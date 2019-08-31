openbase logo
rnm

react-native-measureme

by Pawan
0.0.2

A HOC to make your React-Native components aware of their width and height

Overview

Readme

react-native-measureme

NPM version

A HOC to make your React-Native components aware of their width and height

Installation

npm i --save react-native-measureme

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {View} from 'react-native';

const SizeAwareComponent = React.createClass({
    render(){
        //this component knows its render width and height through
        //this.props.width & this.props.height
        <View style={{width:this.props.width, height:this.props.height}} />
    }
});

module.exports = require('react-native-measureme')(SizeAwareComponent);

Development

PRs highly appreciated

License

MIT License

