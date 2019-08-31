A HOC to make your React-Native components aware of their width and height

Installation

npm i --save react-native-measureme

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {View} from 'react-native' ; const SizeAwareComponent = React.createClass({ render(){ <View style={{ width : this .props.width, height : this .props.height}} /> } }); module .exports = require ( 'react-native-measureme' )(SizeAwareComponent);

Development

PRs highly appreciated

License

MIT License