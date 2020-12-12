Get media file metadata in your React Native app

Installation

$ npm install react-native-media-meta --save $ react-native link

Usage

import MediaMeta from 'react-native-media-meta' ; const path = '<your file path here>' ; MediaMeta.get(path) .then( metadata => console .log(metadata)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

API

MediaMeta.get(path) - Promise

Resolve: Object - included following keys (If it's found)

thumb - Base64 image string (video: get first frame, audio: get artwork if exist)

- Base64 image string (video: get first frame, audio: get artwork if exist) duration (video only)

(video only) width - the thumb width

- the thumb width height - the thumb height

- the thumb height Others:

[Android] We using FFmpegMediaMetadataRetriever, see RNMediaMeta.java#L36 for more information.

[iOS] We using official AVMatadataItem, see RNMediaMeta.m#L9 for more information.

License

MIT