Video(and audio) component for react-native apps, supporting both iOS and Android, with API similar to HTML video.

A default set of controls is provided to play/pause, seek and to display current playback and buffer progress.

Runs on react-native 0.28+ (The limit exists due to ActivityIndicator comes after 0.28).

Supported media types:

iOS: Should be same as those supported by AVPlayer

Android: Shold be same as those supported by ExoPlayer

Install

npm install --save react-native-media-kit@latest

iOS

For now, just drag react-native-media-kit.xcodeproj into your Xcode project and link the libreact-native-media-kit.a library.

Android

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-media-kit' project ( ':react-native-media-kit' ) .projectDir = new File( '../node_modules/react-native-media-kit/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-media-kit' ) }

MainActivity.java (or MainApplication on rn 0.29+)

import com.greatdroid.reactnative.media.MediaKitPackage; ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new MediaKitPackage() ); }

Documentation

import {Video} from 'react-native-media-kit' ; ... render() { return ( < Video style = {{width: width , height: width / ( 16 / 9 )}} src = { ' http: // v.yoai.com / femme_tampon_tutorial.mp4 '} autoplay = {false} preload = { ' none '} loop = {false} controls = {true} muted = {false} poster = { ' http: // static.yoaicdn.com / shoppc / images / cover_img_e1e9e6b.jpg '} /> ); }

API

The API is designed to mimics html <video /> . (For now, the Video and Audio component are identical)

Properties

key value iOS Android src the URL of the video OK OK autoplay true to automatically begins to play. Default is false. OK OK preload can be 'none', 'auto'. Default is 'none'. OK OK loop true to automatically seek back to the start upon reaching the end of the video. Default is 'false'. OK OK controls true to show controls to allow user to control video playback, including seeking, and pause/resume playback. Default is true. OK OK poster an image URL indicating a poster frame to show until the user plays. OK OK muted true to silence the audio. Default is false. OK OK onPlayerPaused OK OK onPlayerPlaying OK OK onPlayerFinished OK OK onPlayerBuffering OK OK onPlayerBufferOK OK OK onPlayerProgress OK OK onPlayerBufferChange OK OK

pause

play

stop

seekTo

For details about the usage of above APIs, check library/MediaPlayerView.js .

