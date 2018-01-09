Mentions textbox for React Native. Works on both ios and android.

Demo

Installation

yarn add react-native-mentions or npm install --save react-native-mentions

Usage

import MentionsTextInput from 'react-native-mentions' ; < MentionsTextInput textInputStyle = {{ borderColor: '# ebebeb ', borderWidth: 1 , padding: 5 , fontSize: 15 }} suggestionsPanelStyle = {{ backgroundColor: ' rgba ( 100 , 100 , 100 , 0.1 )' }} loadingComponent = {() => < View style = {{ flex: 1 , width , justifyContent: ' center ', alignItems: ' center ' }}> < ActivityIndicator /> </ View > } textInputMinHeight={30} textInputMaxHeight={80} trigger={'@'} triggerLocation={'new-word-only'} // 'new-word-only', 'anywhere' value={this.state.value} onChangeText={(val) => { this.setState({ value: val }) }} triggerCallback={this.callback.bind(this)} renderSuggestionsRow={this.renderSuggestionsRow.bind(this)} suggestionsData={this.state.data} // array of objects keyExtractor={(item, index) => item.UserName} suggestionRowHeight={45} horizontal={false} // default is true, change the orientation of the list MaxVisibleRowCount={3} // this is required if horizontal={false} />

Example

Check full example in the sampleApp folder.

Breaking changes ( 0.0.4 -> 1.1.1 )

This library now supports RN 0.47 and above due to this. If you're on a older version, use react-native-mentions 0.0.4. Check the example here

SuggestionsDataSource prop is renamed to suggestionsData . This now accepts a array of objects. DataSource, No more!

SuggestionsPanelHeight prop is renamed to suggestionRowHeight in order to support vertical lists.

License

MIT License. © Harshana Abeyaratne