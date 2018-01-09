openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-mentions

by Harshana Abeyaratne
1.1.4 (see all)

Mentions textbox for React Native. Works on both ios and android. 🐳

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

260

GitHub Stars

293

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-mentions npm version

Mentions textbox for React Native. Works on both ios and android.

Demo

alt text alt text

Installation

yarn add react-native-mentions or npm install --save react-native-mentions

Usage

import MentionsTextInput from 'react-native-mentions';

  <MentionsTextInput
    textInputStyle={{ borderColor: '#ebebeb', borderWidth: 1, padding: 5, fontSize: 15 }}
    suggestionsPanelStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'rgba(100,100,100,0.1)' }}
    loadingComponent={() => <View style={{ flex: 1, width, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}><ActivityIndicator /></View>}
    textInputMinHeight={30}
    textInputMaxHeight={80}
    trigger={'@'}
    triggerLocation={'new-word-only'} // 'new-word-only', 'anywhere'
    value={this.state.value}
    onChangeText={(val) => { this.setState({ value: val }) }}
    triggerCallback={this.callback.bind(this)}
    renderSuggestionsRow={this.renderSuggestionsRow.bind(this)}
    suggestionsData={this.state.data} // array of objects
    keyExtractor={(item, index) => item.UserName} 
    suggestionRowHeight={45}
          
    horizontal={false} // default is true, change the orientation of the list
    MaxVisibleRowCount={3} // this is required if horizontal={false}
  />

Example

Check full example in the sampleApp folder.

Breaking changes ( 0.0.4 -> 1.1.1 )

  • This library now supports RN 0.47 and above due to this. If you're on a older version, use react-native-mentions 0.0.4. Check the example here

  • SuggestionsDataSource prop is renamed to suggestionsData. This now accepts a array of objects. DataSource, No more!

  • SuggestionsPanelHeight prop is renamed to suggestionRowHeight in order to support vertical lists.

License

MIT License. © Harshana Abeyaratne

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial