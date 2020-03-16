Measure text height and/or width without laying it out.
Run
$ yarn add react-native-measure-text
or, if you want the latest features, then run:
$ yarn add react-native-measure-text@next
And then:
$ react-native link react-native-measure-text
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-measure-text and add
RNMeasureText.xcodeproj
libRNMeasureText.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import io.github.airamrguez.RNMeasureTextPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNMeasureTextPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-measure-text'
project(':react-native-measure-text').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-measure-text/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-measure-text')
import MeasureText from 'react-native-measure-text';
const texts = [
'This is an example',
'This is the second line'
];
const width = 100;
const fontSize = 15;
const fontFamily = 'Arvo';
class Test extends Component {
state = {
heights: [],
}
async componentDidMount() {
const heights = await MeasureText.heights({(
texts, /* texts to measure */
width, /* container width */
fontSize,
fontFamily /* fontFamily is optional! */
);
this.setState({ heights });
}
render() {
const { heights } = this.state;
return (
<View>
{texts.map((text, i) => (
<Text
key={`text-${i}`}
style={{
width,
fontSize,
fontFamily,
height: heights[i],
}}
>
{text}
</Text>
))}
</View>
}
}
MeasureText.heights(options)
Returns a promise that resolves to all the heights of the texts passed in options.
MeasureText.widths(options)
Returns a promise that resolves to all the widths of the texts passed in options.
Measure options:
texts: An array of texts to measure.
width: Container width when you want to measure the height.
height: Container height when you want to measure the width.
fontSize: The size of the font.
fontFamily: The name of a custom font or a preinstalled font. This is optional.
fontWeight: Specifies font weight. The values are the same that React Native allows:
enum('normal', 'bold', '100', '200', '300', '400', '500', '600', '700', '800', '900')
Follow these steps:
assets/fonts at the root of your React Native project.
package.json file:
"rnpm": {
"assets": [
"./assets/fonts/"
]
}
react-native link on the root of your project to link the added fonts.
fontWeight
If you are using custom fonts then you have to add the bold version into the
assets/fonts directory. Follow the convention that React Native applies. Extracted from the docs:
Given a "family" font family the files in the assets/fonts folder need to be family.ttf (.otf) family_bold.ttf(.otf) family_italic.ttf(.otf) and family_bold_italic.ttf(.otf)
You're ready to go!