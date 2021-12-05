A splash screen API for react-native which can programatically hide and show the splash screen. Works on iOS and Android.

Content

Changes

For React Native >= 0.47.0 use v3.+, for React Native < 0.47.0 use v2.1.0

Examples

Installation

First step(Download):

Run npm i react-native-splash-screen --save

Second step(Plugin Installation):

Automatic installation

react-native link react-native-splash-screen or rnpm link react-native-splash-screen

Manual installation

Android:

In your android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions:

include ':react-native-splash-screen' project( ':react-native-splash-screen' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/android' )

In your android/app/build.gradle file, add the :react-native-splash-screen project as a compile-time dependency:

... dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-splash-screen' ) }

Update the MainApplication.java file to use react-native-splash-screen via the following changes:

import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage; import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new SplashScreenReactPackage() ); } }; public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost () { return mReactNativeHost; } }

iOS:

cd ios run pod install

OR

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-splash-screen and add SplashScreen.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libSplashScreen.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries To fix 'RNSplashScreen.h' file not found , you have to select your project → Build Settings → Search Paths → Header Search Paths to add: $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/ios

Third step(Plugin Configuration):

Android:

Update the MainActivity.java to use react-native-splash-screen via the following changes:

import android.os.Bundle; import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { SplashScreen.show( this ); super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); } }

iOS:

Update AppDelegate.m with the following additions:

@implementation AppDelegate - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [RNSplashScreen show]; return YES ; } @end

Getting started

Import react-native-splash-screen in your JS file.

import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen'

Create a file called launch_screen.xml in app/src/main/res/layout (create the layout -folder if it doesn't exist). The contents of the file should be the following:

< RelativeLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:orientation = "vertical" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" > < ImageView android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" android:src = "@drawable/launch_screen" android:scaleType = "centerCrop" /> </ RelativeLayout >

Customize your launch screen by creating a launch_screen.png -file and placing it in an appropriate drawable -folder. Android automatically scales drawable, so you do not necessarily need to provide images for all phone densities. You can create splash screens in the following folders:

drawable-ldpi

drawable-mdpi

drawable-hdpi

drawable-xhdpi

drawable-xxhdpi

drawable-xxxhdpi

Add a color called primary_dark in app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml

< resources > < color name = "primary_dark" > #000000 </ color > </ resources >

Optional steps：

If you want the splash screen to be transparent, follow these steps.

Open android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml and add <item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item> to the file. It should look like this:

< resources > < style name = "AppTheme" parent = "Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar" > < item name = "android:windowIsTranslucent" > true </ item > </ style > </ resources >

To learn more see examples

If you want to customize the color of the status bar when the splash screen is displayed:

Create android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml and add

< resources > < color name = "status_bar_color" > </ color > </ resources >

Create a style definition for this in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml :

< resources > < style name = "SplashScreenTheme" parent = "SplashScreen_SplashTheme" > < item name = "colorPrimaryDark" > @color/status_bar_color </ item > </ style > </ resources >

Change your show method to include your custom style:

SplashScreen.show( this , R.style.SplashScreenTheme);

iOS

Customize your splash screen via LaunchScreen.storyboard or LaunchScreen.xib 。

Learn more to see examples

Usage

Use like so:

import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen' export default class WelcomePage extends Component { componentDidMount() { SplashScreen.hide(); } }

API

Method Type Optional Description show() function false Open splash screen (Native Method ) show(final Activity activity, final boolean fullScreen) function false Open splash screen (Native Method ) hide() function false Close splash screen

Testing

Jest

For Jest to work you will need to mock this component. Here is an example:

export default { show : jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console .log( 'show splash screen' ); } ), hide : jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console .log( 'hide splash screen' ); } ), }

Troubleshooting

Splash screen always appears stretched/distorted

Add the ImageView with a scaleType in the launch_screen.xml , e.g.:

< FrameLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" android:orientation = "vertical" > < ImageView android:src = "@drawable/launch_screen" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" android:scaleType = "centerCrop" > </ ImageView > </ FrameLayout >

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of you bug and a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it in one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change the API or do something big it is best to create an issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed