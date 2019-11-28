Mentions TextInput for React Native. Tested on iOS and should work on Android as well. Because it's a plain Javascript base solution with some react-native TextInput support.

Installation

yarn add react-native-mentions-editor or npm install --save react-native-mentions-editor

If you love this component, give a star, you will be a ray of sunshine :)

Demo

Usage

import Editor, { displayTextWithMentions} from 'react-native-mentions-editor' ; const users = [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Raza Dar" , "username" : "mrazadar" , "gender" : "male" }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Atif Rashid" , "username" : "atif.rashid" , "gender" : "male" }, { "id" : 4 , "name" : "Peter Pan" , "username" : "peter.pan" , "gender" : "male" }, { "id" : 5 , "name" : "John Doe" , "username" : "john.doe" , "gender" : "male" }, { "id" : 6 , "name" : "Meesha Shafi" , "username" : "meesha.shafi" , "gender" : "female" } ]; < Editor list = {users} initialValue = {this.state.initialValue} clearInput = {this.state.clearInput} onChange = {this.onChangeHandler} showEditor = {this.state.showEditor} toggleEditor = {this.toggleEditor} showMentions = {this.state.showMentions} onHideMentions = {this.onHideMentions} .... /> const formatMentionNode = (txt, key)=> ( < Text key = {key} style = {styles.mention} > {txt} </ Text > ) < Text style = {styles.messageText} > {displayTextWithMentions(message.text, formatMentionNode)} </ Text >

How it works

This component allows you to @mention anywhere in the input value. (Not possible using react-native-mentions). Work nicely with selection and highlight of text. This component used special mark-up @[username](id:1) to differentiate mentions in the input value. Whenever input value change the onChange callback will be called, with an object containing two properties.

this .props.onChange({ displayText : text, text : this .formatTextWithMentions(text) });

displayText Will have raw text user will see on the screen. You can see that in the comment. text Will have formatted text with some markup to parse mentions on the server and other clients. There is a function called displayTextWithMentions you can use this function to parse this mark-up with the parser function (Which format the mention node according to formatter function. Check the example app).

If you want to only parse mentions in the string but don't want to format them you can use this EditorUtils.findMentions function to actually parse the mentions in the string. This will parse special mark-up @[username](id:1) and gives you the exact positions and username and id for that mention. Which you can use for tagging / emailing purposes on the server etc. You can use this function as:

import { EU as EditorUtils } from 'react-native-mentions-editor' ; EditorUtils.findMentions( "Hey @[mrazadar](id:1) this is good work" ); findMentions: ( val ) => { let reg = /@\[([^\]]+?)\]\(id:([^\]]+?)\)/igm ; let indexes = []; while (match = reg.exec(val)) { indexes.push({ start : match.index, end : (reg.lastIndex -1 ), username : match[ 1 ], userId : match[ 2 ], type : EU.specialTagsEnum.mention }); } return indexes; },

Props {property : type}

list: array This should be the list of objects to be used as options for the mentions list. Note This must contain id and username properties to uniqely identify object in the list.

initialValue: string Use this to initialize TextInput with the initial value. Usage. initalValue: "Hey @[mrazadar](id:1) this is good work"

clearInput: bool When true input will be clear automatically.

onChange: function This function will be called on input change event.

showEditor: bool Programmatically show/hide editor by using this property.

toggleEditor: function Use this to handle blur event on input.

showMentions: bool Use this property to programmatically trigger the mentionsList this will add @ character in the value.

onHideMentions: function This callback will be called when user stop tracking of mention.

placeholder: string placeholder for empty input.

renderMentionList: function If you want to render totally different list. You can use this property to provide alternative mention list renderer. It will be called with certain properties to controll the functionality of list.

renderMentionList Props: object mentionListProps= { list : props.list, keyword : state.keyword, isTrackingStarted : state.isTrackingStarted, onSuggestionTap : this .onSuggestionTap.bind( this ), editorStyles : props.editorStyles, };

editorStyles: object This object will contain the overriding styles for different nodes. Check the below object to see how you can override styles.

editorStyles: { mainContainer : {}, editorContainer : {...}, inputMaskTextWrapper : {}, inputMaskText : {}, input : {}, mentionsListWrapper :{}, mentionListItemWrapper : {} mentionListItemTextWrapper : {}, mentionListItemTitle : {} mentionListItemUsername : {} }

Example

Check out the full example in example folder

License

MIT License. © Muhammad Raza Dar