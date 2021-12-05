openbase logo
rnm

react-native-mc-splash-screen

by Devio.org
3.2.0 (see all)

A splash screen for react-native, hide when application loaded ,it works on iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-splash-screen

Download PRs Welcome react-native-splash-screen release 语言 中文 License MIT 原理 解析 Flutter

A splash screen API for react-native which can programatically hide and show the splash screen. Works on iOS and Android.

Content

Changes

For React Native >= 0.47.0 use v3.+, for React Native < 0.47.0 use v2.1.0

Examples

react-native-splash-screen-Android react-native-splash-screen-iOS

Installation

First step(Download):

Run npm i react-native-splash-screen --save

Second step(Plugin Installation):

Automatic installation

react-native link react-native-splash-screen or rnpm link react-native-splash-screen

Manual installation

Android:

  1. In your android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions:
include ':react-native-splash-screen'   
project(':react-native-splash-screen').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/android')
  1. In your android/app/build.gradle file, add the :react-native-splash-screen project as a compile-time dependency:
...
dependencies {
    ...
    implementation project(':react-native-splash-screen')
}
  1. Update the MainApplication.java file to use react-native-splash-screen via the following changes: 
// react-native-splash-screen >= 0.3.1
import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage;
// react-native-splash-screen < 0.3.1
import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage;

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

    private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
        @Override
        public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
            return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
        }

        @Override
        protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
            return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
                    new MainReactPackage(),
            new SplashScreenReactPackage()  //here
            );
        }
    };

    @Override
    public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost() {
        return mReactNativeHost;
    }
}

iOS:

  1. cd ios
  2. run pod install

OR

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]

  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-splash-screen and add SplashScreen.xcodeproj

  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libSplashScreen.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries

  4. To fix 'RNSplashScreen.h' file not found, you have to select your project → Build Settings → Search Paths → Header Search Paths to add:

    $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/ios

Third step(Plugin Configuration):

Android:

Update the MainActivity.java to use react-native-splash-screen via the following changes:

import android.os.Bundle; // here
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
// react-native-splash-screen >= 0.3.1
import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; // here
// react-native-splash-screen < 0.3.1
import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; // here

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
   @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        SplashScreen.show(this);  // here
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    }
    // ...other code
}

iOS:

Update AppDelegate.m with the following additions:

#import "AppDelegate.h"

#import <React/RCTBundleURLProvider.h>
#import <React/RCTRootView.h>
#import "RNSplashScreen.h"  // here

@implementation AppDelegate

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
    // ...other code

    [RNSplashScreen show];  // here
    // or
    //[RNSplashScreen showSplash:@"LaunchScreen" inRootView:rootView];
    return YES;
}

@end

Getting started

Import react-native-splash-screen in your JS file.

import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen'

Android:

Create a file called launch_screen.xml in app/src/main/res/layout (create the layout-folder if it doesn't exist). The contents of the file should be the following:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<RelativeLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    android:orientation="vertical" android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent">
    <ImageView android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:src="@drawable/launch_screen" android:scaleType="centerCrop" />
</RelativeLayout>

Customize your launch screen by creating a launch_screen.png-file and placing it in an appropriate drawable-folder. Android automatically scales drawable, so you do not necessarily need to provide images for all phone densities. You can create splash screens in the following folders:

  • drawable-ldpi
  • drawable-mdpi
  • drawable-hdpi
  • drawable-xhdpi
  • drawable-xxhdpi
  • drawable-xxxhdpi

Add a color called primary_dark in app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
    <color name="primary_dark">#000000</color>
</resources>

Optional steps：

If you want the splash screen to be transparent, follow these steps.

Open android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml and add <item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item> to the file. It should look like this:

<resources>
    <!-- Base application theme. -->
    <style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar">
        <!-- Customize your theme here. -->
        <!--设置透明背景-->
        <item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item>
    </style>
</resources>

To learn more see examples

If you want to customize the color of the status bar when the splash screen is displayed:

Create android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml and add

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
    <color name="status_bar_color"><!-- Colour of your status bar here --></color>
</resources>

Create a style definition for this in android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
    <style name="SplashScreenTheme" parent="SplashScreen_SplashTheme">
        <item name="colorPrimaryDark">@color/status_bar_color</item>
    </style>
</resources>

Change your show method to include your custom style:

SplashScreen.show(this, R.style.SplashScreenTheme);

iOS

Customize your splash screen via LaunchScreen.storyboard or LaunchScreen.xib

Learn more to see examples

Usage

Use like so:

import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen'

export default class WelcomePage extends Component {

    componentDidMount() {
        // do stuff while splash screen is shown
        // After having done stuff (such as async tasks) hide the splash screen
        SplashScreen.hide();
    }
}

API

MethodTypeOptionalDescription
show()functionfalseOpen splash screen (Native Method )
show(final Activity activity, final boolean fullScreen)functionfalseOpen splash screen (Native Method )
hide()functionfalseClose splash screen

Testing

Jest

For Jest to work you will need to mock this component. Here is an example:

// __mocks__/react-native-splash-screen.js
export default {
  show: jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console.log('show splash screen'); } ),
  hide: jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console.log('hide splash screen'); } ),
}

Troubleshooting

Splash screen always appears stretched/distorted

Add the ImageView with a scaleType in the launch_screen.xml, e.g.:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<FrameLayout
  xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
  android:layout_width="match_parent"
  android:layout_height="match_parent"
  android:orientation="vertical"
>
  <ImageView 
    android:src="@drawable/launch_screen"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent"
    android:scaleType="centerCrop"
  >
  </ImageView>
</FrameLayout>

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of you bug and a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it in one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change the API or do something big it is best to create an issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed

