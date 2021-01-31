A message bar notification component displayed at the top of the screen for React Native (Android and iOS) projects.
Originally created by KBLNY now maintained by Talor Anderson
Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:
$ npm install react-native-message-bar --save
react-native-message-bar package
var MessageBarAlert = require('react-native-message-bar').MessageBar;
var MessageBarManager = require('react-native-message-bar').MessageBarManager;
MessageBarAlert to your render function
Note: Add it at the very end of your render function, the alert will then be displayed over any component of the view
// Within your render function.
// Include the MessageBar once within your top View element
// Make sure you add the MessageBar at the very bottom of your master component, then it will be displayed over all other components
<MessageBarAlert ref="alert" />
componentDidMount() {
// Register the alert located on this master page
// This MessageBar will be accessible from the current (same) component, and from its child component
// The MessageBar is then declared only once, in your main component.
MessageBarManager.registerMessageBar(this.refs.alert);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
// Remove the alert located on this master page from the manager
MessageBarManager.unregisterMessageBar();
}
// Call this method after registering your MessageBar as the current alert
// By calling this method the registered alert will be displayed
// This is useful to show the alert from your current page or a child component
MessageBarManager.showAlert({
title: 'Your alert title goes here',
message: 'Your alert message goes here',
alertType: 'success',
// See Properties section for full customization
// Or check `index.ios.js` or `index.android.js` for a complete example
});
Please note, if you do not provide a
alertType, the
info one will be chosen for you.
The normal
duration of the notification is 3 seconds (3000 ms), you can override it. After this time, the notification is going to be hidden
See a full Example in
index.ios.js or
index.android.js.
// You can force the current alert to be hidden through the Manager
MessageBarManager.hideAlert();
The Message Bar Alert comes with 4 pre-configured alert style and 1 undefined extra. These alert styles defined the background color of the alert and the line stroke color. The 4 pre-configured alert styles are:
info defined blue colors
success defined green colors
warning defined orange colors
error defined red colors
The
extra alert type allows you to use another 5th type.
MessageBarManager.showAlert({
...
alertType: 'info', // Alert Type: you can select one of 'success', 'error', 'warning', 'error', or 'custom' (use custom if you use a 5th stylesheet, all are customizable). Default is 'info'
/* Customize the stylesheets and/or provide an additional one 'extra' */
stylesheetInfo : {{ backgroundColor : '#007bff', strokeColor : '#006acd',
titleColor: '#ffffff', messageColor: '#ffffff' }}, // Default are blue colors with white title and message
stylesheetSuccess : {{ backgroundColor : 'darkgreen', strokeColor : '#b40000',
titleColor: '#ffffff', messageColor: '#ffffff' }}, // Default are Green colors with white title and message
stylesheetWarning : {{ backgroundColor : '#ff9c00', strokeColor : '#f29400',
titleColor: '#ffffff', messageColor: '#ffffff' }}, // Default are orange colors with white title and message
stylesheetError : {{ backgroundColor : '#ff3232', strokeColor : '#FF0000',
titleColor: '#ffffff', messageColor: '#ffffff' }}, // Default are red colors with white title and message
stylesheetExtra : {{ backgroundColor : 'black', strokeColor : 'gray',
titleColor: '#ffffff', messageColor: '#ffffff' }}, // Default are blue colors with white title and message, same as info
...
});
You can customize the style of the Title, Message and Icon/Avatar.
MessageBarManager.showAlert({
...
title: "John Doe", // Title of the alert
message: "Hello, any suggestions?", // Message of the alert
avatar: "<URL/require('<path>') of your icon/avatar>", // Avatar/Icon <URL> of the alert or enter require('LOCALPATH') for local image
/* Number of Lines for Title and Message */
titleNumberOfLines: 1,
messageNumberOfLines: 0, // Unlimited number of lines
/* Style for the text elements and the */
titleStyle: {{ color: 'white', fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold' }},
messageStyle: {{ color: 'white', fontSize: 16 }},
avatarStyle: {{ height: 40, width: 40, borderRadius: 20 }},
...
});
You can customize the inset (padding) and the offset of the alert.
MessageBarManager.showAlert({
...
/* Offset of the View, useful if you have a navigation bar or if you want the alert be shown below another component instead of the top of the screen */
viewTopOffset : 0, // Default is 0
viewLeftOffset : 0, // Default is 0
viewRightOffset : 0, // Default is 0
/* Inset of the view, useful if you want to apply a padding at your alert content */
viewTopInset : 15, // Default is 0
viewLeftInset : 0, // Default is 0
viewRightInset : 0, // Default is 0
...
});
You can choose the position (
topor
bottom) of the alert.
You can choose the way the alert is shown (
SlideFromTop,
SlideFromBottom,
SlideFromLeft or
SlideFromRight).
MessageBarManager.showAlert({
...
/* Position of the alert and Animation Type the alert is shown */
position: 'bottom',
animationType: 'SlideFromLeft',
...
});
Default values (for style etc.) can be set when
MessageBarAlert is added to your render function e.g.:
<MessageBarAlert
ref="alert"
titleStyle={{
fontSize: 36,
fontWeight: 'bold'
}}
messageStyle={{
fontSize: 28
}}
duration={6000}
viewTopOffset={10}
stylesheetSuccess={{
backgroundColor: '#52d80f',
strokeColor: '#43c90e',
titleColor: '#ffffff',
messageColor: '#ffffff'
}}
/>
These values override the built-in default values and hold for all
MessageBarManager.showAlert() calls on the same reference.
All properties except
title,
message,
avatar, and
alertType can be set in render.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|String
|Title of the alert
|message
|String
|Message of the alert
|avatar
|String
|Avatar/Icon source/URL of the alert. Use for a remote image file (eg
avatar: 'http://mywebsite.com/myimage.jpg') or use
avatar: require('<path/to/my/local/image.extension>') for a remote image file
|alertType
|String
|info
|Alert Type: you can select one of 'success', 'error', 'warning', 'error', or 'custom' (use custom if you use a 5th stylesheet, all are customizable).
|duration
|Number
|3000
|Number of ms the alert is displayed
|shouldHideAfterDelay
|Bool
|true
|Tell the MessageBar whether or not it should hide after a delay defined in the
duration property. If
false, the MessageBar remain shown
|shouldHideOnTap
|Bool
|true
|Tell the MessageBar whether or not it should hide or not when the user tap the alert. If
false, the MessageBar will not hide, but the
onTapped function is triggered, if defined. In addition, if
false, the
onHide function will not be triggered. The property
shouldHideAfterDelay take precedence over
shouldHideOnTap. That means if
shouldHideAfterDelay is
false, the value of
shouldHideOnTap is not taken into account, since the MessageBar will not ever be hidden
|onTapped
|Function
|Callback function after alert is tapped
|onShow
|Function
|Callback function after alert is shown
|onHide
|Function
|Callback function after alert is hidden
|stylesheetInfo
|Object
|{ backgroundColor: '#007bff', strokeColor: '#006acd' }
|Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to
info
|stylesheetSuccess
|Object
|{ backgroundColor: 'darkgreen', strokeColor: '#b40000' }
|Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to
success
|stylesheetWarning
|Object
|{ backgroundColor: '#ff9c00', strokeColor: '#f29400' }
|Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to
warning
|stylesheetError
|Object
|{ backgroundColor: '#ff3232', strokeColor: '#FF0000' }
|Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to
error
|stylesheetExtra
|Object
|{ backgroundColor: '#007bff', strokeColor: '#006acd' }
|Background color and line stroke colors of the alert when alertType is equals to
extra
|durationToShow
|Number
|350
|Duration of the animation to completely show the alert
|durationToHide
|Number
|350
|Duration of the animation to completely hide the alert
|viewTopOffset
|Number
|0
|Offset of the view from the top. That means the alert touch the top edge of the screen.
|viewBottomOffset
|Number
|0
|Offset of the view from the bottom. That means the alert touch the bottom edge of the screen
|viewLeftOffset
|Number
|0
|Offset of the view from the left. That means the alert touch the left edge of the screen
|viewRightOffset
|Number
|0
|Offset of the view from the right. That means the alert touch the right edge of the screen
|viewTopInset
|Number
|0
|Padding Top of the view
|viewBottomInset
|Number
|0
|Padding Bottom of the view
|viewLeftInset
|Number
|0
|Padding Left of the view
|viewRightInset
|Number
|0
|Padding Right of the view
|titleNumberOfLines
|Number
|1
|Number of lines of the title.
0 means unlimited
|messageNumberOfLines
|Number
|2
|Number of lines of the message.
0 means unlimited
|avatarStyle
|Style
|{ height: 40, width: 40, borderRadius: 20, alignSelf: 'center' }
|Style of the icon/avatar
|titleStyle
|Style
|{ color: 'white', fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold' }
|Style of the title
|messageStyle
|Style
|{ color: 'white', fontSize: 16 }
|Style of the message
|position
|String
|top
|Define the position of the alert, can be
top or
right
|animationType
|String
|SlideFromTop
|Define the way the alert is animated on the view, can be
SlideFromTop,
SlideFromBottom,
SlideFromLeft or
SlideFromRight. If no value is specified, the animation type is selected for you based on the
position;
SlideFromTop if
position is equal to
top,
SlideFromBottom if
position is equal to
bottom. The alert will then be smoothly displayed
|children
|Object
|null
|Children components to render beneath the message bar content
React-Native-Message-Bar is released under MIT License. See
LICENSE for details.
Copyright © 2016 KBLNY.
Please provide attribution, it is greatly appreciated.