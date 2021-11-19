Write once, use anywhere:
Media queries for react-native and react-native-web
Adds support for media queries in react-native and react-native-web, which allows you to reuse styles between different platforms and form-factors, such as web, smart tvs, mobiles, tablets and native tvs.
This package also works with next.js static generation or server-side rendering. Since
react-native-media-query creates css based media queries on web, it allows you to easily avoid flash of unstyled (or incorrectly styled) content on initial load.
:hover and other pseudo classes should also work on web and other web based platforms, such as tizen, webOS and more.
To trigger media queries on device orientation changes for native platforms, for now you will most likely need to update the state, because
react-native-media-query has no listeners inside. Simple
useWindowDimensions from
react-native, or similar should work.
yarn add react-native-media-query
or
npm install react-native-media-query --save
import StyleSheet from 'react-native-media-query';
import { View } from 'react-native'
const {ids, styles} = StyleSheet.create({
example: {
width: 100,
height: 100,
backgroundColor: 'green',
'@media (max-width: 1600px) and (min-width: 800px)': {
backgroundColor: 'red',
},
'@media (max-width: 800px)': {
backgroundColor: 'blue',
},
}
})
...
// dataSet is only required for web
// for react-native-web 0.13+
<View style={styles.example} dataSet={{ media: ids.example }} />
// for older react-native-web
<View style={styles.example} data-media={ids.example} />
// or if you want to use HTML tags for web only, it will also work
<div style={styles.example} data-media={ids.example} />
Update your custom document (
pages/_document.js) like in example below. Further usage is exactly the same as shown above.
import Document, { Html, Head, Main, NextScript } from 'next/document';
import React from 'react';
import { flush } from 'react-native-media-query';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native-web';
export default class CustomDocument extends Document {
static async getInitialProps({ renderPage }) {
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Main', () => Main);
const { getStyleElement } = AppRegistry.getApplication('Main');
const { html, head } = renderPage();
const styles = [ getStyleElement(), flush() ];
return { html, head, styles: React.Children.toArray(styles) };
}
render(){
...
}