openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-media-meta

by mybigday
0.0.11 (see all)

Get media file metadata in your React Native app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Media Meta NPM version

Get media file metadata in your React Native app

Installation

$ npm install react-native-media-meta --save
$ react-native link

Usage

import MediaMeta from 'react-native-media-meta';
const path = '<your file path here>';

MediaMeta.get(path)
  .then(metadata => console.log(metadata))
  .catch(err => console.error(err));

API

MediaMeta.get(path) - Promise

Resolve: Object - included following keys (If it's found)

  • thumb - Base64 image string (video: get first frame, audio: get artwork if exist)
  • duration (video only)
  • width - the thumb width
  • height - the thumb height
  • Others:

[Android] We using FFmpegMediaMetadataRetriever, see RNMediaMeta.java#L36 for more information.
[iOS] We using official AVMatadataItem, see RNMediaMeta.m#L9 for more information.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial