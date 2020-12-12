Get media file metadata in your React Native app
$ npm install react-native-media-meta --save
$ react-native link
import MediaMeta from 'react-native-media-meta';
const path = '<your file path here>';
MediaMeta.get(path)
.then(metadata => console.log(metadata))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
MediaMeta.get(path) - Promise
Resolve: Object - included following keys (If it's found)
thumb - Base64 image string (video: get first frame, audio: get artwork if exist)
duration (video only)
width - the thumb width
height - the thumb height
[Android] We using FFmpegMediaMetadataRetriever, see RNMediaMeta.java#L36 for more information.
[iOS] We using official AVMatadataItem, see RNMediaMeta.m#L9 for more information.