationType String SlideFromTop Define the way the alert is animated on the view, can be SlideFromTop , SlideFromBottom , SlideFromLeft or SlideFromRight . If no value is specified, the animation type is selected for you based on the position ; SlideFromTop if position is equal to top , SlideFromBottom if position is equal to bottom . The alert will then be smoothly displayed children Object null Children components to render beneath the message bar content

Contributing

Fork this Repo first Clone your Repo Install dependencies by $ npm install Checkout a feature branch Feel free to add your features Make sure your features are fully tested Publish your local branch, Open a pull request Enjoy hacking <3

TODOS

Add Alert Queuing System

Add Alert Queuing System Add Bottom Position

Add Bottom Position Add Slide Animations Type (Slide from Top, Bottom, Left, Right)

Add Slide Animations Type (Slide from Top, Bottom, Left, Right) Add Other Animations Type (Fade-in, Elastic, etc.)

Add Other Animations Type (Fade-in, Elastic, etc.) Add customizable Animation (inject your configuration)

Add customizable Animation (inject your configuration) Anything that can help to improve :) Thanks for contributions

Apps using this library

License

React-Native-Message-Bar is released under MIT License. See LICENSE for details.

Copyright © 2016 KBLNY.

Please provide attribution, it is greatly appreciated.